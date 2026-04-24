

Samara Weaving just can’t help but be doused in blood and screaming in almost every movie she’s in. As long as she’s happy. And honestly, she’s pretty damn great at it. Her co-star, Jason Segel, isn’t as used to being surrounded by an overwhelming amount of bloodshed. Pairing them together is an intriguing pitch.

“Over Your Dead Body” is the latest flick from The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone, serving as a remake of Tommy Wirkola’s “The Trip.” It’s unapologetically edgy, gratuitously violent, and morally reprehensible, but it sure does make for a great time at the theater.

Dan (Segel) and Lisa (Weaving) supposedly were once a happy couple, but you wouldn’t know that when we are first introduced to them. After his directorial debut bombed critically and commercially, Dan now works as a pop-up ad director. Lisa’s movie star moment never came, and she’s now auditioning for roles in local theatre. They’re also flat broke and hate each other.

Unbeknownst to each other, they are both plotting to kill each other during a weekend trip to their lake house. Dan has spent the last few days telling his family and friends that Lisa plans on going on a “solo hike” over the weekend that could be very dangerous. Meanwhile, Lisa has been telling her pals that Dan is going hunting, despite not having much experience with a shotgun.

The two catch each other in the act, and of course, their true feelings come out. But as their fight escalates, two murderous escaped convicts (Timothy Olyphant, Keith Jardine) and a horny prison guard (Juliette Lewis) come barging into their cabin. And maybe, just maybe, this outlandish but traumatic encounter will bring them back together.

“Over Your Dead Body” is not for everybody. Those who love Segel for his roles in “Shrinking” and “How I Met Your Mother” may not be ready for the amount of mutilation and bloodshed that transpires within the movie's 100-minute runtime. For genre-lovers, you’ll be right at home.

If you know anything about Taccone’s work with the Lonely Island, you’ll know he has an affinity for the outlandish. Just watch “MacGruber.” Hell, you can even see just how far Taccone’s fellow Lonely Island member pushes the edge in a Disney movie in “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.” “Over Your Dead Body” spares no expense in its edgy humor and makes you uncomfortable. It occasionally takes things a bit too far, including an extended bit where Dan is nearly sexually assaulted. That said, the sheer concept of this movie is enough to raise some eyebrows, so while the scene isn’t out of place, it does take some of the fun out of the movie.

The kills and injuries prove to be incredibly creative, even amidst all the CGI blood. The movie essentially plays like a live-action version of Itchy & Scratchy, but with humans. Taccone is fully aware that Segel isn’t an action star, and ultimately takes advantage of that fact by having him be at the center of a lot of the physical comedy. It’s like if you took Segel’s character from “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” made him have a slight thirst for blood, and then threw him in a remake of “Funny Games” directed by Eli Roth.

Weaving is always a delight in these kinds of roles, believably pulling off a snooty actress persona. Between “Ready or Not 2,” “Carolina Caroline,” and now “Over Your Dead Body,” she’s having quite the year. Her chemistry with Segel is darkly comic, and while on paper, they might seem like a mismatched pair (which the movie plays into), you start to buy it as the movie goes on. Segel is clearly having a blast in his role and shows that he has no hesitation in playing such a seedy character. It’s also just refreshing to see him on the big screen again, after spending the last number of years on “Shrinking” and streaming movies.

Olyphant, Lewis, and Jardine are also having fun in their villainous turns, but as over-the-top as the movie already is, their extended screentime starts to wear out its welcome. Much like Dan and Lisa, their characters refuse to die. No matter how many knives are stabbed in their backs.

“Over Your Dead Body” is extremely bold in not pulling back any punches. It has the gnarly gore of a “Saw” movie and the dark comedy of “The War of the Roses.” It’s made for a niche audience who will surely devour it. The novelty starts to get tired as the movie nears its end, but Taccone finds ways to never let it run out of energy.

Between Segel and Weaving’s amusing bickerings, Taccone’s knack for cartoonish violence, and a few clever twists thrown in, “Over Your Dead Body” is made to be seen with an audience. It will certainly not break any records at the box office, but it is destined to become a cult hit in the near future.