The following titles are being released on Tuesday, June 16, unless otherwise noted:

Hamilton (Blu-ray)

Details: 2020, Buena Vista-Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, language, suggestive material

The lowdown: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical reimagined story of the Founding Fathers is, as Miranda says is about “America then, as told by America now.”

Miranda drew from hip-hop, R&B, soul, pop and traditional-style musical comedy show-tune traditions to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton, an orphan from the island of St. Croix, who immigrates to New York City, where his rhetorical talents are noticed by such historical figures as Aaron Burr, John Laurens, the Marquis de Lafayette, Hercules Mulligan and George Washington.

The story covers Hamilton’s time as an aide to Washington,, his marriage to Eliza Schuyler, his participation in the Constitutional Convention, his co-writing of The Federalist Papers, his appointment of Secretary of the Treasury, his conflicts with Thomas Jefferson and his continued rivalry with Burr.

That rivalry ultimately leads to a duel in which Burr fatally wounds Hamilton.

The musical, based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Hamilton, won 11 Tony Awards, including best musical, best book of a musical, best original score, best choreography as well as acting awards for Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Miranda also was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for his work.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 Dolby digital descriptive audio; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a sing-along version of “Hamilton,” a “Spark Into a Flame” documentary on hip-hop and Broadway ignite in the story of “The Hamilton Mixtape” and a featurette with the original cast looking back at the show’s early days and its fantastic rise to become a cultural phenomenon.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come (Blu-ray + digital code)

Details: 2026, Searchlight Pictures-Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment-Buena Vista

Rated: R, strong bloody violence, gore, language, drug use

The lowdown: This sequel picks up where the original 2019 movie left off — with Grace (Samara Weaving) surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family.

But survival only means that Grace has reached the next level of this nightmarish game. Proceeding, she now has the help of her estranged sister, Faith (Kathryn Newton). Grace also realizes her one chance to survive is by keeping Faith at her side and claiming the High Seat on the Council.

Four rival families also seek that seat and are hunting the young women to claim the throne and rule it all.

The sequel is an adrenaline rush, brutal and bloody affair that also features Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Elijah Wood and David Cronenberg.

The movie garnered a 75 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a four-part making of and rules of the game featurettes, a gag reel and two commentary tracks — one with co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Weaving and Newton; and a second with Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett, executive producers-writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, producers James Vanderbilt and Tripp Vinson and editor Jay Prychidny.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Complete First Season (4K Ultra HD)

Details: 2026, HBO-Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated, bloody violence, language

The lowdown: This “Game of Thrones” prequel centers of Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).

The first season is comprised of six episodes, most of which deal with Ser Duncan becoming a knight, taking Egg — who in reality is Prince Aegon Targaryen — as his squire and entering a tournament.

“Dunk” believes in chivalry as taught by now-deceased mentor Ser Arlan of Pennytree, and tries to fit in among the various lords and knights preparing to compete in the tournament.

Egg, meanwhile, tries to help “Dunk” prepare for the combat and become a true knight.

There is not much action in the first season, as the episodes mostly introduce the characters and set up storylines for upcoming seasons.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.00:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby TrueHD and English, French and Spanish Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a season-spanning featurette, “A Knight in the Making: Building a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”; a gag reel; a look inside the episodes; an extended Welcome to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” featurette that includes behind-the-scenes interviews with cast members and filmmakers; character spotlights on Dunk and Egg; and an Ashford Meadow set tour.

A Magnificent Life (Blu-ray)

Release date: June 9

Details: 2025, Sony Pictures Classics-Allied Vaughn

Rated: PG-13, some suggestive material, language, smoking and brief violent content

The lowdown: An animated feature that traces of the life of French novelist, playwright and filmmaker Marcel Pagnol, best known for such movies as “Fanny” (1932), “Topaze (1936), which was remade in 1951, and “Manon of the Spring” (1952) and books such as “L’Eau des collines,” his 1962 novel in two volumes — “Jean de Florette” and “Manon des Sources” as well as four autobiographies.

In the mid-1950s, Pagnol received a commission from the editor-in-chief of “ELLE” magazine to write a weekly literary serial about his childhood, his Provence, where he grew up, and his first loves.

The film, done in hand-drawn animation, is a tribute to the life and career of Pagnol, beginning with the childhood little Marcel appearing to the author, helping his memories resurface as the words flow from his mind and onto the page.

And while this tribute is flawed, it could serve to spark an interest in anyone interested in reading Pagnol’s books, watching his movies or learning more about his life.

Unfortunately, the original French-language audio is not included on this Blu-ray, only a dubbed English track, which is unfortunate.

The Blu-ray can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.00:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 5.1 Dolby digital audio description track; English SDH, English and Spanish subtitles.

Audition (4K Ultra HD)

Details: 1999, Arrow Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A disturbing Japanese psychological horror-thriller from director Takashi Miike that stunned audiences upon its release.

A widower, Shigeharu Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi), is urged by his son to find a new wife. Since he has not dated for many years, he seeks advice from a colleague.

The men decide to take advantage of their position working at a film company to stage an audition to find the perfect partner. They interview several women, and Shigeharu becomes enchanted by Asami (Eihi Shiina), a quiet, 24-year-old, who is immediately responsive to the older man’s charms.

Soon, events take a dark and twisted turn as Asami isn’t what she seems to be. Her childhood abuse and trauma have warped her to the point where she must be the only one a man can love. To do otherwise, has deadly results.

“Audition” was a hit at various film festivals, where its legend grew.

