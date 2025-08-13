Share

In this fun and fast paced sequel, we catch up with Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) and his family, picking up about four years after the events of “Nobody”. As expected, Hutch has been struggling to find a work-life balance between working as a hit-man for a criminal organization and raising a family. Aren’t we all?

However, the family’s much needed vacation is short lived once Hutch becomes the target of deranged crime boss Lendina (Sharon Stone). An unfortunate mix of encounters involving an arcade, an angry teenager, and the shady local law enforcement of Plummersville, act as the catalyst for Hutch’s inevitable dissent into the underbelly of organized crime. Bob Odenkirk does a great job reprising his role, bringing back the same dry wit and aloof energy that makes Hutch’s character so compelling and distinct.

I was prepared for a groan-worthy sequel, especially once I realized “Nobody 2” does follows the action-movie-sequel blueprint, which is unsurprising. However, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed it in spite of that. This sequel captures almost all of the fan-favorite moments from the original, and creatively repurposed them to fit the story being told here. Although “Nobody 2” follows the formula of, taking the elements loved most in the original film and exacerbating them to further extremes in the sequel, it manages to remain self aware by not taking itself too seriously.

One setback of “Nobody 2” is the introduction of primary antagonist, crime-boss Lendina. It seems as though the screenwriters were aiming to create a deranged, yet compelling villain to surprise audiences and build suspense when writing this character, but falls short of pulling it off. Lendina’s scenes frequently feel shoe-horned into the plot since very little context given to her character, making her motivations seem flimsy at best. Sharon Stone is absolutely giving it her all as Lendina and is clearly having fun with the role, which does a lot of the heavy lifting during her character’s portions of the film

“Nobody 2” derives its depth by building off the underlying themes of struggling with marriage and parenthood introduced in the first film. We see Hutch grappling with the realization that Brady, his son (Gage Munroe), is starting to follow in his unconventional and danger-wrought footsteps when it comes to conflict resolution. This ultimately leads to some important realizations for Hutch as he’s, once again, forced to dole out fistfuls of violence in order to protect his family.

As far as sequels go, if you enjoyed the first movie, Nobody 2 is worth a watch. I was genuinely caught off guard by how much I enjoyed watching this movie. The jokes were hilarious, the plot was exactly what it needed to be, and most importantly Nobody 2 doesn’t pretend to be anything more that what it is, a fun action movie. Although I doubt I’ll be revisiting it after seeing it in theaters, there’s still something satisfying about watching a guy blow things up while kicking and punching his way through character development.