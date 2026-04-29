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RZA makes his fourth feature film following “The Man with the Iron Fists” (2012), “Love Beats Rhymes” (2017) and “Cut Throat City” (2020) with “One Spoon of Chocolate” (in select theaters beginning Friday, May 1).

I’m a HUGE fan of RZA’s as a producer and rapper, but have thought less of him as a filmmaker thus far. I haven’t outright disliked any of his movies, but they’re all pretty much three-out-of-five star affairs where he blatantly wears his influences on his sleeves.

“One Spoon of Chocolate” disturbingly opens with the beating and subsequent murder of innocent high school basketball player Lonnie Joneson (Isaiah R. Hill) at the hands of a white supremacist gang led by Jessie (James Lee Thomas) outside a convenience store in fictional Karensville, Ohio. (Funny town name, RZA. Surprisingly, every woman I’ve ever met named Karen has been super-nice.)

Lonnie’s cousin Randy aka Unique (Shameik Moore, voice of Miles Morales in the “Spider-Verse” flicks and a RZA veteran having starred in “Cut Throat City”) is an Army veteran who’s getting out on parole. He’s remanded to the custody of Officer Beem (Blair Underwood), who allows him to move from New York to Ohio in order to live with his other cousin Ramsee (RJ Cyler).

Unique and Ramsee quickly run afoul of Jessie and his gang while playing basketball at a community rec center and proceed to tune the dudes up real good drawing the attention of the gang’s true leader Jimmy (Harry Goodwins), son of Karensville’s Sheriff McLeoud (Michael Harney, whom I remembered from the final season of “Weeds”).

“One Spoon of Chocolate” is an exploitative spin on Jeremy Saulnier’s Netflix offering “Rebel Ridge” from a few years back, which itself was very much indebted to Ted Kotcheff’s “First Blood.”

I liked the movie overall, but it’s not an easy watch. The brutality visited upon these young black men (who are super-likable as played by talented performers such as Moore and Cyler) is hard to stomach and sadly not far enough in our collective rearview (which I understand is the very reason why RZA is rubbing our faces in it). The N-word is thrown around as much or more as punches are (Quentin Tarantino served as an executive producer) and it quickly grows tiresome.

I get that RZA wants us to hate his antagonists and wants us to actively root for Unique to give them what for and more, but it’s a lot. The action as shot by Brandon Cox (he previously lensed “Cut Throat City”) and chopped by Joe D’Augustine (he cut “Cut Throat City”) is often confused - almost as confusing as the way the picture concludes itself, which drew an exasperated, “What?!!!,” from audience members at my screening.

It was fun to see “One Spoon of Chocolate” as a double bill with “Michael” as Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris plays Unique’s love interest Darla and one of my favorite Americana singer-songwriters Jason Isbell turns up as a coke-snorting, guitar-playing salesman who sells Unique what’s essentially “The Anarchist’s Cookbook,” so there’s that …

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