We all have our franchises that we can’t help but love, even if they’re incredibly flawed. Titles like Fast and Furious, Venom, and American Pie instantly spring to mind. For me, Now You See Me is one of those franchises.

The first movie, which seemingly came out of nowhere and became a hit in 2013, was a star-studded heist flick where a band of talented and scheming magicians known as the Four Horsemen try to outrun determined FBI agent Dylan Rhodes (Mark Ruffalo). No, the movie wasn’t high art, and no, the plot twists didn’t make much sense if you thought about them for too long, but it was incredibly satisfying. Especially for someone like myself, who grew up always fascinated by the world of magicians.

The sequel, “Now You See Me 2” arrived three years later and was far less successful, trading Isla Fisher for Lizzy Caplan, with a pre-”Crazy Rich Asians” Jon M. Chu giving the movie a more comedic tone. Still, I couldn’t help but want more.

Fast forward to nearly a decade later with Lionsgate desperately trying to make franchise films to stay afloat, the Four Horsemen have returned with the cleverly titled threequel “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.”

The film opens with the Four Horsemen having disbanded, after a heist went wrong in Russia that landed their benefactor, Dylan Rhodes, incarcerated. In their absence, a trio of new aspiring magicians has stepped in, including the quiet genius Charlie (Justice Smith), the master impersonator Bosco (Dominic Sessa), and the teenage runaway June (Ariana Greenblatt), using holograms and trickery to pose as the Four Horsemen.

Former Horseman J. Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg) is impressed by these new talented magicians and calls upon them to assist him with a new mission, overseen by The Eye, a secret society of magicians. Atlas needs the team to help him steal an enormous Heart-Shaped diamond from Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a wealthy South African heiress and the queenpin of a crime syndicate.

Naturally, Atlas’ former fellow Horsemen reemerge, including hypnotist Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), escape artist Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher), and card master Jack Wilder (Dave Franco). It’s clear the Horsemen didn’t end things on good terms, but they’re going to need to work together once more to take down Veronika. After all, The Eye told them to do so.

Reuben Fleischer, who worked with Eisenberg and Harrelson on the Zombieland films, takes over as the director this time around, and while his films outside that undead franchise have never fully delivered, he seems in fine form with “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.” It’s messy, convoluted, and requires you to remember things from its predecessors that came out so long ago, but somehow, it also just works.

One of the reasons why is that the film never takes itself too seriously. It’s never too self-serious nor too comedic, but it knows just how silly everything comes across. Its tongue is planted firmly in its cheek, yes, including a needle-drop of Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra,” and Eisenberg reminded the rest of the team (and the audience, if we’re being honest), that they’re not superheroes. Sure, a chase scene in a rotating hallway is like a discount “Inception,” but that doesn’t mean it can’t still look cool.

It is a bit ridiculous how much lore there is to the Now You See Me franchise, but the cast is just so innately charming that you can’t help but go along with it. Eisenberg cranks up his snarkiness to even greater levels than he did in the previous two films, perfectly playing off his Gen Z co-stars. Franco, Harrelson, and Fisher all get their moments as they bicker amongst each other.

Smith, Sessa, and Greenblatt’s new characters never feel as if they overshadow the franchise veterans and fit perfectly within the world. Sessa, who is coming off his terrific performance in “The Holdovers,” particularly stands out, once again finding ways to make us laugh with physical comedy. Pike’s villainess plays like a combination of a Bond villain and Elon Musk, giving one of the most over-the-top and cartoonish performances you’ll see this year. Whether it’s actually good is debatable, but it’s one of the more memorable aspects of the film as a whole.

For those who are already fond of the previous films, “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” won’t give you many surprises, but it will satisfy you in its commitment to having its ultra-charismatic cast pulling off elaborate tricks. This doesn’t reinvent the series, but as a guilty pleasure you can see at a matinee price, it’s an enjoyable way to spend two hours.