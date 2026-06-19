The following titles are being released on Tuesday, June 23, unless otherwise noted:

The Last Showgirl (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2024, Lionsgate Films-Allied Vaughn

Rated: R, language, nudity

The lowdown: Pamela Anderson stars in this poignant and wistful drama as a veteran Las Vegas dancer whose 30-year career at Le Razzle Dazzle, the city’s last remaining revue, is coming to an end.

When it’s announced that the show will close in two weeks, Anderson’s Shelly Gardner tries to reconnect with her estranged daughter, while also leaning on her best friend, former showgirl Annette, played by Jamie Lee Curtis.

“Showgirl,” directed by Gia Coppola, is a study of aging and self-worth, but the camerawork is somewhat distracting, focusing more on itself than the movie.

The cast, which also includes David Bautista, Billie Lourd, Kiernan Shipka and Jason Schwartzman, features an original ballad by Miley Cyrus. The film received an 83 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Last Showgirl” can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A look at the making of the movie and a conversation with Anderson and Curtis comprise the bonus features.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: June 16

Details: 2026, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, action, mild violence, rude humor

The lowdown: In this animated sequel, Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are solving everyday problems in the Mushroom Kingdom with their “let’s-a-go” attitude.

They meet a new friend in Yoshi (Donald Glover), try to reform a miniaturized Bowser (Jack Black) and eagerly look forward to the birthday party for Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

A call for help sends the crew across the galaxy to face new worlds, unexpected threats and iconic characters such as Rosalina (Brie Larson) and Bowser Jr. (Bennie Safdie).

Vocal talents also include Keegan-Michael Key, Glen Powell, Issa Rae and Luis Guzmán.

The film is aimed for the youngsters; it’s bright and colorful, though the story itself is rather skimpy.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and French and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, English Dolby Atmos, 2.0 DVS and French and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include a making of featurette, a look at the cast of characters, an exploration of the galaxy; a featurette on the relationships and bonds among the characters, a look at the movie’s music, a featurette on the movie’s power-ups and a look at the Easter eggs hidden throughout the film.

Hang ’Em High (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1968, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, Western action, violence

The lowdown: “Hang ‘Em High” was Clint Eastwood’s first American Western after his success as “The Man With No Name” is Sergio Leone’s Western trilogy of “A Fistful of Dollars,” “For a Few Dollars More” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”

Eastwood’s Jed Cooper thirsts for revenge after he barely survives being lynched by a group of vigilantes looking for justice for a rancher who was murdered. Cooper is innocent of the killing, but the mob ignores his protestations.

Rescued by Marshal Dave Bliss (Ben Johnson), Cooper is eventually appointed a marshal by Judge Adam Fenton (Pat Hingle), who assigns him to not kill the lynchers, but bring them in for trial.

The rest of the movie focuses on Cooper’s hunt for the lynchers and killing many of them when they resist being arrested. He also becomes involved with widow Rachel Warren (Inga Stevens) after being wounded.

In the end, Cooper finishes the job. Later, he argues with hanging-judge Fenton, trying to convince him to pardon one of the lynch mob who objected to the hanging.

The movie, directed by Ted Post, featured a strong supporting cast including Ed Begley, Charles McGraw, Bruce Dern, Alan Hale Jr., Dennis Hopper, L.Q. Jones and Bob Steele.

“Hang ’Em High” earned a 92 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes on 13 reviews.

Technical aspects: 4K UHD: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles. Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include two commentary tracks on both discs — one with film historian-filmmaker Steve Mitchell and the other with film historians Lem Dobbs and Nick Redman.

The Texas Rangers (Blu-ray)

Details: 1936, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: King Vidor directed this Western saga starring Fred MacMurray, Jack Oakie, Lloyd Nolan and Jean Parker.

MacMurray, Oakie and Nolan portray Jim Hawkins, “Wahoo” Jones and Sam McGee, outlaws with a smooth racket — Jones, as a stagecoach driver, who gives information on routes and cargoes to his pals who rob the stages.

The trio escape and separate after lawmen surround their camp. Hawkins and “Wahoo” continue their stagecoach ruse, but call it quits when a Texas Ranger rides shotgun on the stage.

