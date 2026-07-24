The following titles are being released on Tuesday, July 28, unless otherwise noted:

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2026, Buena Vista, Disney Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, strong language, suggestive references

The lowdown: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return in this sequel to the 2006.

Hathaway’s Andy Sachs returns to Runway magazine as the new features editor where she finds her former boss, Miranda Priestly (Streep), facing threats to her glossy print empire as they face the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

The sequel covers the challenges of AI and digital content in fashion journalism.

The biggest complaint about the movie is how the writers softened the character of Priestly from the fierce woman of the original. It also seems to be recycling aspects of the original. Ironically, it is the nostalgia for the first movie that was attractive to many viewers of the sequel.

Still, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” garnered a 78 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, above the 75 percent fresh rating of the original.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 Dolby descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a featurette with the cast and filmmakers looking back at the original, a featurette with costume designer Molly Rogers, a look at filming during Milan’s fashion week, a gag reel, a commentary track with director David Frankel, writer Aline Brosh McKenna and Rogers and a music video with Lady Gaga and Doechii.

Captain Horatio Hornblower (Blu-ray)

Details: 1951, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Gregory Peck stars in this swashbuckling adaptation of C.S. Forester’s naval hero set during the Napoleonic era.

Directed by Raoul Walsh, the movie centers on Hornblower’s secret mission to Central America to provide arms and support to Don Julian Alvarado, who has organized a rebellion against Spain, which is allied with France.

Alvarado turns out to be a unreliable ally who, after Hornblower captures a 60-gun Spanish warship, reluctantly gives it to Alvarado.

After Spain switches sides in the war, Hornblower must deal with Alvarado. During all this action, Hornblower, under strenuous objections, takes on two passengers — Lady Barbara Wellesley (Virginia Mayo) and her maid, who are fleeing a yellow fever epidemic.

Later when Lady Barbara falls ill, Hornblower helps nurse her back to help. Eventually, the two fall in love. But obstacles stand in their way — Hornblower is married, and Lady Barbara is engaged to a British rear admiral.

Of course, true love finds a way — Hornblower’s wife has died in childbirth and Lady Barbara’s admiral is killed in battle. Thus, the two can be happily together.

“Hornblower,” at 117 minutes, is action-packed with many fine naval battle sequences and derring-do escapes. The romance, though, bogs down the movie a bit.

The “Hornblower” cast includes Robert Beatty, Moultrie Kelsall, Denis O’Dea, James Kenney, James Robertson Justice, Stanley Baker, Christopher Lee and Alec Mango.

The Blu-ray can be purchased at www.moviezyng.com or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (with side mattes) full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a classic Warner Bros. cartoon, “Captain Hareblower,” a classic Warner Bros. short, “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” and a “Lux Radio Theater” broadcast of “Hornblower” with Peck and Mayo.

Soylent Green (4K Ultra HD)

Details: 1973, Arrow Films

Rated: PG, violence, language

The lowdown: This dystopian-future sci-fi feature is set in 2022 in an overcrowded — more than 40 million people — New York City where there is not enough food to feed everyone.

The movie, directed by Richard Fleischer, presents a world of overpopulation, ecological collapse and limited resources. It’s a world where the elite live in walled-off communities eating natural food and drinking clear water, while the masses — as always — suffer, drinking from communal taps and eating high processed food wafers.

Factories, run by the Soylent Corporation, manufacture these wafers — including a new variety, Soylent Green.

When William Siimonson, a Soylent executive, is murdered Thorn (Charlton Heston), a police investigation is assigned to investigate the killing.

But as he digs deeper, a horrible truth behind the real ingredients of Soylent Green come to light.

“Soylent Green” is probably familiar to most sci-fi lovers, so the reveal of the ingredients does not come as much of a shocker as it once did.

For me, “Soylent Green” is nostalgic as it marks the final feature film appearance of the wonderful and versatile Edward G. Robinson, who portrays Thorn’s police researcher — his “book” — and helps uncover the corporation’s secret.

The cast also includes Leigh Taylor-Young, Chuck Connors, Brock Peters, Paula Kelly, Stephen Young, Joseph Cotten, Mike Henry and Whit Bissell.

