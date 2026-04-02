I’m sure there are going to be some people who hate “Palestine 36.” A few will despise the fact it even exists.

It’s a bracing look at an unheralded piece of turbulent Middle East history — the 1936-39 Arab revolt against British colonialism — from an explicitly pro-Palestine viewpoint. The Arabs are the good guys here, and the Brits the ignominious oppressors.

The Jews are the villains too, in a way, though they mostly stay in the background as European refugees arrive and erect the settlements that will form the nascent roots of Israel. The English (and much of the West) defended the Zionists in this endeavor, even as land belonging to Palestinians for hundreds of years was seized without even so much as a by-your-leave.

Speaking of, I’ll leave the politics to the braying online hordes. My role as a critic is to assess if “Palestine 36” is good at what it sets out to do. And it is an effective if somewhat conventional drama, depicting how largely peaceful farmers and goat herders were pushed and pushed until they started to fight back — first with strikes, then with guns and explosives.

“The choice is theirs,” one Palestinian upstart says of the oppressive regime slowly starving and displacing them. “Either bread or bullets.”

Look, all movies manipulate. They not only tell a story but instruct us who to root for and who to hiss. It’s an amazing thing to think about, that you could have two films made about this same time period, watch both of them and find yourself cheering the Brits or the Palestinians with equal fervor.

I mean, you could even make a “Lord of the Rings” screen adaptation in which the orcs are sympathetic. Actually, they already did in the “Rings of Power” streaming show.

The film boasts plenty of Palestinian star power. There’s Yasmine Al Massri as Ahmad, a journalist writing in favor of her people even as she sits at the center of privilege. Saleh Bakri plays Khalid, a simple laborer who only wants a fair day’s wage, and is abused into becoming a famous bandit. Kamel El Basha as an early martyr to the cause. Karim Daoud Anaya plays Yusef, a passive chauffeur to the rich landowners who also winds up a fighter.

It’s written and directed by Annemarie Jacir, who uses an ensemble cast and episodic storytelling style to lend an epic sweep to these events.

Of course, a few English actors show up to balance out the other side of the ledger. Robert Aramayo (“I Swear”) is the chief baddie as Wingate, a bloodthirsty, oddly shaggy-haired captain who orders and commits some of the worst atrocities in the name of keeping the Arabs down. Jeremy Irons plays Arthur Wauchope, ordained as High Commissioner over the region, an ineffectual blueblood.

Liam Cunningham (“Game of Thrones”) turns up as a chilling anti-terrorism expert whose tactics only wind up inflaming the conflict. Billy Howle plays Thomas Hopkins, a mid-level diplomatic flunky who harbors true sympathy for the Arabs and makes moves behind the scenes on their behalf.

Probably the most moving character journey is that of Kareem (Ward Helou), a young boy who works as a cobbler in the city, happily shining the shoes of the British soldiers for a few coins. His father is a priest and leader of the local Christian faction — yes, there was such a thing — who preaches tolerance and peace. Eventually, events transpire to harden even Kareem’s tender heart.

“Palestine 36” reserves plenty of ire for lots of different centers of power. The Palestinian landowners are depicted as corrupt, self-serving collaborators — such as Ahmad’s husband, Amir (Dhaffer L’Abidine), who thinks he can somehow thread the needle between Jewish settlers, British military, commonfolk and Arab revolutionaries to climb to the top of the pile himself.

History is messy, and the history of the lands shared by Arabs and Jews is complicated by more than a century of blood, hatred and xenophobia. You can read up on it a little yourself and learn that nobody is exactly hero or villain in this affair, and everyone has their own mythology to justify heinous actions.

This is more of that, well-told and sometimes even stirring. Make of that what you will.

Leave a comment