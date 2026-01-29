The 1980s and Robert Altman were an odd pair. After coming off a string of disappointments to end the 1970s (”A Wedding,” “Quintet” and “A Perfect Couple”), the decade started with “Popeye” and “Health” (the latter still not available on home video of any format). The majority of the decade was Altman adapting a number of stage plays to the screen (“Come Back to the 5 and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean,” “Streamers,” “Fool For Love,” “Beyond Therapy” and a TV film of “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial”).

Altman’s best 80s output were the still-relevant political satire series “Tanner ‘88” and the amazing one-man film “Secret Honor” with Philip Baker Hall as Richard Nixon on his final night in The White House before resigning.

Then there’s “O.C. and Stiggs.”

If you listen to ANY commentary track by Altman, he eventually grumbles about how modern films are geared towards teenage boys. It might have started with “O.C. and Stiggs.” MGM wanted a John Hughes-type teen comedy. Robert Altman gave them a punk-rock, middle finger version of a John Hughes-type teen comedy.

Radiance home video has released a limited-edition Blu-Ray of the film, which comes with a really fun documentary about the ups and down of the making of the film. The cast and crew had a good time. Some of the audience and MGM, however...

Set in suburban Phoenix in the summer, Oliver Cromwell Ogilvie aka O.C. (Daniel H. Jenkins) and Mark Stiggs (Neill Barry) spend their days making the wealthy Schwab family miserable. The Schwab family is led by patriarch and regional insurance mogul Randall Schwab (Paul Dooley) The family had some say in putting O.C.’s grandpappy (Ray Walston) into a senior home. This along with everything the family stands for make them easy targets for our duo.

O.C. and Stiggs are based on two recurring characters from the National Lampoon magazine in the early 1980s. Notice the magazine’s name is not in the title. One of the authors had their named removed from this film. The authors (Donald Cantrell and Ted Mann) learned the hard Altman tradition that the script is just a guide (Altman’s words).

O.C. and Stiggs are a cinematic cocktail of Chainsaw and Dave from “Summer School” and “Whitnail and I.” Could they be the cinematic parents of the girls from “Ghost World”?

When Johnny Strabler (Marlon Brando) was asked in “The Wild One” “What are you rebelling against?” he answered “Whaddya got?” For O.C. and Stiggs, it the beige and khaki world of the Scwabs. All for Money, country and to be quiet whenever dad’s commercials are on the television. God fearing Americans while dad’s easily barks out racist comments throughout the film. Even though the daughter is marrying a man of Asian-descent and she’s Bridezilla at him from the get-go.

Some of the pranks the duo pull include stealing lobsters off their backyard grill, making overseas calls on their patio phone, crashing the Schwab family wedding in a souped-up junk car and bringing firearms to the reception. There’s a moment where the son Randall Schwab, Jr. (an underused Jon Cryer), thinking it’s a toy gun, accidentally fires the weapon and loses control, riddling the gift table and wedding cake (but no humans) with bullets. This bit has not aged well.

Nor has O.C. and Stiggs referring to two young ladies helping them out with their pranks as “The Sluts.” When the Schwab family is gone for a day, O.C. and Stiggs turn their garish McMansion into a drug rehab center. The expensive final conflict is complete with fireworks and a helicopter.

Like previous Altman work (”M.A.S.H.” “Nashville” and “McCabe and Mrs. Miller”), “O.C. and Stiggs” is an episodic, hang-out of a film. The question will be do you want to hang out with these folks? The first time I showed my then-high school aged child the film “M.A.S.H.” I was reminded the film is anti-establishment AND misogynistic as hell.

It’s a floor wax and a dessert topping.

Jenkins and Barry have good chemistry as our two protagonists. It wasn’t until recently that the same year “O.C. and Stiggs” came out (I rented it on its original video release), I had already seen Neill Barry as a nepo-gangster in the Burt Reynolds film “Heat.” So there’s that.

The duo bounce off each other well verbally, enjoy more costume changes than a Vegas singer and (at the end of the film) saying platonically that they love each other. Between their households (O.C. visiting grandpa and the square-as-can-be Stiggs family), it’s easy to somewhat root for our heroes even when their battle vs. the Schwabs turns into a parody of a war film, fireworks and all. Their friendship is more S.E. Hinton than John Hughes.

There are several scenes of the two cruising Phoenix in their monstrosity of a car (could have used less, this isn’t “American Graffiti”). As the dad of a college graduate, watching these two guys enjoying each other’s company gave me “Ghost World” vibes. How many more cruises/pranks do these two have before them as a duo? When does/will life interfere?

There are plenty of familiar faces in the film including Jane Curtin (a one-note performance as the boozy matriarch, even though Mr. Schwab forbids alochol in his house), a young Cynthia Nixon (as the object of O.C.’s affection), Dennis Hopper as a deranged Vietnam veteran (a blatant nod to his work in “Apocalypse Now,” including music cues), Melvin Van Peebles (as Wino Bob), Tina Louise (as a school nurse), Bob Uecker (as himself) and Martin Mull as a plot point in the final third of the film. If you wanted a throwback to “Nashville,” Thomas Hal Phillips returns (on TV screens) as politician Hal Phillip Walker.

This film carries the Altman tradition of many master shots where all the actors are mic’d. The actors don’t know if they’re being filmed so they have to “stay on.” That way, Altman can pick and choose what dialogue he wants to use in post. According the making-of documentary, another Altman tradition were the nightly parties known as watching the dailies. Everyone was invited and refreshments of All Kinds were available.

The film was finished in 1983 and spent over a year in post-production, Then MGM shelved the film until it was released in 1987 and again briefly in 1988. With a running time of 109 minutes, there could have used some more editing. There’s a sequence where the boys take a road trip to Mexico and encounter the Nigerian pop sensation King Sunny Ade (world tour, apparently). O.C. and Stiggs talk the King into putting on a performance at a Phoenix theater where a play performance it suppose to take place. How the band got there, took over the stage and performed without the theater company knowing anything about it? That’s the movies, gang.

King Sunny Ade performs an entire song in the film. As much as I enjoy the music of the Nigerian singer-songwriter, his performance does bring a “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head” in “Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid” level of a grinding halt. I also understand the studio wanting to keep as much footage of the name actors in the film for publicity sake. Sadly, Van Peebles, Louise and yes, even Hopper could have used a little less screen time.

Altman would bounce back with “Vincent & Theo” in 1990 and “The Player” in 1992. Watching “O.C. and Stiggs” is like going to a big out-of-control party at someone else’s house. If you believe the kids in “The Breakfast Club” don’t really talk to each other the following Monday or if the gang from “St. Elmo’s Fire” will turn into the Schwabs, this is the film for you.

Matthew Socey is the host/producer of the Film Soceyology podcast for WFYI 90.1 FM in Indianapolis.

