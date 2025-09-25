Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Leonardo DiCaprio is my favorite actor. Paul Thomas Anderson is one of my favorite filmmakers. They almost collaborated 28 years ago when DiCaprio was up for the role of Dirk Diggler in “Boogie Nights” – my favorite PTA flick. DiCaprio instead did a little-known movie called “Titanic” and his “The Basketball Diaries” co-star Mark Wahlberg played the part … honestly, he was a better fit. DiCaprio and PTA have finally teamed up for “One Battle After Another” (in theaters beginning Friday, Sept. 26), which was inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s novel “Vineland.”

DiCaprio stars as “Ghetto” Pat Calhoun, a member of the revolutionary group known as the French 75. He enters into a relationship with fellow French 75 member Perfidia Beverly Hills (an electric Teyana Taylor), which results in the birth of their baby daughter Charlene (played in early life by both Otillia Gupta and Nia Leon). They run afoul of the crazed (and hilariously-named) military leader Col. Steven J. Lockjaw (Sean Penn). This causes them to separate with Pat assuming the identity of Bob Ferguson and taking up residence in the fictional Northern California sanctuary city Baktan Cross along with Charlene who’s renamed Willa.

We flash forward 16 years. Bob’s spent the last decade and a half in a cloud of pot smoke, but he’s still a loving and doting dad to Willa (now played impressively by Indianapolis native and North Central High School alumna Chase Infiniti). Willa’s a nice kid who’s doing well in school, has plenty of friends and is excelling in studying martial arts under the tutelage of Sensei Sergio St. Carlos (a cooler than cool Benicio Del Toro).

Bob and Willa somehow return to Lockjaw’s radar and he and his men storm Baktan Cross in hopes of apprehending them. With the assistance of fellow revolutionary Deandra (Regina Hall) and Sergio, Bob and Willa will fight for their freedom by attempting to best Lockjaw.

“OBAA” isn’t my favorite PTA film – I’d rank it somewhere in the middle of the pack – but it’s very good and very funny. The movie almost plays like a Jason Bourne vehicle fronted by Jeff Bridges’ Jeffrey Lebowski from “The Big Lebowski.”

I can easily see “OBAA” angering more conservative audiences and emboldening more liberal ones as it simultaneously embraces and condemns political violence, but it’s ultimately far more scathing of fascistic white men and celebratory of strong black women. Its heart and mind remain with immigrants … legal and otherwise. It’s very much a movie of the moment and it’s quite shocking that Warner Bros. was willing to spend $140 million making something so subversive and combative. In certain regards it’s very much a call to arms.

DiCaprio’s face is on the poster and he’s been the focal point of trailers and television spots, but “OBAA” honestly belongs to Taylor, Infiniti, Del Toro and most especially Penn. That’s not to say DiCaprio’s not good – he is and quite funny – but some of these other folks are on a whole other level. I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest were Penn to win a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance as Lockjaw. He’s one of the freakiest, funniest and scariest characters in recent memory and the way Penn embodies him physically is something else. I won’t soon forget this dude’s walk.

I was privileged enough to see “OBAA” in 70mm IMAX at the Indiana State Museum (members of Infiniti’s family were in attendance at my screening) and it’s one of only 10 theaters in the world showing the film in this format. On its face “OBAA” doesn’t scream out for this treatment, but it was certainly immersive and impressive during a nighttime, rooftop foot chase and a concluding, rollercoaster-esque car chase. I’d recommend seeing “OBAA” as big and as loud as possible as the revolution will not be televised … until this thing shows up on HBO Max in three months to help Warner Bros. recoup their investment.

Share