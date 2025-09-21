Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Podcast: Echo Base Intel - LEGO Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past
LEGO Star Wars nails it with Pieces of the Past. It's funny, action-packed and perfect for Star Wars diehards.
Sep 21, 2025
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes