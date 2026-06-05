The following titles are being released on Tuesday, June 9, unless otherwise noted:

“Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection: Limited Edition Steelbook Library Case” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 1975-2005, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, PG-13, R, intense action violence, language, thematic elements, intense science fiction terror, sexuality, nudity, disturbing images

The lowdown: With the upcoming release of Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” imminent, it is time to look back on some of his most iconic films.

And this set features eight of his most defining works, starting with 1975’s “Jaws” (PG); followed by the theatrical, special edition and director’s cut versions of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (PG, 1977); “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981, PG); “E.T.” The Extra-Terrestrial” (PG, 1982); “Jurassic Park (1993, PG-13); “Schindler’s List” (1993, R); “Saving Private Ryan (1998, R); and “War of the Worlds” (2005, PG-13).

The set captures Spielberg’s gifts for imagination and storytelling across various genres — science fiction, thriller, drama, fantasy and war.

The cast of these movies include Tom Hanks, Richard Dreyfuss, Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Teri Garr, Harrison Ford, Henry Thomas, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Matt Damon, Vin Diesel and Tom Cruise.

To be honest, some of the movies have aged better than others, but all remain entertaining and exciting.

This is a set Spielberg fans specifically, and film buffs in general, can enjoy over and over again.

The 20-disc set also features more than 25 hours of bonus materials, many of which have appeared on earlier, individual releases of the movies.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.35:1 (“Jaws”), 2.39:1 (“Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” Raiders of the Lost Ark”), 1.85:1 (“E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” Schindler’s List”) and 1.78:1 (“Saving Private Ryan,” “War of the Worlds”); English Dolby Atmos, 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, 2.0 DTS monaural; French 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish 5.1 DTS (“Jaws”); English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and Portuguese 2.0 Dolby digital (“Close Encounters of the Third Kind”); English Dolby Atmos and 7.1 Dolby True HD, French, Italian, Japanese and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and Italian, Japanese, Russian and Spanish 2.0 Dolby digital (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”); English X, 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 DTS-HD, French, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD and Japanese 2.0 DTS (“E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial”); English Dolby Atmos and 7.1 Dolby TrueHD and French and Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD (“Jurassic Park” and “Schindler’s List”); English Dolby Atmos, 7.1 Dolby TrueHD and 5.1 Dolby digital and French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital (“Saving Private Ryan”); English Dolby Atmos, 7.1 Dolby TrueHD and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Czech, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Thai 5.1 Dolby digital and Polish 2.0 Dolby digital; Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish (“Jaws,” “Jurassic Park,” “Schindler’s List”); English, English SDH, Arabic, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin (Simplified and Traditional), Norwegian, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish (“Close Encounters of the Third Kind”); English, English SDH, Cantonese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin (Simplified and Traditional), Norwegian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”); English SDH, French, Japanese, Mandarin (Traditional), Portuguese, Spanish (“E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial”); English, English SDH, Cantonese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish and Swedish (“Saving Private Ryan”); English, English SDH, Cantonese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin (Simplified and Traditional), Norwegian, Polish Portuguese, Spanish, Greek, Hungarian, Korean, Mandarin (Simplified), Mandarin (Traditional), Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Thai.

Don’t miss: The set includes a day’s worth of bonus options including behind-the-scenes looks at the various movies, deleted scenes and outtakes, Spielberg home movies, making of documentaries and much, much more.

Lorne (Blu-ray)

Details: 2026, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment-Allied Vaughn

Rated: R, language, a sexual reference

The lowdown: Lorne Michaels changed the face of television when he created and introduced “Saturday Night Live” more than 50 years ago.

This behind-the-scenes look at Michaels, from documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville, looks at the man who shaped television and culture for generations.

The movie is more of a surface-level look at Michaels, with its reticent subject not revealing too much about himself. Instead, the film uses much behind-the-scenes, backstage footage to compensate. It also features comments and interviews from cast members, writers and guests including Tina Fey, Steve Martin, Maya Rudolph, John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, Michael Myers, Chris Rock and Conan O’Brien.

Fans of the late-night staple will find the documentary entertaining as it takes viewers into what makes “SNL” a unique experience.

The movie received a 72 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes on 46 reviews.