Impressed when the Ranger kills two other would-be robbers, Hawkins and “Wahoo” join the Rangers. They meet up with McGee when sent to capture some cattle rustlers.

After various adventures, Hawkins and McGee decide to part ways with McGee promising to leave the region. Instead, he becomes the notorious “Polka Dot” bandit.

Hawkins former association with McGee is discovered by his superior, Major Bailey (Edward Ellis), who arrests Hawkins. But when “Wahoo” is killed by McGee, Hawkins begs for the chance to avenge his friend and bring his former cohort to justice.

In the end, McGee refuses to surrender and is killed in a gunfight by Hawkins.

Parker portrays Bailey’s daughter, whose romance with Hawkins, is a distraction that slows the story.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Two commentary tracks, one by mystery writer-filmmaker Max Allan Collins with filmmaker and host of “Cereal at Midnight” podcaster Heath Holland, and a second with Western film history Toby Roan, comprise the extras.

La Tete Contre Les Murs (Blu-ray)

Details: 1959, Radiance Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This French drama marked the directorial debut of Georges Franju (“Eyes Without a Face”) that focuses on the rebellious François (Jean-Pierre Mocky) who, after stealing from his wealthy father once too often, is committed to a psychiatric institution.

François, labeled a delinquent and arsonist, endures the dehumanizing treatment reserved for society’s rejects, all the while attempting to thwart the archaic methods of the cruel Dr. Varmont (Pierre Brasseur).

The movie, adapted by Mocky from the stunning autobiographical novel by Irving Bazin, also features Anouk Aimée as François’s only visitor; Paul Meurisse as a more modern and compassionate doctor; and Charles Aznavour as a longtime resident of the institution.

The English title of the film is “Head Against the Wall.”

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; French LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an archival interviews with Mocky, Franju and Aznavour; and an interview with Mocky assistant and friend Eric Le Roy.

Don’t Play With Fire: Limited Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1980, Cult Epics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A violent action crime feature, also known as “Dangerous Encounters of the First Kind,” follows three high-school friends who flee a hit-and-run crime scene.

However, they are unaware that Pearl, a sadistic young woman, witnessed the event. She follows them and blackmails them into committing more crimes — with disastrous consequences.

The movie, directed by Tsui Hark (“A Better Tomorrow”), is one of Hong Kong’s most controversial and violent crime movies of the 1980s.

This two-disc set features three versions of the film — the uncensored international version on the first disc and, on the second disc, the banned Chinese version and the English dubbed version. The running times of the versions range from 91 to 100 minutes

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese and English (dubbed) 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental features, all on the first disc, include a commentary track by Frankie Balboa and Brandon Streussnig; and interviews with Hark, screenwriter Cheuk-On Szeto, assistant director O Sing-Pui and actors Paul Che and Albert Au.

The second disc includes the banned Chinese and English dubbed versions of the movie.

Solo: Limited Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1970, Radiance Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Jean-Pierre Mocky directs and stars as a womanizing violinist and jewel thief who must give up his lifestyle when he learns that his younger brother is part of a leftist revolutionary group responsible for the killings of powerful men.

Mocky’s Vincent is determined to save his idealistic brother, Virgile, and in doing so the cynical Vincent becomes involved in a struggle that is not his fight.

The film, which moves at a quick pace, was inspired by events in 1968 Paris that led to violence. It also is rife with disillusionment, as this seemed to be the global mood at the time.

It also offers some bits of humor as Vincent works to track down his brother, despite his disdain for the young leftists and their ideals.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; French LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an archival interviews with Mocky, actor Anne Deleuze and Mocky’s assistant and friend Eric Le Roy; and a booklet.

The Goat (DVD)

Details: 2024, Cleopatra Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A 12-year-old Egyptian girl, Hadiya, is forced into marriage with an older man, she becomes the target of a Western corporation that seeks to control the only water source in her village.

Hadiya decides she must help the village, so she begins a dangerous journey — making a frightening desert crossing — to find her father and bring justice to her community.

Her only companion is Sparrow, the family goat, who keeps her alive by talking to her with the voice of her late mother.

The movie explores the mistreatment and exploitation of young girls because of poverty or strict traditions. American actors Mira Sorvino and John Savage appear in supporting roles.