At Rotten Tomatoes, “Soylent Green” garnered a 71 percent fresh rating.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include an archival commentary track by Fleischer and Taylor-Young; a new commentary by film historian Michael Brooke and author Johnny Mains; an on-stage interview with Heston at the British Film Institute; a BFI interview with Fleischer; a vintage featurette; a tribute to Robinson; and a booklet.

The Outfit: Limited Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1973, Arrow Films

Rated: PG, violence, language

The lowdown: Robert Duvall stars as Earl Macklin in this crime thriller seeking revenge on the mob after he robs one of its banks and serves prison time for the robbery.

Macklin, a professional thief, robbed the bank, belonging to “The Outfit,” with his brother, Eddie.

Now, Eddie is dead and it looks like Macklin is next on its hit list. He is released after serving 27 months and, with his girlfriend Bett (Karen Black) and best friend Cody (Joe Don Baker), begins a private war to avenge his brother’s death.

Robert Ryan is featured as Mailer, the head of the Outfit, who promises reparations to Macklin, then turns around and double-crosses him. It is then that Macklin’s payback escalates.

The film is gritty and features a strong supporting cast including Timothy Carey, Richard Jaeckel, Bill McKinney, Elisha Cook Jr., Sheree North and Jane Greer, all under the direction of John Flynn.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary by critic and author Jedidah Ayres and film critic Mike White; a new appreciation of author Donald E. Westlake (aka Richard Stark) by Westlake expert Levi Stahl; an appreciation of the movie by film critic Walter Chaw; an archival interview with filmmaker Walter Hill about Flynn; a new featurette on the movie by Alissa Marmol-Cernat and Shay Dennis, creators of “Tough Business: A Parker Site”; and a booklet about the movie.

Bonnie Scotland (Blu-ray)

Details: 1935, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy star in this Hal Roach feature as The Boys head to Scotland so Stan can claim his inheritance from his grandfather’s estate.

Stan and Ollie are disappointed when a bagpipe and a snuff box is all that is bequeathed to Stan.

Falling on hard times, Laurel and Hardy mistakenly enlist in a Scottish regiment of the British Army, which soon ships them to India.

There, they have run-ins with their exasperated sergeant major, the always-reliable foil James Finlayson, and inadvertently and comically help end a treat from a local Indian leader.

This is not the best of Laurel and Hardy’s features, but it offers enough slapstick and gags to keep a viewer laughing for most of the movie’s 81 minutes.

“Bonnie Scotland,” which also features June Lang, William Janney, Vernon Steele and Maurice Black, all under the direction of James W. Horne, can be purchased at www.moviezyng.com or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (with side mattes) full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary by Laurel and Hardy fans Leonard Maltin and Richard W. Bann and Laurel and Hardy excerpts from the movies “Hollywood Party” (1934) and “Pick a Star” (1935).

Laurin: 35th Anniversary Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1989, Visual Vengeance

Rated: Unrated

The lowdown: Set in rural Germany in 1901, Laurin is a quiet and precocious young girl who voyeuristically observes the behavior of the self-absorbed adults around her, who all seem oblivious to the fact that Laurin is growing up alone.

While her father is at sea, her mother’s death leaves her basically orphaned and unsupervised.

Now a killer has begun targeting Laurin’s classmates, and she has begun having terrifying hallucinations of the children.

The grownups are frantic to catch the killer. However, they are very ignorant of the dark, secret world among them. As evil has surfaced in their seemingly idyllic village, deeply rooted childhood traumas and long-buried secrets means no child is safe.

Writer-director Robert Sigi’s haunting, atmospheric debut movie shocked audiences and continues to ignite controversy.

This is an interesting Gothic feature that you may want to watch more than once.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English and German audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary by film historian Troy Howarth; a VHS rough cut from Sigi’s private collection; an interview with Sigi; a making of documentary; two short films by Sigi; interviews with cast members Dóra Szinetár and Barnabás Tóth, cinematographer Nyika Jancsó and film historian Jonathan Rigby; Sigi’s Bavarian Film Awards presentation; eight photo galleries from Sigi’s personal archives; a mini-poster; a six-page liner notes essay by Tony Strauss of “Weng’s Chop” magazine; and a mini-postcard set.

Lionheart: 2-Disc Special Edition & Extended Cut (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1990, MVD Rewind Collection-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: R, strong violence, language

The lowdown: Jean-Claude Van Damme stars in this action-thriller as a soldier drawn into the brutal world of modern-day gladiators, fighting for the amusement of the rich.