“Lorne” can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby TrueHD and 2.0 DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

The Patriot: Steelbook (4K Ultra HD + digital)

Details: 2000, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R & unrated, strong war violence

The lowdown: South Carolina farmer Benjamin Martin (Mel Gibson) is reluctant to participate in the revolt against Great Britain until one of his sons is killed by a ruthless and cruel British officer, Col. William Tavington (Jason Isaacs).

Martin, a veteran of the French and Indian Wars, abhors war, especially after his actions in the earlier conflict.

“The Patriot,” which garnered a 62 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, was nonetheless criticized for its historical inaccuracies,, most notably its portrayal of British figures and atrocities as well as whitewashing the wartime conduct of some revolutionary historical figures.

The set features two cuts of the film, the 165-minute theatrical and 175-minute unrated version.

The movie costars Heath Ledger as Martin’s eldest son, Gabriel, as well as Chris Cooper, Joely Richardson, Tcheky Karyo, Tom Wilkinson, Lisa Brenner, Rene Auberjonois, Donal Logue, Leon Rippy and Adam Baldwin.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; theatrical version: English Dolby Atmos (7.1 Dolby TrueHD compatible), English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; unrated version: English Dolby Atmos (7.1 Dolby TrueHD compatible and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials on the first disc include a commentary track with director Roland Emmerich and others and featurettes on “The Art of War” and “The True Patriots; the second disc includes six deleted scenes with commentary, a visual effects featurette and a conceptual art to film comparisons.

Marlowe: Limited Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1969, Arrow Films

Rated: PG, violence

The lowdown: James Garner follows in the footsteps of Dick Powell and Humphrey Bogart, taking up the gumshoe exploits of Raymond Chandler’s private eye Philip Marlowe.

In this neo-noir drama Marlowe is hired by Orfamay Quest (Sharon Farrell), who has come from Kansas City to Los Angeles, to find her brother. What seems like a routine missing persons case soon becomes a more complex investigation that includes blackmail and murder, linked to a gangster and his TV star mistress.

The supporting cast includes Carroll O’Connor, Gayle Hunnicutt, Rita Moreno, William Daniels, Jackie Coogan, H.M. Wyant, Paul Stevens, Kenneth Tobey and, in his American feature film debut, Bruce Lee.

The plot is a bit convoluted like Chandler’s “The Big Sleep,” but Garner’s laid-back style and the supporting cast make this an enjoyable whodunit.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an appreciation by film historian Howard S. Berger and a collectors’ booklet.

Suburban Fury (DVD)

Details: 2024, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Suburban San Francisco single-mom Sara Jane Moore tried to assassinate President Gerald R.. Ford in 1975. This documentary by filmmaker Robinson Devor is more a character study of the would-be assassin and a frightening mirror of America’s ideological divide — a situation akin to our current times.

The movie is framed around unprecedented access to Moore, unfolding as a first-person monologue filmed across Bay Area locales where her radicalization took root.

“Suburban Fury” blends rare archival footage with a stylized imagined exchange between Moore and her FBI handler. The feature traces Moore’s transformation from patriotic volunteer and government informant to disillusioned gun-toting revolutionary.

Moore’s story strongly echoes today — reflecting how ordinary citizens can be swept into extremism, conspiracy and rage that could portend deadly consequences.

Smartly, “Suburban Fury” does not offer easy or pat answers; rather it immerses you in one woman’s unraveling and that country that mirrored her fracture.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

The Sacrifice (Blu-ray)

Release date: June 2

Details: 1986, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A wealthy Swedish family gathers on a remote Baltic island to celebrate the birthday of its patriarch, Alexander (Erland Josephson), when news of the outbreak of World War III reaches the island — transforming the celebratory mood into one of horror.

The family descends into a state of psychological devastation, which director Andrei Tarkovsky brilliantly evokes through the use of grays washing over the landscape around the home. His cinematographer was the great Sven Nykvist.

Alexander, a philosopher troubled about man’s lack of spirituality, believes the prospect of extinction compels the ultimate sacrifice, so he enters into a Faustian bargain with God to save his loved ones from the fear which grasps them.

This was Tarkovsky’s final movie, which he made while dying of cancer. His movie earned an 88 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; Swedish 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include a commentary track by Layla Alexander-Garrtt, Tarkovsky’s translator on the set; “Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky,” a documentary on the making of the movie; and interview with Tarkovsky and Michael Leszcylowski, the movie’s editor.

Aesthetics of a Bullet (Blu-ray)

Release date: June 2

Details: 1973, Radiance Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A yakuza gang picks a nobody street vendor to create trouble in enemy territory.

