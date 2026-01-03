The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Jan. 6, unless otherwise noted:

Under Siege: Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD)

Details: 1992, Arrow Video

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: Steven Seagal portrays Casey Ryback, a cook on the USS Missouri, when, on its farewell voyage, the ship is hijacked by a group of mercenaries who want to steal its nuclear warheads and hold the world for ransom.

What the mercenaries do not know is that Ryback is more than a cook. He is a decorated, former Navy SEAL, who is a one-man army that they had not counted on to thwart their plans.

Tommy Lee Jones and Gary Busey play the lead hijackers.

The movie is loaded with hand-to-hand battles, knife fights and explosions, with Ryback besting everyone while spouting one-liners. This new restoration ups the entertainment level of this over-the-top action thriller, directed by Andrew Davis.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with Davis and writer J.F. Lawton, new interviews with Davis, co-star Erika Eleniak, actor Damian Chapa and visual effects supervisor William Mesa and a collector’s booklet.

Splendid Outing (Blu-ray)

Release date: Dec. 9, 2025

Details: 1978, Radiance Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A corporate executive, haunted by strange dreams, takes a drive to the seaside to relax. But her outing becomes a nightmare when she is kidnapped and forced to live with an island fisherman who insists that she is his runaway wife.

On the island, the woman is constantly abused and humiliated by the fisherman and his family.

When she is finally able to escape and return to Seoul, she is seen as mentally disturbed and that her former life basically no longer exists.

This harsh Korean feature, directed by Kim Soo-yong, looks at political oppression, identity and feminism in a bold and disturbing manner.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Korean LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include an appreciation of the movie with director Lee Chang-Dong, an interview with assistant director Chung Ji-Young, a commentary with Ariel Schudson, a visual essay with Pierce Conran and a booklet with essays about the movie.

Other titles being released in the coming week include:

Diciannove (Blu-ray & DVD) (Oscilloscope Films)

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley (Blu-ray & DVD & VOD) (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Plainclothes (Blu-ray & DVD & VOD) (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Shelby Oaks (Blu-ray & DVD) (Neon)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

If You See Something (Joint Venture)

Zodiac Killer Project (Music Box Films)

JAN. 7

Made in Korea: Episode 4 (Hulu)

Palm Royale: Season 2, Episode 9 (Apple TV+)

JAN. 8

Sport vs. Money with Simon Jordan (Viaplay)

JAN. 9

A Thousand Blows: Season 2 (Hulu)

Angels Wear White (Film Movement+)

The Nipple Talk: Episode 10 (Film Movement+)

Oscar Shaw (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

People and Meat (Film Movement+)

People We Meet on Vacation (Netflix)

Relentless (Saban Films)

Tehran: Season 3, Episode 1 (Apple TV+)

