Long before Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, there was Six Degrees of producer/musician (or is it musician/producer?) Peter Asher.

In the very full music documentary “Peter Asher: Everywhere Man,” we follow Asher’s life and career from one half of the British Invasion pop duo Peter and Gordon to successful record producer and his ups and downs in and out of the recording studio. There’s a lot to unpack and dare I say, I wouldn’t have minded the film be longer.

Music fans may know more of Asher’s work than of the man. Somewhere in the world of oldies radio right now, Peter and Gordon’s 1964 hit “A World Without Love” (written by Paul McCartney) is being played. When the duo split up, Asher worked for Apple Records and started producing and signing new artists.

Asher has produced a slew of albums from the likes of James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt (both of whom Asher also managed) to Cher, Bonnie Raitt, Neil Diamond, Olivia Newton-John, Ringo Starr and Diana Ross. Hell, he won a Grammy for producing a Robin Williams live comedy album. It was Asher who got Carole King to collaborate with Taylor before her album “Tapestry” exploded. If you’re a fan of that smooth California rock of the 1970s, you probably own at lease one album produced by Asher. At least you should.

Sidebar: Two of Asher’s album producing credits include “In My Tribe” and “Blind Man’s Zoo” from the band 10,000 Maniacs (former singer Natalie Merchant appears briefly in this film). I’ve lost count at the number of times I’ve listened to these albums in good times and bad. Asher’s work has always been there and I didn’t even know it.

The film does cover the music documentary checklist. Tons of talking heads (the film visual, not the band), including a montage of famous musicians thanking Asher at award shows and interviews. Before music, Asher and his two sisters had brief careers as child actors for movies and television. Once Peter got older and got a guitar, he met Gordon Waller while both were attending Westminster School. Paul McCartney dated one of Peter’s sisters and even lived in the family house for a while to getaway from Beatlemania. This leads to the duo Peter and Gordon recording songs written by McCartney.

There’s current footage of Asher (now 82 and still a snappy dresser) hanging out with Steve Martin in a living room and Eric Idle in the kitchen (I would love if it were the same house on the same day of filming). Asher also put together what he calls an onstage memoir (part concert, part storytelling with visuals) and there are some clips of storytelling and a little music from a performance in San Francisco. Not as much live performances in this film compared to others, but clocking in at under two hours, there’s a lot of territory to cover. If there’s a physical copy of the film, additional footage would be nice.

The film covers quite a bit of James Taylor. I’ve always respected his writing even though he creates musical tryptophan. The film does cover how much of an impact Asher had on Taylor not only as a musician but as a friend. I still think Taylor was the guy who brought the guitar to the party, but he apparently has layers.

Peter and Gordon broke up in 1967. Asher says early in the film that the break-up lasted 38 years. The film ends with a nice reunion and a celebration of Asher’s work in and out of the recording studio. I’m happy to say that I learned quite a bit about Asher and his work. A lot of music dorks (including Yours Truly) can watch a music documentary and mutter “knew that” many times. That was not the case of “peter Asher: Everywhere Man.”

Obviously, stay and watch the closing credits. Once the 1960s footage of Asher pops up on screen, you’ll ask yourself was he the inspiration for a certain 1990s cinema icon? The credits answer that question. Sort of.

Matthew Socey is host/producer of the Film Soceyology podcast for wfyi.org

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