The following titles are being released on Tuesday, May 12, unless otherwise noted:

After the Rain: Putin’s Stolen Children Come Home (DVD)

Details: 2024, IndiePix Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Deep in a forest by the Baltic Sea, a group of Ukrainian families come together to start a healing process with the help of golden retrievers and Palomino horses.

This is an animal therapy retreat that, among the safety of the trees, work to relieve the trauma of children’s memories of being illegally deported to Russia and their families’ struggles to rescue them are unraveled with the help of skilled and sensitive counselors.

Nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children have been separated from their parents, and many remain in Russia, forcibly adopted by Russian families, issued Russian passports that change the children’s names and dates of births and indoctrinated with Russian propaganda.

For teenage boys, military training with the intention of sending them back to Ukraine to fight their own people, is also undertaken.

An arrest warrant was issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin accused of unlawfully deporting children from Ukraine to Russia — which constitutes a war crime.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Ukrainian, Estonian, English, Russian 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

GOAT (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: May 5

Details: 2026, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, rude humor, brief mild language

The lowdown: A family-friendly animated feature that follows Will, a small goat with big dreams. He gets his shot when he gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to join the pros and play roarball — a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest and fiercest animals in the world.

Will’s new teammates are not thrilled with him taking a spot on the roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and finally prove that “smalls can ball” as well as the big players.

The movie features a solid moral for youngsters offering its life lessons with style and sensitivity.

It also is bolstered by its strong voice cast that includes Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Steph Curry, Nicola Coughlan, Nick Kroll, Patton Oswalt, David Harbour, Jelly Roll and Jennifer Hudson.

The movie garnered a strong 85 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos (7.1 Dolby TrueHD compatible), English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English and French 5.1 Dolby digital audio description tracks; English SHD, English French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English and French 5.1 Dolby digital audio description tracks; English SHD, English French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include an Easter egg replay; a featurette on the movie’s style; a making of featurette; a “Make Your Own Pick & Roll Pizza Bites” with Ayesha Curry; a courts come alive featurette; deleted scenes with filmmaker introduction; a featurette introducing the cast and filmmakers; and two lyric videos.

Bend of the River (Blu-ray)

Details: 1952, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Between 1950 and 1955 actor James Stewart and director Anthony Mann collaborated on eight movies — five of which were Westerns.

In the process, Mann helped change Stewart’s image from a lighthearted actor to a gritty, complex and sometimes hard leading man.

“Bend of the River,” their second film together, spotlights Stewart as reformed outlaw Glyn McLyntock, who guides a band of settlers from Missouri over the Oregon Trail to a new life in the Columbia River Basin.

When the settlers are cheated out of the supplies and cattle, Stewart goes into action to retrieve their goods and livelihoods to ensure their survival through their first winter.

Along the way, he is double-crossed by supposed ally, Emerson Cole (Arthur Kennedy) and assisted by young San Francisco gambler Trey Wilson (Rock Hudson) and spunky farmer’s daughter Laura Baile (Julia Adams).

The movie is not your typical shoot-‘em-up Western as its emphasis is on its morally complex characters, with Stewart and Kennedy offering standout performances.

The cast also includes Jay C. Flippen, Lori Nelson, Chubby Johnson, Harry Morgan, Stepin Fetchit, Francis Bavier and Royal Dano.

“Bend of the River” received a 100 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes on 11 reviews.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main supplemental materials are two commentary tracks — one by film historian-writer Julie Kirgo and author-screenwriter C. Courtney Joyner, and the other by film historian Toby Roan.

Soul to Soul (Blu-ray)

Details: 1971, Liberation Hall

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary spotlighting a concert by several American soul, jazz and gospel artists in Ghana, West Africa.

For the African American artists, the journey was about personal roots, the ancestral homeland, history, discovery, loss, pain and joy.

The movie documents a unique, awe-inspiring festival where black American souls connected with black West African souls through the power of music.

More than 100,000 Ghanaians attended the electrifying concert that featured such performers as The Ike & Tina Turner Revue, Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, the Staple Singers, jazz greats Less McCann and Eddie Harris, Santana, with guest percussionist Willie Bobo, and The Voices of East Harlem.

