Paul McCartney’s solo career is a strange one. At times, it has been deemed a laughing stock compared to the post-Beatles works of John Lennon and George Harrison. Other times, it’s been embraced. Personally, I’ve always been fond of his music with Wings. In my humble opinion, Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five is one of the greatest, most infectious songs ever produced.

“Paul McCartney: Man on the Run” is the latest film from Oscar-winning documentarian Morgan Neville. Instead of telling the same stories we’ve heard in countless other Beatles documentaries, Neville’s film chronicles McCartney’s career post-Beatles breakup. Starting with his marriage to Linda McCartney, his debut solo album, “McCartney,” the creation of Wings, and going all the way to his reaction to the murder of John Lennon.

Neville has a way of making your standard biographical documentary feel more cinematic. He made his Fred Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” into the kind of theatrical documentary that became a hit with the masses. He made a documentary on Pharrell Williams, stylized with LEGO animation. While “Man on the Run” features many of the types of anecdotal interviews, they are cut in a way that keeps you engaged and drawn to the screen.

Sean Lennon is one of the figures who is featured prominently in the film, but we never see footage of him as a talking head. Instead, his interviews are juxtaposed with footage of McCartney and Lennon, newspaper clippings, and still images.

Neville never lets “Man on the Run” feel like the ultimate ego trip for McCartney. Something that would have been very easy to do, considering this is a documentary about one of the greatest musicians of all time. The documentary taps into McCartney’s insecurities, the truth behind constant media speculation that he was the one who broke up the band, and the mistakes he made in his solo career and with Wings.

At its core, however, “Man on the Run” is about the love Paul and Linda had for one another. The documentary never shies away from the fact that before Wings, Linda never had much musical experience. It was her growth and Paul’s belief in her that truly made her soar.

Neville isn’t interested in making “Man on the Run” about McCartney’s complete history. A good decision, since there’s so much we already know. The main focus is on Linda and Wings, before ending with his grief over Lennon’s death. There aren’t any flash-forwards to Linda’s passing nor elongated stories from his childhood days. It maintains its focus, which helps the emotional impact feel bigger.

“Man on the Run” isn’t as intimate as something like “The Beatles: Get Back,” but let’s be honest, how many music docs are? Not many. It’s a different kind of personal, one that doesn’t feel too sanitized but doesn’t feature anything alarming either.

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run will be available to stream on Prime Video starting tomorrow.

Leave a comment