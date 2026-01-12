“I don’t live nowhere anymore.” — Dusty Fraser

“Rebuilding” is not a “stuff happens” kind of movie. The biggest event actually occurs before it even starts, as a wildfire wipes out a whole section of dusty Colorado plains and hills. This is a story about picking up the pieces afterward, and finding new reasons for living to replace those that were lost.

It stars Josh O’Connor as Dusty Fraser, a 30-something rancher living all by himself, working his plot of 200 acres off of County Road 47Z. He’s divorced from Bess (Meghann Fahy), who’s taken up with another fellah and lives in town with their daughter, Callie Rose (Lily LaTorre), who’s maybe 9 or 10. Pretty much all he does is work his ranch, and it’s been a spell since he even saw his kid.

Dusty managed to save some cattle, which he’s forced to sell off for $1.82 a pound. A favorite pony is boarded with a friend for the time being. But the spread his great-grandfather built is all gone, including the house and a barn painted a bright blue that pleased Dusty’s mother. There’s even a small cemetery plot where his whole family is buried, and clearly Dusty aims to join them one day.

Until then, he’s got some decisions to make. After sleeping in his Chevy truck or crashing on friends’ couches, he’s given a little trailer home to stay in for awhile and a job holding signs on a road construction crew. He’s grateful for the help, but he’s not the sort to give up. He muses about heading up to Montana to help a cousin during the calving season so he can save up some dough to rebuild his place.

The trailer, chintzy but clean, sits alongside a half-dozen others FEMA has placed in the middle of nowhere for the survivors. These were Dusty’s neighbors, though he never knew them, seeing how spread out folks are and the fact he keeps to himself.

They include pair of older couples (one lesbian, one interracial), a friendly plumber, a homeless guy who lived in the woods, and Mali (Kali Reis), a Native American woman who lost her husband in the fire and has a daughter a bit older than Callie Rose.

They’ve built their own little community centered around shared meals and campfire songs — and slowly, reluctantly, Dusty begins to ease into it. With Mali he finds a friendship that could maybe become something more.

The more delicate dance is with Bess and Callie Rose. Bess had reached the point where she had written Dusty out of her life, but she also recognizes her daughter needs her father — looks up to him, even, as a for-real cowboy. Dusty hesitates at first, but starts to take Callie Rose for afternoons, which turn into evenings, which turn into something like shared custody.

The movie is built around O’Connor’s performance, and as we saw with stints in “Wake Up Dead Man” and “Challengers,” he’s quietly turning into one of the most interesting actors of his generation. It’s not a showy part, and in fact Dusty often seems incapable of any real communication. So it’s left to O’Connor to show us inside this hidebound interior to a very vulnerable soul.

Tall and rangy, Dusty is constantly slouching and tucking his chin, as if afraid to be in the presence of others. And yet, there’s a grit and stubbornness inside him that speaks of a toughness he hasn’t even himself acknowledged.

The scenes with LaTorre as Callie Rose form the spine of the movie. The kid clearly resents her dad’s absence, but also clings to him. They spend evenings parked outside the tiny local library, which closes early but keeps the Wifi on for people to use, where she can do her homework in his truck bed. It’s a subtle and superb performance from LaTorre, holding her own with O’Connor rather than just being “the kid.”

The music (by Jake Xerxes Fussell and James Elkington), adds greatly to the movie’s mood, mostly plaintive guitar fingerpicking and a few warbled songs. The photography by Alfonso Herrera Salcedo has an understated, almost sad beauty.

It’s just a lovely, cinematic hymn of a movie, one that never feels like it’s in a hurry to get anyplace. It finds its specialness by staying in the same spot.

“Rebuilding” had a very limited theatrical release back in November, but is available for rental on all the major streaming platforms (Apple, Amazon, etc.) Jan. 13.

It’s written and directed by Max Walker-Silverman, his second feature film. The first was the terrific, virtually unseen “A Love Song,” which was also set in Colorado and focused on somewhat similar character defined by a loneliness they are seeking to end.

His are the films of simple country folks, unironic and unadorned, trying to live out lives of meaning despite the losses they’ve suffered. “Rebuilding” is authentically human and vibrates with quiet power.

