The following titles are being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise noted:

The Bad Guys 2 (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2025, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, action, mild violence, crude humor, language

The lowdown: Those reformed felons return in this DreamWorks animated sequel, which finds the lovable outlaws trying to be good.

Instead, they find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals — The Bad Girls.

The 104-minute feature is nicely paced, without many dead spots.

The voice talent includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson and Anthony Ramos, who are joined by Awkwafina, Zazie Beetz, Alex Borstein, Lily Singh, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne and Maria Bakalova.

Critics enjoyed the movie, awarding it an 88 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and French and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 2.0 DVS and French and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a 10-minute Bad Guys short, “Little Lies and Alibis”; deleted scenes with introductions by co-directors Pierre Perifel and JP Sans; a montage of recording booth lines with cast members; a making of featurette; a featurette catching up with Bad Guys cast members and an introduction to the Bad Girls; a featurette on the cast meeting the real-life animal versions of their characters; a behind-the-scenes look at bringing action sequences to life; a show-and-tell break down of the creation of the Lucha Heist; a look at how to draw the Bad Girls; and a commentary track with filmmakers.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2025, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Rated: R, bloody horror violence, language, sexual content, drug use

The lowdown: A remake of the 1997 slasher movie basically follows the same game plan as the original.

A group of friends cause a deadly car accident, cover it up and pledge to keep it a secret rather than accept responsibility and face the consequences.

A year later, their past comes back to haunt them, forcing them to confront a horrifying truth — someone knows what they did and is bent on revenge.

One by one, the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover that this has happened before. They turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.

The cast includes Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt from the original, as well as cameos by Sarah Michelle Gellar from the original and Brandy Norwood from the 1998 sequel.

The movie did not impress critics, who gave it a 36 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English and French 5.1 Dolby digital audio description tracks; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include outtakes and bloopers, deleted and extended scenes, a featurette on the cast and a making of featurette.

When Fall Is Coming (Blu-ray)

Details: 2024, Music Box Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A French family drama written and directed by François Ozon centering on Michelle (Hélène Vincent), who retiring from an unrestrained life in Paris, now lives a quiet life in Burgundy. She tends her garden and attends the local parish.

Michelle’s biggest regret is the strained relationship with her adult daughter, Valérie (Ludivine Sagnier), which is even worse because of Valérie’s open hostility directed at her mother.

When Valérie arrives with her son Lucas for a week with his grandmother, Michelle sees an opportunity to repair old differences and wounds.

But an accident with foraged mushrooms undermines the last shred of trust between mother and daughter.

With the help of her best friend, Marie-Claude (Josiane Balasko), and Marie-Claude’s adult son, Vincent (Pierre Lottin) — who was just released from prison — Michelle designs a path to restore the idyllic family life that has been long denied to her.

Ozon’s feature is a twisty and destabilizing thriller in which family ties are the most mysterious ingredient of all.

The movie earned an impressive 97 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include interviews with Ozon, Vincent, Balasko and Sagnier; deleted scenes; bloopers; and costume and light tests.

Peanuts 75 Years: Ultimate TV Specials Collection (Blu-ray)

Details: 1965-2011, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A five-disc set that spotlights 40 TV specials featuring Charles Schulz’s lovable characters — Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of their friends.

The set includes such favorites as “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” “He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown,” “You’re in Love, Charlie Brown,” “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “Happiness Is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown” and many, many more.

The story are enjoyable, offering laughs and positive messages that youngsters can understand and appreciate.

The set can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Silverado: Steelbook (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 1985, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, violence, language

The lowdown: Filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan directed and co-wrote, with his brother, Mark, this sprawling 132-minute Western that plays like a homage to the big-budget Westerns of the 1950s and ’60s.

Four unlikely men, ex-con Emmett (Scott Glenn), gambler-loner Paden (Kevin Kline), black sharpshooter Mal (Danny Glover) and Emmett’s young and impetuous brother, Jake (Kevin Costner), cross paths on the journey to the town of Silverado.

The town is ruled by powerful landowner McKendrick (Ray Baker), who has hired outlaw Cobb (Brian Dennehy) and his gang as the town’s sheriff and his deputies. Cobb and Paden have a history as they used to ride together.

As the four men face various challenges, they finally reunite to clean up the town and restore law and order.

The cast also includes Linda Hunt, Rosanna Arquette, Jeff Goldblum, John Cleese, Lynn Whitfield and Jeff Fahey.

Despite its too-long running time, the movie earned a 78 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos (7.1 Dolby TrueHD compatible), English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2-channel surround DTS-HD Master Audio and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options, all on the Blu-ray disc, include a commentary track, a “Return to Silverado” featurette with Costner and a making of featurette.

The Quick and the Dead: 30th Anniversary Steelbook (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 1995, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: Sam Raimi directed this Western featuring a heavyweight cast headed by Sharon Stone and Gene Hackman, supported by Russell Crowe, Leonardo DiCaprio, Roberts Blossom, Kevin Conway, Lance Henriksen, Pat Hingle and Gary Sinise.

