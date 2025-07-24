About a third into Sophie Brooks’ (“The Boy Downstairs”) sophomore feature, “Oh, Hi!,” we find our protagonist, Iris (Molly Gordon), succumbing to absolute shock. Looking for answers, she calls her mom (Polly Draper) for a blend of reassurance and guidance. Rather than the former, we get as extreme a solution to the latter option, as her mother states, “Sometimes men don’t know what is best for them.” While that statement has plenty of merit in reality, the 90-minute runtime is a startling testament that neither does the movie.

Iris did not plan to be in an existential crisis. Quite the contrary, as the movie first introduces us to Isaac (Logan Lerman) and her on their first weekend away as a “couple.”

In what I would have to believe as being purposefully overly idyllic, the story begins with Isaac and Iris driving through a stunning summer day in upstate New York to the tune of “Islands in the Stream.” The fun does not stop there, as we quickly descend into their private escapade of stopping for roadside strawberries and, uh, getting comfortable at their described “farmhouse Airbnb.” Later on in the day, they share a dip at the accompanying lake, cross their legs over each other while reading under the trees, and enjoy a finely cooked dinner under the stars.

Brooks is attempting to shed light on the ill-defined “rules of engagement” for those dating in the post-iPhone, post-COVID world. This message of sorts is thrust into the movie after Iris and Isaac are in bed “celebrating” their first night in Ohio Falls, NY. Isaac finds himself handcuffed to the bed, while Iris earnestly shares her satisfaction with how she views their relationship. The problem is not that Isaac does not enjoy the company of Iris–instead, he does not consider their relationship as a committed one.

For the next hour, Brooks handcuffs the viewer as a witness to the absurd, illegal, and exceedingly capricious behavior of Iris. Following Isaac’s comments and calling her mother, Iris spends the rest of her night balancing doom-scrolling and searching for relationship solace on the Internet.

The morning after, as one would predict, Isaac is not exactly ready to change his mind about Iris after finding himself still chained to the bed. The whole film, largely, from this point centers on Isaac accepting the reality of his situation, pleading for escape, and trying to survive the increasingly maniacal behavior of Iris.

In turn, the whole film positions itself on the choice Isaac will make once he frees himself from the bed. In my eyes, the movie loses the bit of tension and curiosity it earned in the first act almost as quickly as the second act of this movie begins. Their first conversation had Isaac continuously asking to be uncuffed, and Iris insisting that he should listen to her. In what would naturally feel a more dramatic moment in the film, it remains odd to me how the tone of this scene remained comical and playful. Isaac - purposefully or not - is stubborn, inattentive, and has clearly indicated that there is no path for them to rekindle their relationship. Whether the acting from Lerman was intentional in being this blunt towards Iris (I doubt it) or likely because of shallow, naïve writing is up to the viewer.

As the film progresses, we meet Iris’ best friend, Max (Geraldine Niswanathan), for some aforementioned “guidance” that she certainly did not receive from her mother. Shortly thereafter, we meet Max’s boyfriend, Kenny (John Reynolds). Admittedly, the most entertaining part of the film fixates on Iris and Max, trying to keep Isaac’s captivity a secret from Kenny. Unfortunately, the bit only lasts a couple minutes as Max abruptly briefs Kenny on the “felony in waiting upstairs.”

“Oh, Hi” has a couple of things going for it. It gave Gordon the proverbial stage to showcase some of her comedic chops, which I am still a firm believer in (watch “Theater Camp” and “Shiva Baby”). We learn that making sautèed mushrooms is not something you do for just any person in your life. Also, many viewers will find delight that they are not alone in using “Law and Order” logic, as Kenny proves.

While the movie fails to address the pressing matters of modern-day communication and establishing relationship expectations, it does not mean they are not important questions to posit. The idea of finding love is one that many of us continue to confront in our lives, and these types of stories, thankfully, continue to find space on our television and big screens for us to consider. Even though the intended message falls flat, “Oh, Hi” provides a pertinent reminder that honesty and respect for the person you share a coffee, a meal, or even a bed with should be the bare minimum in a relationship. The usage of handcuffs and absurdist behavior should not have to prove it.

