The following titles are being released on Tuesday, July 14, unless otherwise noted:

The Office: The Complete Series — Superfan Extended Episodes (Blu-ray)

Details: 2005-13, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The staff at Dunder Mifflin Paper Co. kept us laughing for nine seasons, and now you can revisit Steve Carell’s Michael Scott, Rainn Wilson’s Dwight Schrute, John Krasinski’s Jim Halpert, Jenna Fischer’s Pam Beesly and the rest of the employees as they go through their daily ups and downs at Scranton, PA’s, most crazy paper company.

The series told in a documentary style chronicles the work — and sometimes — personal lives of the staff members.

The cast also includes Ed Helms, Craig Robinson, Brian Baumgartner, Oscar Nunez, Mindy Kaling, Leslie David Baker and others.

The fun of the set is seeing the additional footage from each episodes — some of which is uncomfortably hilarious. And you can revisit the many quotable moments that helped make the show a cultural experience.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include the 25 hours of unaired footage.

Start the Revolution Without Me (Blu-ray)

Release date: June 30

Details: 1970, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: PG

The lowdown: This spoof of French Revolution films and Alexandre Dumas’s “The Corsican Brothers” as well as other of his novels, slipped through the cracks on its initial release — many because its two leads, Gene Wilder and Donald Sutherland, had not yet reached the peak of their popularity, despite Wilder’s performance in Mel Brooks’ “The Producers” and Sutherland’s turn in “M*A*S*H.”

Wilder and Sutherland portray mismatched twins switched at birth by a frazzled doctor who delivered a set of twins a nobleman and his wife and, at the same time, twins to a peasant family.

Wilder and Sutherland do double duty as the arrogant Phillippe and Pierre DeSisi as well as Charles and Claude, the cowardly revolutionaries.

The movie, at a mere 90 minutes — a perfect running time for a comedy in my opinion — is filled with sight gags and wacky historical references. It is energetic and sometimes weird, but always funny.

The Blu-ray can be purchased at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary track by producer-director Bud Yorkin, Wilder and Sutherland; and two Warner Bros. cartoons, “The Scarlet Pumpernickel” with Daffy Duck and “Napoleon Bunny-Part” with Bugs Bunny.

Destination Moon / Flight to Mars: Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1950-51, Film Masters-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A double feature of early 1950s sci-fi offerings are primitive by today’s special effects standards. Both movies also are a bit cheesy and budget-conscious.

“Destination Moon” (1950) was produced by George Pal (“When Worlds Collide,” “War of the Worlds”) and launched Hollywood into the Space Age. It also set the template for realistic space travel on the screen.

A team of Americans — John Archer, Warner Anderson, Ton Powers and Dick Wesson — blasts off for the moon. En route, they encounter some technical problems, which they overcome, and safely land on the lunar service.

There, they face other challenges, including a low fuel supply that threatens their return to Earth. In the end, the mission is successful and all return safely.

One of the highlights of “Destination Moon,” directed by Irving Pichel, is the brilliant matte paintings by Chesley Bonestell.

“Flight to Mars” (1951), is not as serious of “Destination Moon.” Directed by noted B-Western director Lesley Selander and produced by Walter Mirsch, “Flight” stars Marguerite Chapman, Cameron Mitchell, Arthur Franz, Virginia Huston, John Litel, Morris Ankrum and Robert Barrat.

The story is more of a space opera feature with our intrepid travelers discovering that Mars is inhabited with its people living underground who because of depleting supplies want to repair and duplicate the Earth ship in order to fly to our planet with their people and conquer it.

Our heroic astronauts, with the help of a female Martian, thwart those plans and successfully leave the Red Planet, taking along the Martian woman and a former leader of the planet.

Both movie are in color.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby digital; English closed-captioned.

Don’t miss: Extras include commentary tracks by Justin Humphreys on both movies; making of featurette on both films; a pressbook gallery on “Destination Moon”; a featurette on Mirsch on “Flight to Mars”; and a 14-page booklet.

