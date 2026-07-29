Having a baby is a joyous occasion but also likely the hardest thing a person can do in their life. I think because you tend to remember the good stuff and shunt the sleepless nights, squabbles and psychological turmoil to the memory hole, people underplay just how tough those first few months are.

“Nightborn” is an allegorical manifestation of that overlooked bad stuff, as newlyweds living in the remote Finnish forest give birth to a child who may just be a monstrous spirit. Debuting this Friday on the Shudder streaming platform, it’s a horror-ific take on postpartum depression, as the mother is constantly manipulated by everyone around her, insisting all these strange events are perfectly normal and that she’s just suffering the baby blues.

“You’re just like everybody else” is one of the most insidious things to tell someone who’s struggling. It’s intended to be a comfort, showing empathy by saying their hard times are shared widely. But it also is a way of dismissing their pain — “others suffered; now it’s your turn” — not to mention overlooking the possibility this actually might be a demon baby.

Directed by Hanna Bergholm (“Hatching”), who also co-wrote the script with Ilja Rautsi, it’s a Gotchic horror/fantasy in the mold of “Pan’s Labyrinth,” filled with witchy imagery of trees and rocks twisted into vaguely human shapes, moaning winds and earth teaming with bugs and worms.

It has a tactile, animate feel that reminds us birth and death lie closely together.

The film has also got some pretty frank imagery about the radical changes a woman’s body goes through having a baby, of courses ratcheted up for the cringe effect. As any mom will tell you, the real, unadulterated thing is scary enough.

I appreciated the film’s dank, morbid mood and organically creepy look. The production design by Kari Kankaanpää and cinematography by Pietari Peltola are standout.

It’s a slow-moving affair and I found myself wishing for the story to just get along at times. But then when it does, it trots into fairly conventional horror-movie tropes that one can see coming a mile off. The last act felt like the toddler version of the “Omen” movies.

Seidi Haarla plays Saga, a Finnish woman just married to Englishman, Jon (Rupert

Grint, forever Ron from the “Harry Potter” movies). They are moving into her family’s summer cottage, long abandoned and grown quite dilapidated, with a tree literally growing through the floorboards of the room that’s to be their nursery. Flash-forward a few months, and they’ve fixed the place up a bit and given birth to a baby boy.

From the jump, Saga thinks there’s something wrong with the child, who they intend to name Christian after Jon’s father, a priest (John Thomson.) Other than being born with an astonishing amount of body hair and overdeveloped fingernails, the doctors say he’s perfectly healthy.

But he cries literally all the time, and not in a sweet cooing way but with a deep, guttural croak that seems impossible to come out of that little chest. He’s super aggressive at breast feeding, literally sucking so hard Saga bleeds out of her nipples. As the days and weeks go by, he also develops at an astonishing rate, able to lift his head, crawl and eventually walk months before the usual benchmarks.

They appear to be using some kind of prosthetic baby for these scenes, which isn’t always super convincing. Not as bad as the scene in “American Sniper,” but not great. Bergholm makes the deliberate choice to deflect the camera so we never quite get a square-on look at the kid, which helps sustain the mystery.

Jon tries to be supportive in a very retiring, beta-male kind of way, but he’s flummoxed by Saga’s unwillingness to bond with their kid — even going so far as to refer to him as “it.” He’s also upset when she suddenly changes the boy’s name to Kuura, which translates as something like rime/hoarfrost. There are visits from family members that go predictably bad, from bitter exchanges up to bloodletting.

Saga’s mother (Pirkko Saisio) is a real piece of work, a doctor and careerist who has zero qualms about telling Saga what a difficult baby she was, how much she couldn’t wait to get away, and how terribly she thinks she’s messing up her own parenthood. Her sister, Taru (Pamela Tola), shows up with her own daughter, Anna, in a more supportive stance but has her own lingering issues about their childhood.

Things go on from there, which I’ll leave you to discover. I’ll just say I could have stopped this movie at the halfway point, sketched out my prediction for the rest of the movie, and found it didn’t deviate too much.

I can’t quite get to recommending “Nightborn.” It’s got a great look and feel, and Haarla gives a committed, deeply invested performance as a new mom slow cracking from the supernatural strain. After an impressive infancy, it just settles too much for the obvious plot points once it gets crawling.

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