Among the numbers featured in the movie are “River Deep-Mountain High,” “Soul to Soul” and “I Smell Trouble” by Ike and Tina Turner, “In the Midnight Hour” and “Land of 1000 Dances” by Pickett, “Black Magic Woman”/”Gypsy Queen” by Santana, “When Will We Be Paid” by the Staples and “The Price You Pay to Be Free” by McCann and Harris.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 4:3 full-screen picture; English Dolby digital stereo; English closed-captioned.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include an outtake performance by Ike & Tina Turner and four commentary tracks — one with Mavis Staples, a second with McCann and Kevin Griffin of The Voices of East Harlem, a third with film producer Tom Mosk and re-issue producer David Peck of Reelin’ in the Years Productions and a fourth with Ike Turner, Michael Shrieve of Santana, Ghanaian drummer Obo Addy, Griffin and McCann.

Rider on the Rain (4K Ultra HD)

Details: 1970, Kino Lorber Studio Classic

Rated: PG-13, not rated, violence, rape, language

The lowdown: Charles Bronson is featured in this French production directed by René Clément (“Forbidden Games”).

“Mellie” Mau (Marlène Jobert), newly married to Toni (Gabriele Tinti), an airline navigator away at work, is raped in her home by an intruder. After she frees herself, she gets out a shotgun and kills her assailant. She then drives to a cliff where dumps the body into the sea.

She says nothing to her husband when he returns from work, knowing that he is a jealous individual.

The next day at a wedding, “Mellie” is approached by an Dobbs (Bronson), an American begins talking to her, telling her a body has been found and claiming that she killed him, which she denies.

A cat-and-mouse game ensues with Dobbs, revealed as an Army colonel, doggedly investigating “Mellie.” In the end, everything is cleared up and “Mellie” is free to go on with her life.

The two-disc set offers French and American versions of the movie. Bronson learned French phonetically so he could speak his lines in the movie without dubbing.

The French version of the film runs 120 minutes, the American cut is 114 minutes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; English and French DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with film historians Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson on the American version and a commentary by film historians Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson on the French cut.

Tiefland (Lowlands) (Blu-ray)

Details: 1954, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: German filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl wrote, directed and co-starred in this movie set amidst the slopes of the Spanish Pyrenees.

“Tiefland” centers on the conflict between the shepherds on the slopes of the Pyrenees and the power-hungry Don Sebastian, who diverts water to the plains below so he can feed his cattle.

Don Sebastian becomes smitten with Martha (Riefenstahl), a Spanish dancer, and schemes to make her his mistress, despite her marriage to a young shepherd. Martha tries to broker a peace between the cattle baron and the shepherds, but Don Sebastian is simply too greedy to accept any arrangement.

Thus a violent confrontation seems inevitable.

Riefenstahl filmed “Tiefland” in 1932, but the footage was later confiscated by Allied forces during World War II. It was not until 1954 that Riefenstahl was able to complete the movie, in spite of some of the footage having been lost in the interim.

This edition was restored in 4K from the original 35mm negative.

Riefenstahl’s ties to Hitler have been well documented and many of the Romany gypsies she cast in “Tiefland” as extras were exterminated in Nazi concentration camps, with Riefenstahl constantly asserting that she had no knowledge of their fate.

The challenge here is watching the movie without thinking about the stigma surrounding Riefenstahl’s actions.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; German 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include outtakes and deleted scenes and a commentary track by film historian Anthony Slide.

A Kiss Before Dying (Blu-ray)

Details: 1991, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, strong violence, graphic sensuality, language

The lowdown: Matt Dillon, Sean Young and Max von Sydow star in this romantic thriller centering on a young man, Jonathan Corliss (Dillon), an ambitious individual who will do anything, including murder, to become part of the wealthy Carlsson family and gain some of its fortune.

Corliss first dates, Dorothy Carlsson, whom he kills by throwing her off a roof, making it look like a suicide because she was pregnant.

Later, using the name Jay Faraday, Corliss begins dating Dorothy’s twin sister, Ellen (both sisters were played by Young).

Other people who knew Corliss and his relationship with Dorothy are later killed.

Eventually, Corliss-Faraday is unmasked and meets a gruesome demise.

The movie, based on Ira Levin’s novel, was first filmed in 1956 and starred Robert Wagner as the killer, Virginia Leith and Joanne Woodward as the sisters, as well as Jeffrey Hunter, Mary Astor and George Macready.

