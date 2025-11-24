The air is getting chillier, the leaves are changing colors and falling. So, before you know it, the holidays will be here. Thus, it is time to begin searching for gifts for your favorite movie lover or film buff.

And 4K UHD, Blu-ray or DVDs releases as well as movie-related books are smart and convenient holiday options.

So, below are nice selections of titles that may bring a family member or friend some cheer. A variety of titles and television series that are old and more recent, are available.

This year, I will not offer any prices with titles because they vary so much from store to store and from one online retailer to another. I urge you to simply check your favorite store on website to find a price that fits your needs.

ASIAN CINEMA

“A Better Tomorrow Trilogy” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray, 1986-89, not rated, Shout! Studios).

A seven-disc set, part of Shout!’s Hong Kong Cinema Classics series, features Chow Yun-Fat and Tony Leung Chiu-Wai in a trio of action crime thrillers directed by John Woo and Tsui Hark.

“A Better Tomorrow’ (1986), directed by Woo, is a violent story of two brothers on opposite sides of the law, family loyalty, honor, courage and adhering to one’s personal code.

Woo also directed 1987’s “A Better Tomorrow II” in which the brothers, one a police officer, the other a former convict, team up to avenge the death of a friend’s daughter. The film is loaded with violence and shootouts.

“A Better Tomorrow III: Love & Death in Saigon” (1989), directed by Hark, is the weakest of the trio. It is a more a prequel to the first two movies, though it features most of the same cast

These movies launched Chow Yun-Fat’s meteoric rise to superstardom.

The set offers the movies in Cantonese and English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural. All come with English subtitles.

Hours of extras about the series also are included.

“The Killer” (4K UHD + Blu-ray) (1989, not rated, Shout! Studios, release date: Dec. 2).

Action star Chow Yun-Fat and director John Woo reunite for this action feature about a jaded assassin (Chow) who take on one last assignment.

When the contract with his employee turns into a double-cross, the assign must deal with other criminals as well as the police. Bullets and bodies are plentiful in this feature that earned an impressive 95 percent at Rotten Tomatoes.

This three-disc set features Cantonese and English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural tracks as well as English subtitles.

Among the plethora of extras are commentary tracks, a documentary about Woo and interviews.

“Shawscope: Volume Four” (Blu-ray) (1975-83, not rated, Arrow Video, release date: Dec. 9).

This 10-disc set features 16 movies from the Shaw Bros. studio covering fantasy, wuxia-mystery, horror and supernatural stories.

The set features “Super Inframan” (1975), “Black Magic” (1975), “Black Magic Part 2” (1976), “Oily Maniac” (1976), “Battle Wizard” (1977), “Bat Without Wings” (1980), “Hex vs. Witchcraft” (1980), “Bewitched” (1981), “Bloody Parrot” (1981), “Hex After Hex” (1982), “The Fake Ghost Catchers” (1982), “Demon of the Lute” (1983), “Seeding of a Ghost” (1983), “Portrait in Crystal” (1983) and “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” (1983).

The films feature either Mandarin, Cantonese or English (dubbed) LCPM audio tracks as well as English SDH and English subtitles.

The set features U.S. theatrical versions on some titles, commentary tracks, interviews actors and filmmakers, appreciations about the movies and video essays.

Fans of the Shaw Bros. releases will appreciate the mix of genres provided in this set.

BOOKS

“Lucas Wars” (written Laurent Hopman, art by Renaud Roche, translated by Jeremy Melloul, 23rd St., hardcover, 200 pages).

An interesting and entertaining graphic novel that traces George Lucas’ journey from an aimless dreamer to a filmmaking pioneer and prodigy.

Hopman and Roche dive deep into Lucas’ creative process as he develops “Star Wars.” The book looks at the challenges of casting the movie, the problems with filming, dealing with quarrels among actors, a secret love affair, costume and set mishaps and constant pushback from movie executives.

The book’s concept plays out like a movie — mixing black-and-white and color panels — making for intriguing reading. Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise will find “Lucas Wars” intriguing and fascinating.

It’s 200 pages is a sure bet to be a hit with any devotee of the series.

“Reflections on Cinematography” (by Roger Deakins, Grand Central, hardcover, 403 pages).

Cinematographer Roger Deakins has won two Academy Awards, one for “Blade Runner 2049” in 2018, the other for “1917” in 2020. He also has been nominated 14 other times.

He is a legend among cinematographers with credits including “Fargo,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” “No Country for Old Men” and “Skyfall.”

“Reflections” is part-autobiography and insights into the works, including storyboards, sketches and diagrams. He explains how cinematography is an art as well as a science.

