The Singers

A simple, lovely little slice of humanity. In a dank, dirty bar on a cold winter’s night, men sit around nursing their beers, smoking and slinging the sh*t. It’s a depressing place and crew. These are guys playing out their last strings. Some bar talk leads to a challenge: the best singer will get free beers and a hundred bucks. An old dude on an oxygen tank warbles out a passable tune. The young guy begging for beers sits at the piano and belts out some blues. Things go from there, and they find there’s actually some hope out there.

A Friend of Dorothy

Miriam Margolyes plays the titular character, a lonely old woman who is befriended by JJ (Alistair Nwachukwu), a poor kid from the neighborhood who accidentally kicks his ball into her garden. They bond over their love of the arts and literature, and Dorothy quietly encourages the young man in his acting dreams. The story framing device takes place after her death, at the reading of her will with the executor (Stephen Fry) and snotty grandson (Oscar Lloyd). A sweet parable about seeing and being seen.

Butcher’s Stain

A stunning look at the costs of war beyond the battlefield, urgently set against the backdrop of the strife in Gaza. Samir (Omar Sameer) is a butcher working in a Tel Aviv supermarket. He’s friendly with the customers and well-liked by his coworkers. But as the only Arab, he immediately becomes the prime suspect when posters of Israeli hostages are repeatedly torn down in the break room. Complicating things is his ex-wife abusing their son’s custody arrangement. An engrossing look at the paralyzing power of fear.

Two People Exchanging Saliva

This may just be the Most French movie ever. Black-and-white, artsy, abstract, devoid of emotion. Malaise (Luàna Bajrami) is a 24-year-old girl beginning a job in high-end fashion store. In this world, all physical affection is forbidden, most especially kissing. People even strive to have bad breath so as to discourage any “incidents.” She becomes close with Angine (Zar Amir Ebrahimi), one of the best customers, pretending to be close friends until they actually are, thus presenting temptation. Oh, and the currency in this world is slaps to the face, so everyone has constant bruising on their left cheek. (What, no southpaws to batter the right cheek?) Pretentious codswallop. A film most succinctly reviewed by emoji: 🙄

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

A cheeky, smart, hilarious take on British period dramas in which menstruation is the double entendre subject. It’s a one-joke skit, but carried out with tremendous wit and wink. Estrongenia Talbot (Julia Aks, who also co-wrote and co-directed), is about to receive a marriage proposal from Mr. Dickley (Ta’imua) when an early ‘monthly visitor’ intrudes. Because men of this era (or any) are so dense about women’s biology, he assumes she is wounded and rushes her back home to fetch a doctor. This leads to a debate with her sister, Labinia (Samantha Smart), about whether to play along with his delusion or educate him as to messy reality, risking the marriage. Fast-paced, slyly feminist and furiously funny. I lol’d at the line, “Cer… vix? Do you mean my cousin, Sir William Vicks? Has he done this to you?!?”