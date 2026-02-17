Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Looking at actor Ryan Phillippe’s career in the mid-to-late 1990s and you’d assume he was on the precipice of superstardom. He appeared in movies for both Scotts Tony (“Crimson Tide”) and Ridley (“White Squall”) and was in two super-popular teen flicks of the era (these being “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Cruel Intentions”).

Megastardom eluded the actor and instead hit his then-wife Reese Witherspoon with the “Legally Blonde” franchise and a Best Actress Oscar win for her role as June Carter-Cash in James Mangold’s “Walk the Line.”

Phillippe has reinvented himself as action star of sorts on television (he played Bob Lee Swagger on USA’s “Shooter” series) and in direct-to-video fare such as “The 2nd” and “One Shot.” His latest foray into action filmmaking is the DTV double shot of “One Mile: Chapter One” and “One Mile: Chapter Two” (available to rent or own on VOD beginning Friday, Feb. 20) - a two-part movie that really could’ve and should’ve been only one.

Phillippe stars as Danny, an ex-spec ops soldier who’s just retired and is looking to reunite with his estranged nurse wife Janine (Sara Canning, recent of “Shaman”) and high school senior daughter Alex (Amélie Hoeferle).

Danny, looking to bond with Alex, agrees to take her to tour some colleges. She reveals that she really wants to attend art school so they pivot, but can’t find a hotel and opt to camp. It’s in nature that they run afoul of an off-the-grid cult led by hillbilly Stanley Dixon (1980s teen star C. Thomas Howell). Stanley and his men abduct Alex in hopes of breeding her, but they kidnapped the wrong kid as Danny won’t give her up without one helluva fight.

“One Mile: Chapter Two” is an exercise in wash, rinse, repeat as Stanley snags Alex from university for revenge and Danny must rescue her again.

“One Mile: Chapters One and Two” are helmed by television director Adam Davidson (he did an episode of the aforementioned “Shooter”) and scripted by television writers T.J. Brady, John Hlavin and Rasheed Newson (these guys also had a hand in “Shooter”) with story assistance from Joshua Senter - and go figure?!!! … it feels televisual.

“Chapter One” is 86 minutes and “Chapter Two” is 80 minutes. As a complete work it seems like a bloated television pilot. This would’ve played better as one single film without a sequel or merged together as a tighter two-hour picture. I suspect it was made and released in the way it is in order to double-dip consumers.

There’s a lot I liked here - Phillippe, Hoeferle (a talented young actress who’s impressed in “Night Swim” and “Eddington”) and Howell (far more convincing as a hillbilly cultist than he was as a black college student in 1986’s misguided “Soul Man”) all turn in pretty solid work, the action is fairly fun albeit hella hokey and there’s plenty of pretty British Columbian scenery, but the repetition grows grating. “Final Destination: Bloodlines” scene-stealer Richard Harmon is on hand as Stanley’s son Ray and is given little to nothing to do, which seems like a HUGE wasted opportunity.

I’ll likely check out whatever action movie Phillippe makes next, but it’s fair to say I wasn’t “Taken” with “One Mile: Chapters One and Two.”