Queen of the Ring (Blu-ray)

Details: 2024, Kino Lorber

Rated: PG-13, violence, including domestic violence, language, suggestive material, smoking

The lowdown: A true-life story that follows Mildred Burke (Emily Bett Rickards), the famed professional wrestler and single mother who defied overwhelming odds to become the first million-dollar female athlete and longest reigning champion at a time when the sport was banned across most of the nation.

The story spans Burke’s life from the 1930s to the mid-1950s and deals with Burke’s obsession with the sport, her training and rise to fame in an era when women’s wrestling was prohibited in many states.

Rickard’s performance spotlights toughness, determination, marketing skills and, most of all, devotion to her son.

The movie, directed by Ash Avildsen (son of Oscar-winning director John Avildsen), costars Josh Lucas, Tyler Posey, Francesca Eastwood and Walton Goggins.

At Rotten Tomatoes, the movie earned a respectable 73 percent fresh rating.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include deleted scenes and cast interviews.

Red Sun: Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD)

Details: 1971, Arrow Films

Rated: PG, violence, language

The lowdown: Charles Bronson and Toshiro Mifune team up in this Western that finds Bronson’s Link Stuart, a bandit double-crossed by Gauche (Alain Delon), a fellow gang member, and Kuroda Jubei (Mifune), a disgraced samurai, teaming up to recover a ceremonial Samurai sword stolen from the Japanese ambassador as a gift to the American president.

Also helping the pair search for Gauche is femme fatale Christina (Ursula Andress).

The chemistry between Bronson and Mifune is delightful, raising the movie’s entertainment value.

Mifune’s samurai has a time limit — he must recover the sword within seven days or commit hara kiri.

The movie, directed by Terence Young, is escapist fun, featuring some humorous culture clashes, and with a cast that also includes Anthony Dawson, Luc Merenda and Monica Randall. A fabulous score by Maurice Jarre also helps advance the proceedings.

From fights with samurai swords and revolvers, the movie has enough action for fans of the genre.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track by C. Courtney Joyner and Henry Parke, an appreciation by film scholar Jose Arroyo, a visual essay by Daisuke Miyao, an appreciation of Delon by Mark Gallagher, an archival behind-the-scenes look at the movie, an archival TV interview with Young and Mifune and a booklet.

Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend (Blu-ray)

Details: 2026, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Dennis To returns as the martial arts master in this sequel to “Ip Man: Kung Fu Master.” In this feature, Ip Man attempts to open a martial arts club after leaving behind his police career.

When a western boxing gym buys up all the property belonging to the local martial arts community, it is up to Ip Man to save this tradition from destruction.

The movie is not as good as previous films focusing on the legendary martial artist as it wastes its potential with cartoonish villains, but the fight sequences, as always, are entertaining.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Mandarin Dolby Atmos, 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, 2.0 Dolby digital and English (dubbed) 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 Dolby digital; English, French and simplified and traditional Chinese subtitles.

Starbright (Blu-ray + CD)

Details: 2025, Ruby Max Entertainment-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, violence, smoking

The lowdown: A fantasy in which, during an eclipse, Aisling (Alexandra Dowling) makes a wish upon a falling star that will either destroy or change her life.

Archangel Raphael (John Rhys-Davies) entrusts the star’s life force to Aisling, but its light draws dangerous people who hunt her.

A charismatic stranger, Joshua (Diego Boneta), comes to their aid. In Aisling he recognizes a shared loss, passing through time, space and destiny.

They join forces to protect a light not meant for greedy hands. And together, they flee a ruthless figure, as well as thieve and debt-collectors as they discover the star’s true power — not to grant wishes, but the courage to hope, forgive and love.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 7.1 Dolby digital plus and 5.1 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned and French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a 16-track CD, a making of featurette, a short film by “Starbright” director Francesco Lucente, deleted scenes and bloopers.

