I keep hearing how toxic the online world is right now for young men. As a designated old fart and curmudgeon-in-training, I don’t have a lot of access to this space so the tendency might be to dismiss all the angst as the typical kvetching the current adult generation has about the one coming up. I’ve noticed that every group of new youngsters that comes along is called the end of us as a society, until a few ticks go by and then they’re the ones saying it about the next crop.

But “Our Hero, Balthazar” will make you shake in your boots, no matter your age or background.

It’s about a pair of young men, one a wealthy teen in New York City and the other a Texas redneck a few years older — two guys as different as different could be. But what binds them is a terrifying online world where these youngsters rage and pout and intersect with each other, trying desperately to conjure an identity of manhood that they’ve failed to build in RL (real life).

It’s directed by Oscar Boyson, who’s been a producer on some really interesting films like “Mistress America,” “Good Time” and “Uncut Gems,” and now makes his feature film debut behind the camera after apprenticing in shorts for a number of years, co-writing the screenplay with Ricky Camilleri.

The movie is very disturbing, but also illuminating. It made me feel like I got to know the pressures these troubled young dudes are under, so different from what I experienced at their age decades ago. It’s a pessimistic piece, not one that counsels us that these kids will be alright in a few years, but that they’re just heading deeper into a dank, dark hole.

Jaeden Martell (so good in 2017’s “It”) plays the title character, a spectacularly privileged high-schooler. He’s like a caricature of a nepo baby: lives in a $50 million New York penthouse with his divorced, barely present mother (Jennifer Ehle), but affecting left-leaning politics because that’s what’s cool at school. U.S. Senate candidates show up at his place for parties, though Balthy (as he’s mostly known) summons up a terrific sneer to greet them.

He goes to an elite prep school where they do very realistic simulations for a school shooter scenario. Balthy has his own “life coach” (Noah Centineo) but spends most of his time online watching other kids scream or cry into the camera for attention. So he’s been practicing it himself — not terribly successfully, as I’d guess he’s somewhere on the spectrum, or addled by the astonishing dosage of Xanax he takes.

Balthy is interested in a girl at school, Eleanor (Pippa Knowles), who pipes up about how America is the only place in the world where mass killings occur. (Unfortunately, not true.) He tries to get with her by going to a protest she’s organizing and taking her back to his lair, but things don’t get very far.

Then he gets the idea that if he can stop a real planned school shooting, Eleanor and the others will accept and even revere him. Balthy has been casually chatting with some anonymous guy online about a recent shooting in Arkansas, and during their sniping the guy claimed he is going to do one, too.

Like Balthy, this fellow, Solomon, is just performing for his online audience — in this case, just one other person. Balthy pretty easily catfishes him into thinking he’s a girl, using voice modulators and A.I. After flaming out with Eleanor, he wings it down to Forth Worth to play the hero and stop Solomon from doing terrible things — not because he cares about the people he’d save, but because it would give him instant fame and cred.

Solomon is played by a completely unrecognizable Asa Butterfield (“Sex Education,” “Ender’s Game”). Tall and lanky with a bleach-blond mullet and incongruously intellectual glasses, Solomon lacks the privileges Balthy takes for granted. He lives in a trailer park with his grandmother, and just got fired from his job as a gas station clerk for macking on a coworker (Anna Baryshnikov).

Solomon has recently reconnected with his estranged father, Beaver (Chris Bauer), who took off when he was young and now hawks testosterone powder to disaffected young men who gather in nightclubs for creepy Proud Boys-type rally/concerts. Solomon both reviles and looks up to his dad, and has handed over all his money to become a “distributor” in this would-be business.

After navigating (a little too) quickly past the fact that Balthy is not actually female, the two form a surprisingly quick and tight bond. Solomon brags to everybody about the fact a rich kid from New York traveled down there just to be his friend. They do some practice shooting with guns Solomon’s dad left with him, and Balthy starts to absorb the disposition of a red state cretin, and even fantasizes about shooting people himself.

“You know, you might be the first person I’ve met who’s weirder than me,” Solomon observes of his newfound wingman.

The obvious takeaway is that these two boy-men come from completely opposite geographic and demographic spectrums, but are far more alike than even they would acknowledge. They don’t have real father figures or touch points with everyday, unremarkable masculinity, so they’re performing it back at each other over these digital campfires.

Put Balthy in Forth Worth or Solomon growing up in the Big Apple, and they’d each have turned out very much like the other.

“Our Hero, Balthazar” gives a compelling portrait of two young men who could be very much like the one next door — or even the next bedroom. The movie takes them into some fairly conventional story steps in the last act, which sapped some of the energy. But I still came away feeling unsettled, and awakened.

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