Van Damme’s Lyon Gaultier, who deserts from the French Foreign Legion after learning his brother in Los Angeles is seriously injured. Gaultier escapes from two of the Legion’s security forces who have orders to bring him back at any cost.

To help his brother’s family, Gaultier turns to illegal bare-knuckles underground fighting to raise the money he needs.

The movie contains enough impressive kicks and combat to satisfy any Van Damme fan. “Lionheart” is akin to many of Van Damme’s other movies, except it is better than most of them.

The movie also features Harrison Page, Cynthia Rennard, Lisa Pelikan, Brian Thompson and Ashley Johnson.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 LPCM stereo; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition,, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 LPCM stereo and 5.1 surround; English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an “A.W.O.L.” extended cut of the movie with commentary by director Sheldon Lettich moderated by Heath Holland on the 4K UHD disc and, on the Blu-ray disc, a commentary on the extended cut with Lettich and Page; an inside look at the movie that includes interviews with cast members and filmmakers; an “Inside ‘Lionheart’ with the Filmmakers” featurette; cast and filmmaker interviews; a behind-the-scenes look at the fight sequences that includes interviews with Van Damme and others; and archival interviews with Lettich and Page.

Young Mothers (DVD)

Details: 2025, Music Box Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Belgian-French feature centers on a group of young mothers in a shelter in Liège, Belgium, who are facing the challenges and joys of motherhood.

Looking ahead to uncertain futures, the new mothers aim to break free of the past and not repeat their cycles of neglect, abuse and abandonment that have defined their lives.

The five include Jessica, who grew up in a foster family, and must understand why her biological mother did not keep her. Perla wrestles with the unreliability of her boyfriend and confronts the possibility that she may need to raise her child alone. Julie has a stable partner but cannot deal with parenthood until she finally overcomes her drug addiction. Ariane must protect her baby at all costs with the daunting recognition that what’s best for her daughter may be another family.

The movie, directed by brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, was the winner of the best screenplay prize at Cannes.

“Young Mothers,” which garnered a 95 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, is a delicate and hopeful study of young women on the brink of new life.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; French 5..0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main supplemental option is a question-and-answer session with the Dardenne brothers.

Ping Pong (Blu-ray)

Details: 2002, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Peco, a punkish ping-pong prodigy, is on a losing streak mostly because of his childhood best friend, Smile, who intentionally let Peco win during their practice sessions.

As tournament day draws closer, it is up to Peco to regain his mojo to face such fearsome opponents as China, who has fallen off the Chinese national team and wound up bitter, in Japan, and Dragon, their arch-nemesis from the rival Kaio Academy team, who approaches the game with almost militaristic fanaticism.

The movie, adapted from a cult manga series, is a zero-to-hero story of friendship, dedication and sportsmanship. The table-tennis battles are exhilarating and will change the way you look at the sport.

At Rotten Tomatoes, the movie earned an 80 percent fresh rating.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; Japanese 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary track by Zack Davisson, an interview with filmmaker Michael Arias about director Taiyo Matsumoto and the movie and a video essay.

Portraits of the Apocalypse (DVD)

Release date: July 14

Details: 2024, Cleopatra Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Buenos Aires collapses into chaos after a mysterious infection spreads throughout the city.

The movie follows ordinary people trapped in extraordinary horror — a journalist, a soldier, a mother and a stranger. Each is fighting to survive as the dead reclaim the streets.

From the first outbreak to the desperate last stand, “Apocalypse” paints a raw and emotional portrait of people pushed to the breaking point.

“Portraits of the Apocalypse,” at 75 minutes, looks at a zombie outbreak through a distinctly South American lens from its trio of directors — Nicanor Loreti, Fabián Forte and Luca Castello.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Spanish and English (dubbed) Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A slide show is the main extra.

Tetsuo: The Bullet Man (Blu-ray)

Release date: July 21

Details: 2009, Unearthed Classics-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Anthony is an American office worker living in Tokyo. He is a cautious and nondescript individual with nothing distinct about him.

That is, until his young son is killed. Soon afterwards, Anthony begins a violent and inexplicable metamorphosis, with his flesh transforming into metal as if his body is expressing the repressed rage and thirst for revenge.

Anthony is becoming the weapon that will destroy the man who killed his son. And if his rage cannot be contained, the entire city could be leveled as well.