The remake was not as critically acceptable as the original.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Two commentary tracks, one by film historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson, the other by film historian David Del Valle and Classic Film Festival producer Ryan Bijan, comprise the bonus offerings.

Conversation Piece (Blu-ray)

Release date: May 5

Details: 1974, Raro Video-Kino Lorber

Rated: R, mature themes, sexual references, language

The lowdown: Burt Lancaster stars in this Italian drama by director Luchino Visconti.

The movie examines the solitary life of a retired American professor who lives alone in a luxurious palazzo in Rome. His routine is altered when he is confronted by a vulgar Italian noblewoman (Silvana Mangano) and her bisexual boytoy lover Konrad (Helmut Berger). He is forced to rent them an apartment on the upper floor of his home.

Before long, the professor’s quiet routine is upended and the introverted academic slowly succumbs to Konrad’s charms; a relationship of desire and domination.

“Conversation Piece” was Visconti’s penultimate film, touching on ideas of class, sex, fascism and an unsettling confrontation with morality.

The restoration of this 1974 film began in 2019 and finalized in December 2023.

The movie features an alternate Italian audio track.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film critic Bilge Ebiri and an archival interview with film critic-screenwriter Alessandro Bencivenni comprise the bonus materials.

10 to Midnight (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1983, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language, nudity, sexual content

The lowdown: By the early 1980s, Charles Bronson was performing in “Death Wish” sequels and other action-thrillers for Cannon Films, many of them directed by J. Lee Thompson.

Some were decent, many were subpar. “10 to Midnight” was somewhere in the middle. Bronson plays Leo Kessler, a cynical Los Angeles detective, on the trail of a psycho, Warren Stacey, played by Gene Davis, who takes sadistic glee in killing women. Stacey, it seems, also has the genius ability of concocting airtight alibis to cover up his murders.

Events become personal for Kessler when Stacey chooses the cop’s daughter, Laurie (Lisa Eilbcacher), as his next target. Since, this is a Bronson movie, this forces Kessler to go rogue — similar to many other roles in the later stages of his career.

The supporting cast also includes Andrew Stevens as Kessler’s young partner, Geoffrey Lewis, Robert F. Lyons and Wilford Brimley.

Most reviewers criticized the movie for its reliance on police-movie cliches as well as Bronson’s formulaic lone-vigilante performance.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include commentary tracks on both discs by film historian Paul Talbot, author of the “Bronson’s Loose!” books and by producer Pancho Kohner, casting director John Crowther and film historian David Del Valle. The Blu-ray disc features interviews with Stevens, Lyons, producer Lance Hool and actor Jeana Tomasina, who portrays one of the murder victims.

The Himalayan (Blu-ray)

Details: 1976, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Angela Mao stars in this action tale as Tseng Ching Lam, who is framed for adultery by her wicked brother-in-law. Tseng flees to the hills to plan her revenge, which will begin when she learns the ancient Tibetan martial art of Mi.

This is another feature in which Sammo Hung choreographed the martial arts sequences.

“The Himalayan” combines mysticism and martial arts in its tale of revenge and spiritual resilience.

Some of the movie was filmed in scenic Nepal, showcasing that nation’s mountain vistas.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Mandarin and English (dubbed) LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with the always-knowledgeable Asian film experts Frank Djeng and Michael Worth; an interview with costar Doran Tan; English opening and closing credits; and a reversible sleeve featuring original Hong Kong poster artwork.

The Invincible Eight (Blu-ray)

Details: 1971, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A historical saga of family and vengeance in which eight warriors, including Nora Miao and Angela Mao, go after the cruel general who killed their fathers.

Directed by Lo Wei, who helped Bruce Lee unleash his “Fists of Fury,” “Invincible Eight” is an early classic example of Golden Harvest’s Hong Kong action, with much of the martial arts choreography arranged by Sammo Hung, who also appears in the film.

The commanding presence of Miao and Mao anchor the movie’s emotional and physical battles.

The cast, which also includes James Tien and Lydia Shum, is a deft mixture of action routines and heartfelt drama.