With a flashy suit, a gun and a wad of cash, the vendor feels like a big somebody. But when trouble arrives, he realizes a gun and pulling the trigger are two very different things.

Director Sadao Nakajima had trouble financing the movie as all the major studios passed on it. He took the project to a New Wave bastion, the Art Theatre Guild, where it became a hit due mostly to the performance of Tsunehiko Watase that predates by three years Robert De Niro’s turn as Travis Bickle in “Taxi Driver.”

“Aesthetics of a Bullet” is a lost treasure of 1970s Japanese cinema, and its rediscovery will please fans of the genre.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Japanese LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a 2026 appreciation by filmmaker Robert Schwentke, a new interview with filmmaker Kazuyoshi Kumakiri, an archival interview with Nakajima and a booklet.

Yes (DVD)

Details: 2025, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Filmmaker Nadav Lapid has long been an outspoken critic of his birth country’s government policies. He has channeled a lifetime of fury and frustration in many of his films.

And that trend continues with “Yes.” But instead of anger, spite and shame, Lapid’s weapon of choice is submission.

In the days following Oct. 7, Y, a jazz musician, and his wife, Yasmin, a dancer, resolve to say yes to everything. The couple sell their bodies and souls to the highest bidder, surrendering themselves and their art to Israel’s social, political and military elite.

Soon, Y is entrusted with a mission of the utmost importance — to compose the music for a rousing, ruthless new national anthem.

Feverishly whirling between moments of satire, sincerity and complete submission, Lapid’s movie is a visceral and blistering indictment of modern Israel and a touchstone of the nation’s post-Oct. 7 cinema.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Hebrew, English and Russian 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Di’Anno: Iron Maiden’s Lost Singer (Blu-ray)

Details: 2025, Cleopatra Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Paul Di’Anno was the lead singer on heavy-metal band Iron Maiden’s first two albums.

After the second album, he was kicked out of the band because of drug and alcohol problems. During this period, Di’Anno signed a contract excluding him from song royalties after Iron Maiden’s rise to fame.

Di’Anno, wheelchair bound and neglected by health-care workers in the United Kingdom, leaves his home in the middle of the pandemic and travels to Croatia, reuniting with his former Iron Maiden band mates — and falling in love.

During this time, his health begins to dramatically improve because of the goodwill of fans, doctors and nurses — including a pair of fans who launched a crowdfunding campaign to help Di’Anno.

Di’Anno makes a heroic, risky and drama-filled return to the stage as Metallica’s James Hetfield and Gene Simmons of Kiss, as well as mentions of Slayer and Megadeath made appearances and offered tributes to Di’Anno’s importance and lasting impact.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 4:3 (16:9 enhanced) full-screen picture; English 2.0 Dolby digital.

Other titles released in the upcoming week include:

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Boy George and Culture Club (Apple TV-Prime Video-Vantage Media)

Let’s Love (Cineverse)

Luz (Kino Film Collection)

Michael (Lionsgate)

Not Suitable for Work: Episodes 4 & 5 (Hulu)

The Second Coming of John Cooper (Bonus Level Productions)

Vick & Tarstar’s Scarecrow Factory (Blood Sick Productions)

Wetiko (Dekanalog)

JUNE 10

Criminal Record: Season 2, Episode 8 (Apple TV)

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed: Episode 5 (Apple TV)

Widow’s Bay: Episode 9 (Apple TV)

JUNE 11

Daddy and the Muscle Academy (Kino Film Collection)

Sisters 1968: Episodes 1-3 (Viaplay)

JUNE 12

Badland Rising (Saban Films)

Broken Land (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Blue Film (Obscured Pictures)

Cadejo Blanco (Film Movement+)

Cape Fear: Episode 3 (Apple TV)

Easy Girl (Film Movement+)

Find Your Friends (Shudder)

It’s Dorothy (Bright Productions)

Kraken (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Peaches Goes Bananas (Film Movement+)

Rafiki (Film Movement+)

Return to Burma (Film Movement+)

Star City: Episode 4 (Apple TV)

This Tempting Madness (Vertical Entertainment)

Unbroken: The Untold Story of Shen Yun (Sincere Pictures)

Unconditional: Episode 7 (Apple TV)

Coming next week: Hamilton

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on X @ReelBobBloom, on Facebook at ReelBob and on Bluesky at @bobbloom1948@bsky.social or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

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