Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

If you’ve read me for a while, you know I’m an avowed Scott Adkins fan boy. I don’t always dig the movies he does, but I’m never not impressed with the physical prowess he brings to films both DTV and theatrical. As someone who also enjoys himself a good World War II picture, I was stoked for “Prisoner of War” (available in select theaters and on VOD beginning Friday, Sept. 19). The flick wasn’t quite what I was looking for, but it was still good for a few kicks.

Adkins stars as James Wright, a British SAS pilot who’s shot down during the Battle of Bataan and winds up being a reluctant resident at a Japanese-ran and Philippines-based prison camp overseen by Lt. Col. Ito (Peter Shinkoda) and his lackey Capt. Endo (Masanori Mimoto). It’s here that Wright makes allegiances with American G.I.s Villanueva (Michael Copon), Capt. Collins (Donald Cerrone) and The Beard (Michael Rene Walton), a distiller who shares a nickname with Steven Spielberg. It’s also here that Ito forces Wright to fight for his entertainment - whether he wants to or not.

“Prisoner of War” is directed by Adkins’ “Debt Collector” series co-star Louis Mandylor and scripted by Marc Clebanoff from a story by Adkins. It’s a vast improvement on Mandylor’s previous war picture “3 Days in Malay” (my review here), but that doesn’t mean it’s not without its problems.

There’s a framing device that serves as a spoiler, severs suspense and would’ve played better being employed in chronological order. The fights as directed by Mandylor, shot by cinematographer Niccolo De La Fere (he lensed Adkins’ “Diablo” from earlier this year), edited by Austin Nordell (he’s reteaming with Mandylor after “3 Days in Malay” and “Operation Blood Hunt”), stunt coordinated by Stephen Renney (he performed stunts in last year’s “Monkey Man”) and executed by Adkins and a cadre of stuntpeople are impressive. The filmmakers give them room to breathe and it’s certainly a showcase for what a physical specimen Adkins absolutely is. That said, Wright’s attackers are definitely nerfed resulting in fights with little to no parity. Then again, maybe Wright/Adkins is just that damned good.

“Prisoner of War” is overlong at almost two hours. It would’ve worked well at 90 minutes. It’s a fight flick grafted onto a POW picture and the former plays better than the latter. If Mandylor improves as much on the next one as he did on this one then he’ll really have something.

Share