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I liked filmmaking duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s (collectively known as Radio Silence) “Ready or Not” well enough when it released back in 2019. I enjoyed it even more upon subsequent viewings.

In the years since Radio Silence have made two “Scream” sequels “Scream” (2022) and “Scream VI” (my two faves in the franchise after the original) and the flawed yet fun vampire flick “Abigail.”

It’s fair to say I was excited about and ready for Radio Silence’s “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” (now in theaters).

In a nod to “Halloween II” (any and all of ‘em - even the one called “Halloween Kills”) we pick up directly after the events of the previous picture and the action moves to a hospital. Grace (rad returning final girl Samara Weaving) is in deep doo-doo after the Le Domas family’s mansion is torched, the remains of two bodies are found inside and her clothes are doused in blood that doesn’t belong to her.

Detective Bassett (Grant Nickalls) wants to throw the book at Grace, but is interrupted by the arrival of her estranged younger sister and emergency contact Faith (Kathryn Newton, reuniting with Radio Silence after “Abigail”).

Shit soon hits the fan and the sisters are kidnapped by a cadre of other powerful, wealthy and most importantly Satan-worshipping families. One such family are the Danforths - patriarch Chester (body horror auteur David Cronenberg), his twins Ursula (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Titus (Shawn Hatosy) and their cousin Kip (Dan Beirne).

Other families from around the world include the Wans overseen by matriarch Chen Xing (Olivia Cheng), the El Caídos overseen by patriarch Ignacio (Nestor Carbonell) and the Rajans - brothers Madhu (Varun Saranga) and Viraj (Nadeem Umar-Khitab) and Madhu’s wife Martina (Masa Lizdek).

The hierarchy of this cabal is thrown for a loop by the deaths of the Le Domases. All these greedy jerks are vying for their seat at the table, but they must participate in a hunt orchestrated and overseen by the Lawyer (Elijah Wood) with their targets being Grace and by extension Faith lest they combust and become a splattery mess like the Le Domases. Suffice it say these sisters won’t be going down without a fight.

It’s safe to assume if you liked “Ready or Not” you’ll also enjoy “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.” It’s bigger and more action-oriented (a bazooka is employed this time out) whereas its predecessor leaned more comedic and horrific. Weaving and Newton are sisters for whom it’s easy to root and they have a winning chemistry with one another. It’s fun to see Hatosy and Wood reunited 28 years after cult flick “The Faculty” and cool to see Gellar back in horror fare beyond the cameo from last year’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” There are also dual brutal fight sequences set to Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” which kinda recalled Johannes Roberts’ “The Strangers: Prey at Night” in a rad way.

“Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” is fun enough that I’d be down to see a third one, but I also really like Grace and Faith and feel as though they’ve been through enough already.

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