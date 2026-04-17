With “Nobody” and “Nobody 2,” Bob Odenkirk showed a new side of himself, beyond just Saul Goodman or half of “Mr. Show.” He’s an actor who can kick serious ass on screen. That said, those movies didn’t necessarily seem like Odenkirk was going to transition fully into becoming an action star. He’d strictly keep his punching, shooting, and kicking for Hutch Mansell.

Turns out, that isn’t the case, as less than a year after “Nobody 2,” he stars in the new film, “Normal.” Written by his “Nobody” screenwriter Derek Kolstad and directed by Ben Wheatley, “Normal” has a different vibe than “Nobody.” It’s as if you stuck “Hot Fuzz” and “Fargo” into a blender, splashed it with classic Western tropes, and let it rip for 90 minutes. It’s messy, chaotic, but still thoroughly watchable.

Odenkirk plays Ulysses, an interim sheriff who has gone from town to town, trying to find a sense of normalcy. He has a troubled past, and despite regularly leaving long, yet earnest voice mails, his estranged wife wants nothing to do with him. He arrives in the seemingly quiet small town of Normal, Minnesota, after the town’s previous sheriff died of a heart attack.

Ulysses’ time in Normal starts out, well, normal. Almost too normal. The crimes he has to take care of include elderly shoplifters and wrong package deliveries. Mayor Kibner (Henry Winkler) even thinks that Ulysses should stay in Normal to become its permanent sheriff. There is one strange thing that feels off. How can a small town like this raise $16.5 million for its new town hall? Pieces start coming together when two outsiders, Lori (Reena Jolly) and Keith (Brendan Fletcher), rob the town’s bank.

As Ulysses tries to settle the issues, the other officers begin shooting at him. To make matters even more complicated, he finds solid gold bricks in the bank’s vault. Turns out, the town has sold its soul to the Yakuza. And the Yakuza aren’t happy with this new meddling outsider finding out their secret.

Wheatley is a filmmaker who has great pitches for films but can never quite fully deliver, such was the case with “Free Fire” and “High Rise.” He has a knack for getting creative with his kills, but often his movies are style over substance. “Normal” is definitely one of Wheatley’s better movies. It’s fairly straightforward, but it has a concept that actually manages not to wear itself thin.

Sure, the central mystery is pretty predictable, and the dark lighting can take away from some of the setpieces, but it is a creative movie. “Normal” doesn’t have Odenkirk playing the same character that he did in the Nobody movies. Ulysses isn’t a secret badass; he’s just your run-of-the-mill small-town sheriff who has baggage and is thrust into an extreme situation.

Odenkirk is always a welcome presence, and that doesn’t change in “Normal.” Even when some of the humor falls flat, Odenkirk keeps you glued to the screen. Especially since the two other big names in the cast, Winkler and Lena Headey, are criminally underused for wildly predictable reveals.

“Normal” is entertaining, never overstaying its welcome with a brisk pace. As the movie goes along, it gets much goofier, almost too goofy. Wheatley’s usual sense of dark humor and one-liners is intact both for better and for worse, and while there are a few laughs in the first act, it grows tired the more it draws in. It feels like a lesser Edgar Wright. There’s an attempt to bring some heart to the movie with the inclusion of Jess McLeod’s Alex, but their plotline is underdeveloped, and we never get to learn enough about the character to become attached.

“Normal” has enough action to keep you engaged, and more Odenkirk is always a plus. It might not reach the heights of either of the Nobody movies, but as far as action-comedies in 2026 go? It’s a fun enough time.