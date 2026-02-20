Podcast: Seeing Double- Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief / Prince of Persia: the Sands of Time
The Seeing Double podcast dives into 2010 to discuss two action adventures with mixed reception, "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" and "Prince of Persia: the Sands of Time".
Feb 20, 2026
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes