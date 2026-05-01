The following titles are being released on Tuesday, May 5, unless otherwise noted:

“Wuthering Heights” (4K Ultra HD + digital)

Details: 2026, Warner Bros. Home Video

Rated: R, sexual content, violent content, language

The lowdown: Emily Bronte’s classic has been adapted at least 35 times for movies and television — with varying degrees of success.

The most famous version of the novel was the 1939 release starring Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon, directed by William Wyler.

This latest version, written and directed by Emerald Fennell, stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff.

Fennell’s adaptation strays from its source, emphasizing sex and stylization, thus weakening the high emotions of Bronte’s story, while also ignoring its concerns with class, race and heredity.

Despite her tinkering, Fennell did capture the enduring passion of the story.

The cast also includes Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Olver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.

At Rotten Tomatoes, the movie received a 58 percent fresh rating.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos-TrueHD, English Dolby digital descriptive audio and Dolby digital French and Spanish; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a commentary track with Fennell and three featurettes — “Threads of Desire,” “The Legacy of Love and Madness” and “Building a Fever Dream.”

It: Welcome to Derry: The Complete First Season (4K Ultra HD)

Details: 2025, Warner Bros. Home Video-HBO Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This eight-episode series serves as a prequel to 2017’s “It” and 2019’s “It Chapter Two.”

Taking place in 1962, with flashbacks to 1908 and 1935,. in the town of Derry, Maine, the series features Bill Skarsgård reprising his role as the evil Pennywise from the two movies. The series was developed by Andy Muschietti, who directed the “It” movies, Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs.

The episodes are violent, containing several violent and bloody deaths. More body horror and psychological unease drive the episodes.

|The main characters include Air Force Major Leroy Hanlon (Jovan Adepo), his wife, Charlotte (Taylour Paige), their son, Will (Blake Cameron James), Lt. Gen. Francis Shaw (James Remar), and a few younger versions of characters who appeared in the two movies.

It is Skarsgård’s performance that dominates the series, and he will return as a second season of the show has been announced.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos-TrueHD and English, French and Spanish Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include extended “Inside Derry” featurettes on episodes 1, 5 and 8; a societal dynamic of 1962 Derry, Jim Crow, the Red Scare and the government trespassing on indigenous lands; “Inside Derry” broadcast featurettes; and “Welcome to Derry: Becoming Pennywise.”

The Big Combo (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Release date: March 20

Details: 1955, Ignite Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A 70th anniversary release of this acclaimed film noir feature, directed by Joseph H. Lewis, and starring Cornel Wilde, Jean Wallace and Richard Conte, is a dark, striking and uncompromising feature in which police Lt. Leonard Diamond (Wilde) wages a personal crusade against elusive and sadistic crime boss, Mr. Brown (Conte).

Diamond’s pursuit of justice draws him into the shadows of the city’s corruption as well as into the orbit of Brown’s mistress, Susan Lowell (Wallace, Wilde’s real-life wife).

The deeper Diamond digs, his line between duty and obsession slowly begins to cloud. The movie concludes with one of noir’s most unnerving confrontations.

What also is fascinating — especially for 1955 — is the homoerotic undertones and banter between Brown’s henchmen, Fante and Mingo, portrayed by Lee Van Cleef and Earl Holliman.

The cast also includes Brian Donlevy as Brown’s hearing-impaired second in command and Robert Middleton as Diamond’s superior officer, as well as Hellen Walker, John Hoyt, Jay Adler and Ted de Corsia.

Adding to the atmosphere is John Alton’s bold cinematography. The movie is a must-have for noir fans, abetted by a sharp 4K restoration and interesting bonus offerings.

“The Big Combo” garnered a 93 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English, German and Spanish LPCM monaural; English, Brazilian Portuguese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Latin American Spanish, Norwegian and Swedish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a new introduction to the movie by noir expert Eddie Muller; new essays about the movie; five specially-created lobby cards; and, on the Blu-ray disc, a commentary track with film historian-noir expert Imogen Sara Smith; an interview with author-critic Phillippe Garnier; a video essay by Scout Tafoya; “The Crooked Way,” a 1949 noir feature also filmed by Alton; a commentary track by Muller; a featurette about the movie with critic-curator Geoff Andrew; and a video appreciation of Lewis’ style, recurring motifs and camerawork.