The setting is the lawless town of Redemption, run by Hackman’s John Herod, who runs a yearly quick-draw contest in which you either win — or die.

Entering the contest is Stone’s Lady, a young woman with a mysterious past and a score to settle.

At times, the movie nearly veers into parody before righting itself and returning to the tournament storyline.

Crowe plays a former member of Herod’s gang who is now a preacher as well as a reluctant participant, forced into the gunplay by Herod. DiCaprio is a cocky young gunfighter who believes he is Herod’s son and wants to prove his worth.

The movie earned a 61 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos (7.1 Dolby TrueHD compatible), English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Deleted scenes comprise the main extra.

Shoshana (DVD)

Details: 2023, Kino Lorber-Greenwich Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A thriller, set in 1930s Tel Aviv, when Palestine was still under British rule, focuses on a British police officer and a Jewish woman who fall in love.

The pair are surrounded by turmoil with Jews fighting for an independent Israel, creating tension between the lovers as they must decide where their allegiances lie.

The movie, directed by Michael Winterbottom, is based on true events, though how much fact and how much dramatization is never clear.

“Shoshana” is compelling and captivating, built on the foundation of Irina Starshenbaum’s strong and impressive performance.

The movie earned a 73 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced); English, Hebrew, Arabic and Russian 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert (DVD)

Details: 2025, Kino Lorber-Greenwich Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A concert film headlined by Hans Zimmer who performs some of his most famous compositions with excerpts from “Dune,” “Gladiator,” “Interstellar” and “The Lion King.”

The movie also features conversations with such collaborators as Billie Elish, Finneas, Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, Jerry Bruckheimer, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Pharrell Williams.

The performance, filmed in Dubai, also examines Zimmer’s creative process. Fans of his music will embrace this DVD.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Spawn: Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray)

Details: 1997, Arrow Films

Rated: R & PG-13, violence, language, disturbing images

The lowdown: This film adaptation of Todd McFarlane’s comic-book character stars Michael Jai White as Al Simmons, a black-ops agent, who is assassinated by Jessica Priest (Melinda Clarke) at the behest of his boss, Jason Wynn (Martin Sheen).

Simmons is sent to Hell where he accepts a deal from one of its rulers to be the leader of his army in the Armageddon. In exchange, he will be able to see his wife, Wanda Blake (Theresa Randle).

When Simmons, now known as Spawn returns, he realizes that five years has passed and Wanda has remarried to Simmons’ best friend, Terry Fitzgerald (D.B. Sweeney).

Later, Spawn meets a clown-like demon, Violator (John Leguizamo), sent from Hell to be his guide down the path of evil. Soon after, Spawn meets Zack (Miko Hughes), a homeless boy, and Cogliostro (Nicol Williamson, in his final film role), a former Hellspawn who has freed his soul and now fights for Heaven.

Together, they defeat Wynn — now an arms dealer with a mankind-destroying device — and Spawn now dedicates his existence to seeing that justice is served.

Both sets feature the R-rated director’s and PG-13 rated theatrical cuts of the movie.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras on both sets include commentary tracks — one with comic book expert and podcast host Dave Baxter, and the other with McFarlane, director Mark A.Z. Dippé, producer Clint Goldman and second-unit director Steve Williams; interviews with actors White, Sweeney and Clarke, animatronic creature and special makeup effects artists, Howard Berger and Greg Nicotero, music supervisor Happy Walters, editor Michael Knue; an archival featurette with McFarlane; a behind-the-scenes featurette; a preview of McFarlane’s “Spawn — The Animated Movie”; scene-to-storyboard comparisons; and original McFarlane sketches.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Dave Chappelle: Killin’ Them Softly (DVD) (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

Shaman (Blu-ray & DVD) (Well Go USA Entertainment)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

A Little Prayer (Music Box Films)

Chad Powers: Episode 3 (Hulu)

Freakier Friday (Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment)

House of David (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Inthralled (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Lost Contact: UFOs After Wartime (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Lying in Wait (One Tree Entertainment)

Only Murders in the Building: Season 5, Episode 7 (Hulu)

Pistachio Wars (Watermelon Pictures)

Samurai Fury (Well Go USA Entertainment)

The Villagers (Well Go USA Entertainment)

OCT. 8

Fate (La Suerte): Complete Season 1 (Hulu)

The Lost Station Girls (Hulu)

Maintenance Required (Prime Video)

The Morning Show: Season 4, Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses: Season 5, Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

OCT. 9

Camille Claudel (Kino Film Collection)

Reasonable Doubt: Season 3, Episode 5 (Hulu)

OCT. 10

Beast of War (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy (Hulu)

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars (Apple TV+)

The Last Frontier: Episodes 1 & 2 (Apple TV+)

Love, Brooklyn (Greenwich Entertainment)

Pursued (Prime Video)

The Queen of My Dreams (Willa-Product of Culture)

The Savant: Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

Solvent (Film Movement)

The Woman in Cabin 10 (Netflix)

OCT. 13

Solar Opposites: Season 6-Final Season (Hulu)

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on X @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com

Leave a comment