The movie garnered an 81 percent fresh rating on 81 reviews at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Japanese 5.1, 4.0 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an introduction by Miike; a commentary track by Miike and screenwriter Daisuke Tengan; a second commentary with Miike biographer Tom Mes; interviews with Ishibashi and Miike; an appreciation by Japanese cinema historian Tony Rayns; archival interviews with cast members Ishibashi, Shiina, Renji Ishibashi and Ren Osugi; an audio essay by author-critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas; and a collectors’ booklet.

Unearthly Stranger (Blu-ray)

Details: 1963, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: John Neville (“A Study in Terror,” “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen”) stars in his eerie British science-fiction thriller as a scientist involved in an experimental project dealing with space flight.

Neville’s Dr. Mark Davidson has a new wife, Julie (Gabriella Licudi), who has a few strange characteristics, including sleeping with her eyes open and handling very hot objects with her bare hands.

If you have not guessed by now, Julie is an alien, sent to stop her husband’s research into a unique method of space travel.

“Unearthly Stranger” has a passing similarity to “I Married a Monster from Outer Space,” but with a more downbeat finale.

No scary-looking aliens, robots or spaceships are seen in this movie, which does offer a modicum of paranoia. It is an overlooked feature that fans of the genre should check out.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include two commentary tracks — one by film historian Gary Gerani, and the other by entertainment journalists-authors Bryan Reesman and Max Evry.

The Lost Man (Blu-ray)

Details: 1969, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG-13, violence

The lowdown: Academy Award-winner Sidney Poitier (“Lillies of the Field”) stars as Jason Higgs, secret leader of a Black militant group, who plans a payroll robbery to get money for an organization that benefits the children of jailed Black men.

When the heist goes very wrong, Higgs and his men go on the run, with the entire Philadelphia police force on their heels.

The role of the militant Higgs was a departure for Poitier, who usually portrayed more establishment-type characters. “The Lost Man” dealt with the racial tensions of the late 1960s.

The film was a loose remake of F.L. Green’s novel “Odd Mam Out,” which was filmed in 1947 by director Carol Reed and starred James Mason as a wounded Irish nationalist on the run from the police after a botched robbery in Belfast.

“The Lost Man” costarred Al Freeman, Leon Bibb, Beverly Todd, Bernie Williams, Paul Winfield, Dick Anthony Williams and Vonetta McGee as well as Joanna Shimkus as the white social worker who helps, and falls in love with Higgs. In 1976, Poitier and Shimkus were married and stayed together for 46 years, until Poitier’s death in 2022.

Quincy Jones composed the film’s score.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film historian-writer Julie Kirgo and writer-filmmaker Peter Hankoff is the major extra.

A Man Could Get Killed (Blu-ray)

Details: 1966, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: James Garner stars in this “wrong man” comedy-thriller as William Beddoes, an American businessman in Lisbon, who is mistaken for a super-secret British spy on the trail of smuggled diamonds.

Beddoes soon finds himself pursued by various and colorful people, including glamorous adventuress Aurora-Celeste (Melina Mercouri) and shifty smuggler Steve-Antonio (Tony Franciosa), who is being pursued by blonde American Amy Franklin (Sandra Dee).

The movie, supposedly a spoof of spy and suspense movies, is erratic, and not aided by tension on the set between some of the cast members and filmmakers. The first director, Cliff Owen, was replaced by Ronald Neame, who tried, but could not quell the complaining and fighting between and among the cast.

The film is noted not for its story, but by Bert Kaempert’s score, which introduced the instrumental that became the Frank Sinatra hit, “Strangers in the Night.”

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A pair of commentary tracks — one by film historians Steve Mitchell and Troy Howarth, and the other by mystery writer-filmmaker Max Allan Collins and film historian and host of “Cereal at Midnight” podcaster Heath Holland, comprise the extras.

Jory (Blu-ray)

Details: 1973, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG

The lowdown: Robby Benson, in one of his earliest roles, stars in the Western about Jory, 15-year-old who, after his father is needlessly killed in a saloon fight, must quickly learn how to make it on his own.

He hooks up with Roy (John Marley), a veteran cattleman, and Jocko (B.J. Thomas), a flashy gunfighter.

With their help, Jory learns life lessons while on a cattle drive from Santa Rosa, Calif., to eastern New Mexico.

Jory displays a natural ability with a gun, but, along the way, Roy tries to impress upon the hot-tempered teenager that a real man solves problems without the use of guns.

This coming-of-age story is geared more toward teens and young adults.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is an interview with Benson recalling his work on “Jory.”

Other titles being released in the upcoming week include:

Perfect Blue: Limited Edition Steelbook (4K Ultra HD) (GKids-Shout! Studios)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Friday and Friday (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Not Suitable for Work: Episodes 6 & 7 (Hulu)

Operation Hadal (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Queen Kelly (Kino Film Collection)

Stolen Kingdom (Antenna)

JUNE 17

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed: Episode 6 (Apple TV)

Never Change! (Hulu)

Widow’s Bay: Episode 10 (Apple TV)

JUNE 18

Fell (Viaplay)

Save Me: Episodes 1 & 2 (Viaplay)

Yes (Kino Film Collection)

JUNE 19

Blind Love (Film Movement+)

Cape Fear: Episode 4 (Apple TV)

Enongo (IndiePix Unlimited)

Finnegan’s Foursome (Republic Pictures)

Star City: Episode 5 (Apple TV)

Sugar: Season 2, Episode 1 (Apple TV)

Unconditional: Episode 8 (Apple TV)

The Voice of Our Mother (Shudder)

JUNE 21

On the Trail of UFOs: The Disclosure Era (Small Town Monsters)

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom, on Facebook at ReelBob.com and on Bluesky at @bobbloom1948.bsky.social or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

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