Blue Thunder (4K Ultra HD)

Details: 1983, Arrow Video

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: “Blue Thunder,” directed by John Badham, is a product of its era, blending techno-thriller grit and action spectacle.

Roy Scheider stars as Frank Murphy, a veteran LAPD helicopter pilot, chosen to test-fly Blue Thunder, an experimental attack chopper filled with brand-new surveillance features and capabilities.

When Murphy uncovers a plot to weaponize the aircraft for domestic policing, he takes to the skies in open rebellion, thus igniting a cat-and-mouse exercise as he is hunted by his own unit as well as shadowy government operatives.

The movie’s social observations about surveillance and police militarization adds to the movie’s relevancy in today’s political climate.

A lot of high-flying sequences add to the excitement of the movie, which costars Daniel Stern as Murphy’s partner and Malcolm McDowell as the villainous Army colonel. The supporting cast also includes Warren Oates, Candy Clark and Joe Santos.

“Blue Thunder” received a 79 percent fresh rating on 24 reviews at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master audio and 2.0 LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include an archival commentary track with Badham, editor Frank Morriss and motion control supervisor Hoyt Yeatman; new interview with Badham, McDowell and Clark; a 2006, three-part making of documentary; a 2006 featurette on the design and construction of the Blue Thunder helicopter; an archival 1983 featurette; an extended scene; and a collector’s booklet.

Charli XCX: Alone Together (Blu-ray)

Details: 2022, Kino Lorber-Greenwich Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: After her 2019 global tour, singer Charli XCX’s popularity and acclaim were soaring.

But, as in the rest of the world, everything changed with the COCID-19 pandemic. Lost in the early days of quarantine, Charli turns to music and announces that she will record an album at home in 40 days, enlisting the help of her fans online.

This decision takes Charli on a singular creative and emotional journey as she confronts mental health issues, rekindles her relationship with her boyfriend, connects with her fans and ultimately produces the music for how she now is feeling.

The documentary captures the healing power of music during even the darkest times as well as examining the bond between Charli and her devoted fans.

The powerful movie will appeal to more than just fans of Charli as it demonstrates the celebration of voice even if you feel that no one is listening as well as looking at delineation of chosen family through fandom.

“Charli XCX: Alone Together” garnered an 85 percent fresh rating on 40 reviews at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Death of a Gunfighter (Blu-ray)

Details: 1969, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Richard Widmark stars as the longtime marshal of the small Western town of Cottonwood Springs.

It is the 1890s and Widmark’s Frank Patch is an Old West-style lawman out of step with a community looking to shed off its rough past and march into the 20th century.

When Patch kills a drunken man, the town council decides it is time for him to retire so that a modern police force can be established.

Patch, however, refuses, reminding its citizens that when he took the job, it was with the understanding that he could keep it as long as he wanted — which he still does.

Patch knows all the secrets of the town fathers from their earlier, wilder days, so they enlist the help of the county sheriff, Lou Trinidad (John Saxon), a friend and protégé of the marshal to get him to step down.

Patch rebuffs Trinidad’s attempt and, out of respect, he backs off. Because their idea failed, some of the councilmen consider having Patch killed.

Earlier, Patch had slapped and humiliated on of the councilmen at a meeting. The incident deeply embarrassed the son of the official, who had vowed to kill the marshal. But when his attempt failed, the councilman killed himself, rather than face Patch.

The man’s son, egged on by other councilmen, vows revenge. Aware that he may be killed, Patch marries his long-time girlfriend, Clair Quintana (Lena Horne), the local brothel madam.

The angry son decides to face Patch on his own but is mortally wounded by the marshal. Before the young man dies, Patch tells him that his father had shot and killed a man in the back many years ago and that the marshal had covered it up by agreeing the raise the dead man’s son as his own.