The movie, starring Eric Bossick as Anthony, and helmed by cult director Shinya Tsukamoto, is compelling, but rife with flaws, including so-so acting, shaky camera work, bad writing and a confused plot.

This is the third film in the Tetsuo trilogy.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.77:1 widescreen picture; English and Japanese 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with Bossick and Japanese cinema expert Tom Mes and a featurette about the movie.

The Nine Demons: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1984, Visual Vengeance

Rated: Unrated

The lowdown: A vintage horror-martial arts hybrid in which a fighter, Zou Qi, strikes a Faustian deal with the devil, giving him the power to summon nine demon spirits to do his bidding.

Now armed with supernatural abilities and bound to a chain of nine skulls that unleashes the flesh-hungry entities, Zou Qi sets out to settle a bloody score between rival families and save his childhood friend.

Soon, he finds himself losing control as the demons consume everything and everyone around him. Zou Qi must confront the true cost of the wicked power he has unleashed before it completely consumes him.

The movie was directed by famed Shaw Brothers filmmaker and “Godfather of Hong Kong Cinema” Chang Cheh and sees him reunited with members of his Venom Mob. Cheh brings Venom’s signature fight choreography into a surreal fantasy realm filled with flying skull demons, vampiric children and low-budget, bloody effects.

The movie is a cinematic stew of old-school martial arts heroics and occult horror that is unhinged and unforgettable.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; Chinese and English (dubbed) stereo; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary with martial arts film historians Justin Decloux and Dylan Cheung; a video essay, “The Discovery of James Wu Kuo-Ren”; a video essay the later films of Chang Cheh; an interview with actor Yu Tai-Ping; an “Unsung Horrors” podcast about the movie; a complete old school “Dirty VHS” version of the movie; a mini-poster; and a liner-notes booklet about the “Venom Mob”

Scream Dream: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1989, Visual Vengeance

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Michelle Shocked, the front woman of a heavy metal band, is fired for bad press related to her Satanic rumors. She then proves everyone right by transforming into a bloodthirsty demon who begins a bloody spree of killing and possession.

Michelle, it seems, is a witch who later possesses the body of the girl who replaces her, so she can exact vengeance on her former bandmates.

The movie, by filmmaker Donald Farmer, is a prime example of a regional shot-on-video project. It also is one of the most insane heavy metal horror movies you may ever see. It was made during the 1980’s “Satanic Panic” in the country.

The low-budget “Scream Dream” features rubber monster action, gore-filled killings, unisex teased hair and loads of bar band heavy metal.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English Dolby digital stereo; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary by Farmer, interviews with cast members Nick Riggins and Jesse Raye and special effects artist Rick Gonzalez, excerpts of a question-and-answer session with Farmer and a folded mini-poster comprise the extras.

Other titles being released in the upcoming week include:

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

The Best Pizza Is in LA (Sunspot Films)

Capps Crossing: The Wrong Side of Dead (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

The Devil in the Flesh (One Tree Entertainment)

Due West (Cineverse)

Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World (Kino Lorber)

Successive Slidings of Pleasure (Kino Film Collection)

The Withering (Cleopatra Venom)

JULY 29

A Shop for Killers: Season 2, Episode 3 (Hulu)

The Devil Wars Prada 2 (Disney + & Hulu)

The Devil’s Mouth (Prime Video)

Lucky: Episode 4 (Apple TV)

Trying: Episode 4 (Apple TV)

JULY 30

Home in You (Viaplay)

JULY 31

Cape Fear: Episode 10 (Apple TV)

The Chronicle of Libidolists (Film Movement+)

Everyone Calls Me Mike (IndiePix Unlimited)

The Mission (Film Movement+)

Nightborn (Shudder)

Red Island (Film Movement+)

Silo: Season 3, Episode 5 (Apple TV)

Snoopy Presents: There’s No Place Like Home, Snoopy (Apple TV)

Son of Sara (Saban Films)

Sugar: Season 2, Episode 7 (Apple TV)

AUG. 1

Soulm8te (Blumhouse Atomic Monster-Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

AUG. 3

The Chelsea Detective: Series 4 (Viaplay)

Furious: Episode 4 (Hulu)

Futurama: Season 14, Episodes 1 & 2 (Hulu)

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs at ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom, on Facebook at ReelBob.com and on Bluesky at @bobbloom1948.bsky.social or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

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