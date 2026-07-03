The following titles are being released on Tuesday, July 7, unless otherwise noted:

The Evil Dead: 45th Anniversary Edition Steelbook (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 1981, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: NC-17, graphic horror, violence, gore

The lowdown: Writer-director Sam Raimi’s debut feature film is a blood-and-gore splattered landmark in horror film lore.

It’s a no-holds-barred assault of gruesome terror and nightmare-like effects that could keep you up at night or make your stomach queasy, thus earning its reputation as a cult classic.

Five college students travel to a remote cabin in the woods in which they discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly unleash a monstrous horde of demons hellbent on total destruction.

The cast features Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, who career was launched by the movie and appeared in its sequels, “Evil Dead II” and “Army of Darkness”; Ellen Sandeweiss, Hal Delrich, Betsy Baker and Sarah York.

Tom Sullivan’s gruesome make-up effects also are memorable.

“The Evil Dead” garnered an 85 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes. It spawned an industry of sequels, remakes, a TV series and video games.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English 2-channel surround DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English 2-channel surround DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a commentary track with Raimi, Campbell and producer Rob Tapert; ‘The Undying Legacy of ‘The Evil Dead’ ” picture-in-picture featurette; an “Untold Saga of ‘The Evil Dead’ ” featurette; a “Treasures from the Cutting Room Floor” featurette; an “At the Drive-in” featurette; a “Discovering Evil Dead” featurette; and make-up tests.

Revelations of a Psychiatrist in a World of Perverse Sex (DVD)

Details: 1973, Redemption

Rated: Not rated, nudity, sexual content, violence

The lowdown: An Italian, Mondo-style movie in which a psychiatrist explains to her students several stories of sexual deviancy. Each vignette begins with a doctor citing a fact-based story from a newspaper or magazine citing abhorrent sexual behavior.

Be aware, that the movie contains scenes of strong sexual nature and is for adult viewing only.

“Revelations” should be viewed when the children are asleep.

Technical aspects: widescreen picture; Italian Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Other titles being released in the upcoming week include:

All You Need Is Kill (Blu-ray) (GKids-Shout! Studios)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Black Box (Aura Entertainment)

Familia (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Warriors of the Wasteland (Well Go USA Entertainment)

JULY 8

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed: Episode 9 (Apple TV)

Trying: Episode 1 (Apple TV)

JULY 9

Black Widows: Season 2 (Viaplay)

Little House on the Prairie: Season 1 (Netflix)

Save Me: Episodes 7 & 8 (Viaplay)

JULY 10

Cape Fear: Episode 7 (Apple TV)

Caro Diario (Film Movement+)

The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show (Apple TV)

Corporate Retreat (Passage Pictures-Apple TV-Prime Video)

Gangland (Saban Films)

Hot Girl Summer (Film Movement+)

Millie Lies Low (Film Movement+)

Mockbuster (Giant Pictures)

The Outer Threat (Quiver Distribution)

Silo: Season 3, Episode 2 (Apple TV)

Star City: Episode 8 (Apple TV)

Sugar: Season 2, Episode 4 (Apple TV)

JULY 13

Rabbit Hole (Disney+ & Hulu)

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom, on Facebook at ReelBob.com and on Bluesky at @bobbloom1948.bsky.social or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

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