The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Sept. 23, unless otherwise noted:

The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season: Steelbook (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 2025, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated, violence, language

The lowdown: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return as Joel and Ellie in the seven-episode second season of this brutal and violent adaptation of the popular video game.

The series picks up five years after the event of the first season with Joel and Ellie settled in Jackson, Wyoming, with Joel’s brother, Tommy (Diego Luna), and Ellie’s friends Dina and Jesse.

The episodes center on the now-strained relationship between Joe and Ellie as well as the quest by Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), a Washington Liberation Front soldier who seeks to avenge the death of her father at the hands of Joel.

A killing spurs Ellie to seek revenge as she journeys to confront and kill Abby.

The cast also includes Jeffrey Wright, Rutina Wesley, Robert John Burke and Catherine O’Hara.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 7.1, English Dolby TrueHD and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 7.1, English Dolby TrueHD and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a making of featurette; a look at expanding the world of the series; a behind-the-scenes look at creating the Battle of Jackson; featurettes on Joel, Ellie and Abby; an “Ellie’s Path” featurette; and a featurette on the visual effects in the series.

M3GAN 2.0: Unrated Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2025, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated, PG-13, strong violent content, bloody images, language, sexual material, drug references

The lowdown: This sequel finds M3GAN’s creator, Gemma (Allison Williams), a famous author and advocate for government oversight of A.I.

Gemma’s niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), is now 14 and rebelling at Gemma’s overprotectiveness.

What neither knows is that the underlying technology used to create M3GAN has been stolen by an unscrupulous defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia, who is programmed to be the ultimate killer and infiltration spy.

However, as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she does more and more thinking for herself and has no need for human bosses.

With humanity’s future at stake, Gemma decides to resurrect M3GAN, give her some upgrades and send her out to do battle with Amelia.

The movie forgoes the scares of the original and transforms into a battle of the bots — sort of a female “Terminator 2.”

The set features the two-hour theatrical version and 121-minute unrated cut of the movie.

Critics were mixed about the sequel, awarding it a 58 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and French and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, English 2.0 DVS and French and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a making of featurette, an “Art of Slaying” scene breakdown, a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation for the M3GAN-Amelia showdown and a look at how each department worked together to create the epic and deadly sequence

Peking Opera Blues (4K UHD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1986, Shout! Studios-Hong Kong Cinema Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This action-comedy, with a dash of social satire, in set in 1920s China, a chaotic period in which warlords fought each other for power, while Sun Yat-sen tried to establish a democratic republic.

Three young men from different backgrounds unite to help in their quest for liberation. Fate helps the trio discover the warrior within each of them as they embark on a dangerous journey in the midst of political chaos.

When a warlord takes Peking, one of the women grabs a box of jewels during the looting forcing herself, the two other women and two young men, are all thrown together.

Somehow, the jewels end up at the Peking Opera, where madcap action reigns.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese and English (dubbed) DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese and English (dubbed) DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a commentary track with film critic James Mudge on both discs; and, on the Blu-ray disc, interviews with cast member Mark Cheng, cinematographer Ray Wong and author and critic David West on the cinema of filmmaker Tsui Hark; a look inside the movie with author Grady Hendrix; and a “Peking History Blues” featurette with professor Lars Laamann on the setting and time of the movie.

Little House on the Prairie: The Complete Collection (Blu-ray)

Release date: Sept. 9

Details: 1974-83, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This popular TV series, which ran for nine years on NBC, was based on the book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

It was set from the 1870s to 1890s on a farm on Plum Creek, near Walnut Grove, Minnesota.

Michael Landon stars as family patriarch Charles Ingalls. Most of the episodes, which were written and directed by Landon, focus on members of the Ingalls family. The series also traces the growth and maturation of the Ingalls children.

This was more a frontier family drama, rather than a traditional Western.

The cast also included Karen Grassle as Caroline Ingalls, Charles wife, and Melissa Gilbert, Melissa Sue Anderson and twins Lindsay and Sydney Greenbush as daughters, Laura, May and Carrie.

Landon left the series after the eighth season, with the series retitled “Little House: A New Beginning.”

Other cast members included Kevin Hagen, Karl Swenson, Merlin Olsen, Victor French and Katherine MacGregor.

Over the years guest stars such as Ernest Borgnine, Red Buttons and Patricia Neal visited, as did Forrest Tucker, Richard Basehart, Theodore Bikel, Johnny Cash, Burl Ives, Ray Bolger and Arthur Hill.