Hung’s creations of swordplay and hand-to-hand fight sequences contain some of the movie’s most kinetic highlights.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Mandarin and English (dubbed) 2.0 LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track by Asian film experts Frank Djeng and Michael Worth and Hong Kong poster artwork.

Cradle of Fear: 2-Disc Limited Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 2001, Unearthed Films

Rated: Not rated, violence

The lowdown: Kemper, an imprisoned, monstrous child killer is determined on exacting revenge on the people who put him away.

From his padded cell room in the local asylum, he commands “The Man” to kill the families of those responsible.

A detective, Neilson, who has had his own disturbing run-in with Kemper, is soon faced with an increasingly large count of mutilated bodies as he tries to make sense of all the carnage.

“Cradle of Fear,” telling four short stories of death and revenge, is a homage to the Amicus anthology horror feature “Asylum.”

It’s a bloody, satanic affair that may shock some viewers.

The two-disc set features, not only the movie, but a series of short films by “Cradle’s” director Alex Chandon.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a couple of making of featurettes on the first disc and, on the second, a series of Chandon’s short films and outtakes from his short movies.

The Angry River (Blu-ray)

Details: 1971, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This martial arts adventure has the distinction of being the first Hong Kong film produced by the legendary Golden Harvest studios.

Angela Mao, known as the “Queen of Kung Fu,” stars as Lan Feng, a courageous young woman on a desperate journey to find a cure for her very ill father. However, she is constantly in danger as the villains responsible for her father’s fate are relentlessly pursuing her.

The 90-minute movie is loaded with acrobatic combat; fantastic fight choreography, courtesy of a young Sammo Hung; and fierce determination as Lan Feng’s mission becomes a battle for justice and survival.

The film offers memorable visuals and energetic set pieces and set the standard for many of the Golden Harvest productions that followed.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Mandarin and English (dubbed) LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track by Asian cinema expert Frank Djeng.

Blood Bitch Baby (Blu-ray)

Details: 2025, Blood Sick Productions

Rated: Unrated

The lowdown: This adaptation of the legend of Countess Elizabeth Bathory transports the tale from 17th-century Hungary into the sleazy underbelly of the contemporary United States.

Bathory’s pact with Satan has allowed her to survive for centuries, feeding on innocence and planning the birth of her master’s monstrous heir.

Bathory uses her charm to ensnare Jenny, a tormented woman, to whom the countess grants demonic powers.

Jenny’s new powers become a double-edged sword: a curse as well as a weapon she uses against her violently unstable boyfriend, Kevin.

Director Donald Farmer, known for his graphic horror features, turns the Bathory legend into a blood-drenched, exploitative fever dream of gore, temptation and revenge.

This gleefully deranged, grotesque and unpredictable foray should please fans of this genre of explicit horror outings.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, widescreen picture; English 2.0 Dolby digital stereo.

Don’t miss: Extras include a director’s introduction by Farmer with Kasper Meltedhair and a behind-the-scenes photo album.

Dr. Cliff: Worldwide Vet (DVD)

Details: 2023, IndiePix Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A joint Canadian-Indian documentary that profiles veterinarian Dr. Cliff Redford, owner of Wellington Veterinary Hospital in Markham, Ontario, where he tends to animal patients through all stages of their lives.

His passion for animals extends globally as “Dr. Cliff,” as he is known affectionately, travels the world to offer care to animals in need — from street dogs in Jamaica to wildlife rescues across Africa and Asia.

Through his YouTube channel and podcast, he shares these experiences worldwide to raise awareness, educate fellow veterinarians, and inspire kindness toward animals.

His motto, “Be Kind to Animals,” isn’t simply a slogan, but the guiding principle behind his life’s mission.

In the documentary, he is joined by his daughter, Emily, as they face some of their most challenging rescues, including a young fox who nearly dies in surgery, and wildlife rescues in India where dogs, birds and monkeys face life-threatening danger during the celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English 2.0 Dolby digital stereo.

Born a Ninja / Commando the Ninja Double Feature: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1988, Visual Vengeance

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A double feature of shot-on-video action flicks about two unlikely heroes, Larry and Dave, who are dragged into a war over stolen germ-warfare secrets.

These wild movies feature such over-the-top aspects as disappearing ninja assassins, hordes of thugs, criminal masterminds, weird effects and the mysterious “Hocus Pocus” magic fighting style.