The Year Before the War (DVD)

Details: 2021, IndiePix Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A surreal, dreamlike feature set in 1913, the year before the outbreak of World War I. It centers on Hans, a doorman in Riga, who is swept into a maelstrom of radical ideologies, political upheaval and rising nationalism.

His journey becomes an odyssey across a continent in turmoil, carrying him from utopian communes to imperial capitals. He is a witness to violence, passion and intrigue.

Along the way, he crosses paths with such historical figures as Sigmund Freud, Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Mata Hari and Leon Trotsky as the old order begins to crumble around him.

The movie is a cautionary tale about our own time in which crisis can be influenced by fake news,, intolerance and a vast ocean of different opinions.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; German, Latvian, French and Russian 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Sugar Cookies: Tromatic Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1973, Troma Films

Rated: Not rated, violence, language, nudity

The lowdown: Mary Woronov stars in this Troma feature as a woman seeking revenge on a pornographic filmmaker who killed her lesbian lover, played by Lynn Lowry.

Woronov’s Camila Stone finds another actor, also played by Lowry, and transforms her into the exact replica of her dead lover.

Her aim is to exact revenge on the producer, who gets his kicks by playing kinky sex-and-death games with his X-rated starlet.

The film is a sleazy sexploitation offering that also is silly and campy with a few twists and turns.

Woronov and Lowry carry the movie, with George Shannon as the dirtbag producer.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English stereo.

Don’t miss: Extras include an introduction by Troma boss Lloyd Kaufman and archival interviews with Woronov, Lowry and Kaufman.

Rise of the Super Tromettes (Blu-ray)

Details: 2025, Troma Entertainment

Rated: Unrated

The lowdown: A mysterious virus has infected the men of Tromaville and high school dropouts D.D. and Mercy decide it is time for the women of the town to fight back.

They form a vigilante squad called The Super Tromettes, who battle mutant men and diabolic mad doctors to get to the truth of the pandemic.

The movie’s tagline, “You’ll believe a gyno can fly!” tells you all you need to know about the tone of the feature. It’s goofy and, like many Troma movies, in bad taste — in a humorous way — but fun.

Mercedes, who wrote and directed the movie, also stars as Mercy, with Elizabeth D’Ambrosio as D.D. Troma president Lloyd Kaufman has a supporting role.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an introduction by Mercedes and Kaufman, a making of featurette, a “Mercedes the Muse’s Totally Toxic Tour!” featurette, a “Take the Troma Intelligence Test” featurette and a “See the Troma Team in Albania” featurette.

Other titles being released in the upcoming week include:

Dan Da Dan: Season 2 (Blu-ray) (GKids-Shout! Studios)

Portraits of the Apocalypse (DVD & digital) (Cleopatra Venom)

Witch Watch: Season One (Blu-ray) (GKids-Shout! Studios)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

The Breadwinner (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Coroner to the Stars (Antenna)

The Currents (Kino Lorber)

In God’s Hands (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Mouser (Breaking Glass Pictures)

New Year’s Absolution (Scatena & Rosner Films)

Son of the Soil (ShineHouse Group)

The Souffleur (Kino Film Collection-Kino Lorber)

JULY 15

The Activists (Viaplay)

Lucky: Episodes 1 & 2 (Apple TV)

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed: Episode 10 (Apple TV)

Ride or Die (Prime Video)

Trying: Episode 2 (Apple TV)

JULY 17

Cape Fear: Episode 8 (Apple TV)

Frantz Fanon: Black Skin, White Mask (Film Movement Plus)

Hot Summer Girl (Film Movement+)

In a Cold Vein (Saban Films)

Jinsei (Greenwich Entertainment)

Silo: Season 3, Episode 3 (Apple TV)

Sugar: Season 2, Episode 5 (Apple TV)

They Fight (Hulu)

Under the Fig Trees (Film Movement+)

JULY 20

King of the Hill: Season 15 (Hulu)

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom, on Facebook at ReelBob.com and on Bluesky at @bobbloom1948.bsky.social or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

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