The 45-disc set can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 (16x9) pillarboxed; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include the pilot movie, a six-part 40th anniversary documentary about the series and its actors, three post-series movie specials, “Little House: Look Back to Yesterday,” “Little House: The Last Farewell and “Little House: Bless All the Dear Children,” and an original screen test featuring Landon and Gilbert.

The Jewish Nazi? (DVD)

Release date: Sept. 16

Details: 2023, Kino Lorber-Greenwich Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Alex Kurzem, a Jewish boy, survives the Holocaust by posing as “Hitler’s youngest soldier” in this fascinating documentary.

After keeping his secret for 50 years, Kurzem is revealed and embarks on a journey to find his long-lost Jewish family.

Director-co-writer Dan Goldberg interviews relatives, historians and even skeptics as it explores an individual’s search for the truth and the impact on Kurzem’s adopted and biological families.

Whether Kurzem’s story is fact or embellishment is up to the viewer, but, overall, it is a compelling story.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Sherlock Holmes’ Fatal Hour (Blu-ray)

Release date: Sept. 9

Details: 1931, Film Masters-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Arthur Wontner made his debut as Sherlock Holmes in this feature based on two Sir Arthur Conan Doyle stories — “The Final Problem” and “The Empty House.”

Holmes, of course, is battling his tradition nemesis Professor Moriarty.

The film opens with a robbery and murder at a bank, then shifts to introduce Ronald Adair of the Foreign Office, a card player who seems to constantly win.

Moriarty blackmails Adair into a counterfeiting scheme. Adair’s sister, an old friend of Dr. Watson (played by Ian Fleming, the actor not the writer), asks for his help in extricating her brother from his dilemma. Watson, in turn, enlists Holmes.

In this outing Moriarty’s identity is hidden as he wears several disguises before he ultimately is unmasked by Holmes.

Wontner went on to portray Holmes in four other movies, all — though created on tight budgets — were well received.

The Blu-ray can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English closed-captioned.

La Femme Nikita: The Complete Series (DVD)

Details: 1997-2001, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Peta Wilson stars as Nikita in this TV series inspired by the 1990 French film by Luc Besson and the 1993 American remake.

In the series, Nikita is framed for murder and forced into a cover life with Section One, a secret organization that deals with global threats using deadly precision.

As Nikita rises through the ranks, her loyalty is constantly tested by betrayal, hidden agendas and a complicated bond with her trainer, Michael (Roy Dupuis).

Over the five seasons of the series, Nikita fights to reclaim her life and freedom while the line between right and wrong continues to blur for her.

And despite all the odds, Nikita clings to her humanity and passion.

The 27-disc set, which contains all 96 episodes, can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1.33:1 (4x3) full-screen picture; English 2.0 Dolby digital; English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a making of featurette, a look at the design of the series, deleted scenes, gag reels and commentary tracks on select episodes.

Unicorns (Blu-ray)

Details: 2023, Cohen Media Group

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A British feature that explores the cross-culture romance of Luke, a single father from Essex, who works as an auto mechanic, and a British Indian drag queen living a double life.

Ben Hardy plays Luke and Jason Patel, in his feature film debut, portrays Aysha.

The movie is more than a love story — it is an examination of identity and truth with flawed, fleshed-out characters. “Unicorns” is understated, avoiding any sensationalism, as it tracks the relationship between Luke and Aysha.

The movie garnered a 79 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas: Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1982, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, sexual situations

The lowdown: Burt Reynolds and Dolly Parton star in this of stage musical inspired by the real-life Chicken Ranch in Texas.

Reynolds plays Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd and Parton is Miss Mona, the proprietress of the ranch. The pair, who are romantically involved, unite to fight a big-city TV crusader, Melvin P. Thorpe (Dom DeLuise), in his efforts to expose the ranch to scandal and shut it down.

The cast also includes Charles Durning as the governor of Texas. Durning received a best supporting actor Academy Award nomination for his portrayal.

Among the movie’s songs is Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.”

The cast also includes Jim Nabors. Critics were divided on the movie, giving it a 50 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a making of featurette, outtakes and two commentary tracks, one by film historians Paul Anthony Nelson and Perri Cummings, the other by entertainment journalists-authors Bryan Reesman and Max Evry.