“Born a Ninja” has Larry and Dave stumble onto a long-lost World War II germ formula created by the furtive scientist Tanaka. Their discovery pulls them into a deadly web of shadow warfare and secret assassins.

On their trail is Simon, a merciless ninja enforcer who works for the cold-blooded mastermind Martin, whose plan threatens global catastrophe. Larry and Dave, though outnumbered and outmatched, rely on nerve, instinct and their unconventional “Hocus Pocus” style that is as unpredictable as it is lethal.

The story continues in “Commando the Ninja” in which the duo find themselves facing more merciless power brokers and wave upon wave of attackers. As the fighting escalates, two surprise allies — Becky and Brenda — join the fray, propelling the action toward an outlandish finale of acrobatics, ambushes and much ninja madness.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 133:1 full-screen picture; English stereo audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a commentary on “Commando the Ninja” by Justin Decloux and Will Sloane of The Important Cinema Club; a “Born a Ninja” commentary with Decloux; a video essay, “The Essential Godrey Ho”; “The Law Chi Touch” video essay; an interview with actor Kwan Chung; a booklet; and two folded mini-posters.

The Screaming: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray + CD)

Details: 2002, Visual Vengeance

Rated: Unrated

The lowdown: College student Bob Martin rents a room from the fascinating Crystal Traum, who introduces him to her New Age religion, Crystalnetics.

Soon, Martin’s health and mindset dramatically improve. But when a detective reveals a string of mysterious death linked to the cult, Martin uncovers the frightening truth. Soon, Martin must face a flock of assassins, monsters and the cult’s charismatic alien leader.

Filmmaker Jeff Leroy’s movie is a very sharp, unapologetically unusual criticism of a specific star-studded New Age “religion.”

“The Screaming” is a twisted, satiric story that is filled with a sense of doom, with shadowy femme fatales and grotesque, gluey stop-motion creatures that takes aim at the power and absurdity of cult celebrity.

The set features a CD with the movie’s original score by Jay Woelfel.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English stereo audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track by Tony Strauss of Weng’s Chop magazine; a making of featurette; an interview with Woelfel; a bonus film, “The Screaming Reborn,” a director’s remastered alternate version of the film; a commentary on the alternate version by Leroy, producer Dave Sterling and star Vinnie Bilancio; and a folded mini-poster.

Other titles being released in the upcoming week include:

The Legend of Hei 2 (Blu-ray & digital) (GKids-Radial Entertainment)

Twinless (Blu-ray & digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

$Positions (Dark Star Pictures)

Bloodthirsty (GoGetHer Productions)

The Butcher’s Blade (Well Go USA)

Cotton Candy Bubble Gum (Radial Entertainment)

Guerrilla: The Taking of Patty Hearst (Magnolia Pictures)

Janis: Little Girl Lost (Magnolia Pictures)

Mārama (Dark Sky Films-Watermelon Pictures)

The Punisher: One Last Kill (Disney+)

S10 (Viaplay)

Sleeping Dog (Falcon Scout Media)

Suburban Fury (Kino Film Collection)

They Wait in Shadows (Cleopatra Entertainment)

MAY 13

Criminal Record: Season 2, Episode 4 (Apple TV)

Margo’s Got Money Troubles: Episode 7 (Apple TV)

Off Campus (Prime Video)

The Testaments: Episode 8 (Hulu)

Widow’s Bay: Episode 4 (Apple TV)

MAY 14

Black Sands: Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2 (Viaplay)

More Than Honey (Kino Film Collection)

MAY 15

An Enemy Within (Saban Films)

Elaha (Film Movement+)

Final Set (Film Movement+)

For All Mankind: Season 5, Episode 8 (Apple TV)

The Forest for the Trees (Film Movement+)

It’s Not Like That (Prime Video)

Lisa Ann Walter: It Was an Accident (Hulu)

Power Book IV: Force: Season 3 (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Rivals: Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Hulu)

Total Trust (Film Movement+)

Unconditinal: Episode 3 (Apple TV)

Your Friends and Neighbors: Season 2, Episode 7 (Apple TV)

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on X @ReelBobBloom, on Facebook at ReelBob and on Bluesky at @bobbloom1948@bsky.social or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

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