The Three Sisters

Three siblings reside on a lonely island in connecting cottages. When they lose their money through a mishap, they are forced to take on a tenant: a bear-like old sailor. Soon the sisters find themselves competing for his attention — washing his clothes, bringing him tea, lighting his pipe — and sibling rivalry sets in. A very spare, hand-drawn animation style, humorous and observant.

Forevergreen

Absolutely gorgeous animation style, using CGI but resembling a chunky sort of stop-motion. A bear cub is saved and befriended by a living tree, who feeds him with the fruits of his body and even makes a little pinecone doll for him. As the bear grows up, he is tempted by other (human-related) things, leading him to abandon his tree in search of unworthy returns. A gentle, spiritual lesson.

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

An achingly beautiful, sad story told largely through puppetry. In turn of the century Canada, a street boy comes across an astonishing secret when he learns the girl in the apartment next door, weighed down by a sick father and abusive stepmother, weeps tears that turn into pearls. Desperate for money to survive, he turns to a local pawnbroker, who demands he bring more pearls, leading to a tragic choice between empathy and greed.

Butterfly

A lovely, understated piece loosely based on the life of French swimmer Alfred Nakache. The hand-drawn animation morphs freely from one form to another as his mind reflects on a life spent largely in the water. As an old man he swims in the Mediterranean bay where he first learned, reminiscing on his early success in sports, including swimming the butterfly stroke in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. But then the scourge of Nazism descends like a poison, and the tides turn dark.

Retirement Plan

Domhnall Gleeson narrates this humorous meditation on life, aging and self-improvement. An older man makes a series of pledges about what he’ll do after he retires, escalating to ridiculous levels of ambition which are then abruptly scaled back as reality sets in. The drawing style is very sparse, almost like a Dilbert cartoon, underlain by quiet strums of music. Witty and reflective.

Share