Technical aspects: 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Arabic Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A slide show is the main bonus feature.

The Navy vs. the Night Monsters (Blu-ray)

Details: 1966, Leomark Studio-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A low-budget schlocky horror-creature feature in which plants brought from Antarctica begin to thrive on a tropical, South Seas island, grow in size and begin to kill the Navy personnel around them.

The cliched, formulaic movie is derivative of “The Thing (From Another World” and “Day of the Triffids.” It is a movie that will entice mostly fans of the genre, despite a cast that includes sexpot Mamie Van Doren in a supporting role.

Others in the cast include Anthony Eisley, Billy Gray, Bobby Van, Pamela Mason, Walter Sande and Phillip Terry. Still, none of them are up to the task of making this a worthwhile effort.

Even the special effects are cheap, lack any amazement, but do provide some gory touches.

The movie can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby digital stereo.

Badland (Blu-ray + CD)

Details: 2007, Ruby Max Entertainment-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: R, violence

The lowdown: Jamie Draven portrays Jerry, an Iraqi war veteran traumatized by PTSD, who kills his wife, Nora (Vinessa Shaw) and family, but spares his 8-year-old daughter, Celina (Grace Caroline Currey).

Jerry has had it rough since his return from Iraq — a dead-end job at a rural gas station, his failing marriage and a mind scarred by the horrors of Fallujah. So, when his ruthless boss accuses him of theft, Jerry’s fragile psyche shatters, leading to the tragedy that makes him flee.

The desperate Jerry stages a bloody crime scene at a river to convince the world that he and Celina are dead. They then disappear and begin a grim existence of abandoned farmhouses and cheap motels.

Jerry drags Celina into a desperate flight across the backroads of the United States. On the way, he meets Oli (Chandra West), a lonely waitress, and Max Astin (Joe Morton), a traumatized small-town sheriff. Both become the last hope of saving what is left of Jerry’s soul.

During this time, the national news paints Jerry as a monster. Despite it all, Celina accepts a new identity as Rose to stay with her father.

Seeking normalcy, Jerry takes a job at Oli’s diner. Eventually, the sheriff discovers Jerry’s true identity, causing him to eventually make a final, devastating decision that will determine Celina’s future as well as his own.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a 20-plus tracks CD; a commentary track by director Francesco Lucente and cinematographer Carlo Varini; interviews with Draven, Morton and Currey (using the name Grace Fulton); deleted scenes; two cast and crew EPKs; a music EPK; and VFX makeup documentary.

Other titles being released in the upcoming week include:

50 First Dates (4K Ultra HD + digital) (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Click (4K Ultra HD + digital) (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Delco (DVD & digital) (MVD Visual Entertainment)

The Penance (Cleopatra Entertainment-MVD Visual Entertainment)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

By Design (Music Box Films-Prime Video)

Chapter 51 (Cineverse)

Hold the Fort (Sunrise Films)

Hungry (Aura Entertainment)

Love Is the Monster (Prime Video)

Not Suitable for Work: Episodes 8 & 9 (Hulu)

JUNE 24

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Disney+)

Maximum Please Guaranteed: Episode 7 (Apple TV)

JUNE 25

Monster (Viaplay)

Remembering Gene Wilder (Kino Film Collection)

Save Me: Episodes 3 & 4 (Viaplay)

Winter in the Blood (Kino Film Collection)

JUNE 26

Above the Line (Quiver Distribution)

Animals in War (Film Movement+-Omnibus Entertainment)

Camp Snoopy: Season 2 (Apple TV)

Cape Fear: Episode 5 (Apple TV)

Magic Hour (Greenwich Entertainment)

Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert (Hulu)

Skin of Youth (Film Movement+)

Star City: Episode 6 (Apple TV)

Sugar: Season 2, Episode 2 (Apple TV)

Yohanna (Film Movement+)

JUNE 27

Possibilities (Apple TV-Prime Video-American Foundation for the Blind)

JUNE 29

Adventure Time: Side Quests (Disney Plus-Hulu)

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom, on Facebook at ReelBob.com and on Bluesky at @bobbloom1948.bsky.social or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

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