Patch then goes after Locke (Carroll O’Connor), the saloon keeper and one of the ringleaders of the plot to kill him. He wounds, arrests and jails Locke, but then insists on going after the other councilmen.

After stopping by the church, Patch is gunned down by several riflemen on rooftops.

The movie received an 83 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes on six reviews.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track by film historians Steve Mitchell and Dwayne Epstein.

Youngblood (Blu-ray)

Details: 2026, Well Go USA

Rated: PG-13, strong language, violence, teen drinking, suggestive material

The lowdown: Detroit hockey phenom Dean Youngblood is driven by his father’s brutal code, which keeps him sitting on the bench after he joins the Hamilton Mustangs.

While Dean’s talent earns respect, his arrogance makes him enemies. Dean’s temper gets the best of him culminating in a violent outburst involving rival goon Carl Racki that costs the Mustangs a win.

Dean is taken under the wing of Sutton, the team captain and under Sutton’s influence, Dean begins to resist his father’s teachings and his maturity evolves.

Dean begins a relationship with Blaine, his coach’s daughter, who is able to challenge him on and off the ice. Dean’s newfound resolve draws the ire of Racki, who provokes Dean during a game by seriously injuring Sutton.

As the final game of the Eastern Conference finals nears — and another confrontation with Racki approaches — Dean must decide what kind of man he wants to be.

“Youngblood” earned a respectable 65 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes on 23 reviews.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A behind-the-scenes featurette is the main bonus component.

Girls (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1980, Cult Epics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A French film centering three girls — Susanne, Annie and Catherine — who having just finished high school, go out nightly to discos and cinemas to meet boys.

Susanne’s younger sister, Betty, often joins them, copies their behavior and believes everything they say.

Soon she ends up with George, a projectionist, although she doesn’t as yet take the pill.|

You can imagine what happens to Betty and how the three older girls try to avenge and help her.

The movie, directed by Just Jaeckin, is a soft-core drama that promises more than it delivers.

The cast is headed by Anne Parillaud, Zoé Chauveau, Charlotte Walior and Isabelle Mejias.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; French 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; French 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary track by Jeremy Richey on both discs and, on the Blu-ray disc, “Who Is Just Jaeckkin?,” an essay by Richey; a 2002 interview with Jaeckin, a 2025 interview with Mejias, an 1982 archival interview with Jaeckin, Parrillaud, Chauveau and Walior; and the German cut of the movie.

Other titles being released in the upcoming week include:

3 the Movie (Blu-ray & DVD & VOD) (Indican Pictures)

The Amazing World of Gumball: Complete Series (DVD) (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

I Can Only Imagine 2 (Blu-ray + digital & VOD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

“Pusher Trilogy” (Blu-ray & VOD) (Magnet-Magnolia Pictures)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

A Great Awakening (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come (Searchlight Pictures)

MAY 6

Criminal Record: Season 2, Episode 3 (Apple TV)

Margo’s Got Money Troubles: Episode 6 (Apple TV)

The Testaments: Episode 7 (Hulu)

Widow’s Bay: Episode 3 (Apple TV)

MAY 7

American Delivery (Kino Film Collection)

Double Stakes: Episode 8 (Viaplay)

The Mine (Viaplay)

Monk in Pieces (Kino Film Collection)

Welfare Warriors: Episodes 1-3 (Viaplay)

MAY 8

A Yard of Jackals (IndiePix Unlimited)

Buffet Infinity (Yellow Veil Pictures)

Couples Weekend (Vertical Entertainment)

For All Mankind: Season 5, Episode 7 (Apple TV)

In the Rearview (Film Movement+)

Jesus Lopez (Film Movement+)

PH-1 (Buffalo 8)

True Mothers (Film Movement+)

Unconditional: Episodes 1 & 2 (Apple TV)

Whistle (Shudder)

Your Friends and Neighbors: Season 2, Episode 6 (Apple TV)

MAY 11

96 Pounds of Dynamite (Apple TV-Prime Video)

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on X @ReelBobBloom, on Facebook at ReelBob and on Bluesky at @bobbloom1948@bsky.social or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

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