I like a good, dumb comedy, but they need to be good and they need to be funny … not just dumb. “Operation Taco Gary’s” (available in select theaters beginning Friday, Feb. 27) is a sci-fi action comedy made in the mold of Danny Leiner movies from the early aughts such as “Dude, Where’s My Car?” and “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.” While “Operation Taco Gary’s” lacks those flick’s charms and laughs, it’s got dumb for days.

Brothers Danny (Simon Rex, strangely sounding exactly like Jason Mewes) and Luke (Hot Frosty himself, Dustin Milligan) are estranged.

Luke is on the precipice of moving to Manitoba to work his dream job as a paleontologist.

Danny, a lifelong con man with a litany of mental health issues, turns up to visit while on the run from authorities and “American Pie” actor Jason Biggs (playing himself) and his eye-patched henchman Tiago (Arturo Castro, reuniting with Biggs after the recent “Untitled Home Invasion Romance”). Danny stole a McGuffin from Biggs that’s worth beaucoup bucks and the famed pie fucker wants it back.

Danny’s scheme gets Luke in trouble and has ties to aliens - primary among them is Elder (Indianapolis native and Guillermo del Toro regular Doug Jones). Aiding Danny in his pursuits are his pals Allison (Brenda Song, the real-life Mrs. Macaulay Culkin) and amateurish gunrunner with an extra ‘l’ in his name Klyle (“Righteous Gemstones” alum Tony Cavalero, who’s definitely the most successful comedic performer in these proceedings).

There’s a chain of Mexican fast food restaurants called Taco Gary’s that serve as an interstellar demilitarized zone of sorts … therefore Danny eats this and nothing but this in hopes of saving his own skin.

“Operation Taco Gary’s” is the feature writing and directing debut of Mikey K. It’s not that it’s without its laughs (a foot chase sequence in which characters randomly and repeatedly roll their ankles is fairly funny), but they’re few and far between. Neither Danny nor Luke are especially likable and I really didn’t give a damn about what happened to them. K raises the stakes late in the picture with a couple of characters getting shot in the head … crickets.

The height of humor in “Operation Taco Gary’s” is Klyle having an extra ‘l’ in his name or Elder having an extra penis, which he expects to be shook when making a pact. The highlight for me was looking at Song’s legs.