Ghost Killer (Blu-ray)

Details: 2024, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A Japanese supernatural revenge movie in which a college student named Fumika chances upon the bullet that killed Kudo, a hitman.

Kudo’s vengeful spirit takes hold of Fumika’s body, possessing her with the assassin’s rage and skills.

She becomes his unstoppable implement for revenge, hunting down those responsible for his death. And as the body count increases, the line between Fumika and Kudo begins to blur.

The action is furious in this import that earned a 95 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16x9) widescreen picture; Japanese Dolby Atmos and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A making of featurette is the main extra.

Airplane II: The Sequel (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1982, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG, rude humor

The lowdown: Sometimes it is best to leave well enough alone. In 1980, “Airplane” convulsed moviegoers with its comedic spoofs of disaster films. “Airplane,” in fact, was inspired by a 1957 thriller entitled “Zero Hour,” which had a plot about a traumatized pilot needing to land a plane filled with passengers after the pilot and co-pilot were incapacitated.

“Airplane II: The Sequel” had nothing to spoof except itself — and that was not nearly enough.

Despite the return of many of the original cast members — Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Lloyd Bridges, Peter Graves and Stephen Stucker, the movie was basically a rehash of the original — but set in space.

Hays returns as the haunted Ted Striker who agrees to return to cockpit to take the controls of Mayflower One, the first commercial aircraft.

He is beset by problems, including an electrical malfunction that damages the computer system, setting the aircraft off course, maneuvering though an asteroid belt and stopping a disgruntled Joe Seluchi (Sonny Bono) from detonating an onboard bomb.

At times the movie — and its jokes — sounded like rehashes from the original. The cast also included Raymond Burr, Chuck Conners, Rip Torn, John Dehner, Chad Everett, Kent McCord, John Vernon and William Shatner.

With all that talent, the film could only muster a 43 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras on both discs are two commentary tracks — one by Mike White of “The Projection Booth” podcast and the other by television writer-showrunner Patrick Walsh.

The Cat (Blu-ray)

Details: 1991, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Hong Kong feature is a strange movie, indeed.

A blob-like alien, known as the Star Killer, has come to Earth with very unfriendly intentions.

Thankfully, a young girl, her knight and a cat — all from the same planet — are already on our planet and ready to battle the evil thingy to save our world.

To do so, however, they must retrieve two octagons before their adversary, who can inhabit human bodies, can do so.

The movie is kind of wild and confusing, but it is never dull.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese monaural audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track by Frank Djeng, an interview with co-screenwriter Gordon Chan and a 40-page book.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

40 Acres (Blu-ray & DVD & digital) (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Night of the Living Dead: 35th Anniversary Edition (4K Ultra HD) (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Oh, Hi! (DVD) (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

The Sound of Music: 60th Anniversary Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (Fox-Disney)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Alien: Earth: Episode 8 (Hulu)

Almost Popular (Patriot Pictures)

The Devil Is Busy (HBO Max)

Drew Friedman: Vermeer of the Borscht Belt (Radial Entertainment-Shout! Studios)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel-Disney)

Il Dono (Kino Film Collection)

Monk in Pieces (Kino Film Collection)

Only Murders in the Building: Season 5, Episode 5 (Hulu)

To Kill a Wolf (Apple TV+-Prime Video-Detention Films)

SEPT. 24

Marvel Zombies: Episodes 1-4 (Disney+)

The Morning Show: Season 4, Episode 2 (Apple TV+)

Platonic: Season 2, Episode 9 (Apple TV+)

Show Horses: Season 5, Episode 1 (Apple TV+)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Episode 7 (Hulu)

SEPT. 25

Eva Hesse (Kino Film Collection)

House of Guinness (Netflix)

Reasonable Doubt: Season 3, Episode 3 (Hulu)

!Women Art Revolution (Kino Film Collection)

SEPT. 26

All of You (Apple TV+)

All the Devils Are Here (ShineHouse)

Death of a Ladies’ Man (Buffalo 8)

English Teacher: Season 2 (Hulu)

Europa (Film Movement Plus)

French Lover (Netflix)

Infinite Summer (IndiePix Unlimited)

Ruth & Boaz (Netflix)

The Savant: Episodes 1 & 2 (Apple TV+)

The Stolen Girl (Hangtime International Pictures)

This Is Pelé (Film Movement Plus)

Went Up the Hill (Greenwich Entertainment)

SEPT. 29

In the Name of Love: Episodes 7 & 8 (Viaplay)