He also reflects on how each project helped shape him as he shaped them.

The book is a must-have for true film buffs as Deakins opens the door to his works and his life.

COMEDY

“Back to the Future: 40th Anniversary Trilogy” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital, 1985-2016, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated: PG).

Travel with Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and they travel to the past, present and future in a time-traveling DeLorean in this 40th anniversary edition celebrating the comedy that, as Doc Brown explains in the finale of the trilogy, proves your future is not set — it is what you make of it.

The challenges facing the duo include not disrupting the time-line, which they inadvertently do, thus forcing them to set time straight.

From the 1980s, to the 1950s, the future and the Old West, Marty, with Doc’s help, comes out on top and sets things right for himself and his family.

The eight-disc set is loaded with bonus features that explore the cultural impact of the movies, its continued relevance and the people involved in front and behind the camera.

In a sense, the trilogy is timeless — and always fun.

HOLIDAY FARE

“Best Christmas Movies Ever!” (Blu-ray, 2024, MVD Rewind Collection, not rated).

Every season, the debate continues about which is the best Christmas movie. Is it “A Christmas Carol,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Elf,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” “Home Alone” or “Die Hard?”

This delightful documentary interviews actors, filmmakers and critics to get their perspectives on the topic.

The Blu-ray, which features an extended cut of the movie, explores heartwarming stories, behind-the-scenes secrets and the lasting impact of some of these iconic films.

Filmmaker Mark Altman offers an appealing journey that lets viewers explore the various ways Christmas is displayed on screen.

Extras also are included in a movie that only a true Scrooge can say, “Bah, humbug” about.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas: 25th Anniversary Edition” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital, 2000, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated: PG).

Jim Carrey’s performance is the highlight of this live-screen adaptation of the popular Dr. Seuss story, which is somewhat overblown and lacks the charm of the original tale.

After 25 years, tastes may have changed and it could be fun to introduce the movie and Carrey’s antics to a new generation of young moviegoers.

If anything, it will make for a fun distraction while you are preparing Christmas dinner.

The set comes with various extras, including deleted scenes, outtakes and a featurette discussing the movie’s legacy.

HORROR

“Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Ultimate Collector’s Edition” (4K UHD + Blu-ray + digital code, 2023, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated: PG-13).

My introduction to “Five Nights at Freddy’s” was watching my grandsons play and enjoy the video game.

I wasn’t surprised when it was adapted for the movies. I did not see it, but my grandsons did and they agreed that they preferred the video game.

That said, the movie deals with a young man who works as a night-shift security guard at an abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. He soon realizes that something is definitely wrong at the establishment.

It turns out its animatronic mascots are possessed by the souls of murdered children who were abducted by a serial killer decades ago.

The movie is not that scary, but most likely will appeal to some fans of the game.

This edition, which is an Amazon exclusive, contains various bonus features.

SUPERHERO

“Superman” (Blu-ray + digital, 2025, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated: PG-13).

Several interesting aspects stand out about this latest iteration of the Man of Steel. Among them, the lack of an origin story. By this time most everyone knows about Kal-El being sent to Earth from the doomed planet Krypton, being found at adopted by the Kents.

Then there’s the inclusion of Krypto, Superman’s unruly pet dog. Also, his relationship with Lois Lane already is established.

The movie’s one drawback — Lex Luthor, Superman’s traditional enemy, is portrayed as a spoiled, jealous techno bro who hates the Kryptonian because he is not of this Earth. And then there’s the Justice Gang, who are rather more comic relief than action heroes.

Otherwise, this “Superman” is a nice addition to the Man of Steel’s cinematic canon.

The Blu-ray contains more than 90 minutes of bonus materials that will engage any superhero fan.

TELEVISION

“The Americas” (4K Ultra HD, 2025, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, not rated).

Tom Hanks narrates this 10-part nature documentary that explores the fascinating world of wildlife of North and South America lands.

This is a beautifully filmed journey that looks at the wonder and inspiring moments of the habitats the various creatures of the continents call home.

The series was filmed across 180 expeditions using cutting-edge technology to uncover and highlight never-before-seen behaviors of the various species with whom we share the hemisphere.

The series was five years in the making, showcasing the diversity of wildlife and landscapes that few of us get to see in person.

The series introduces new species, examines courtship rituals and deep-sea hunts.

The two-disc set also features a making of documentary.

“Rick and Morty: Season 8” (Blu-ray, 2024, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated: TV-MA).

An animated adult sci-fi Adult Swim sitcom that centers on the misadventures of mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his good-hearted grandson Morty Smith.

The pair split their lives between domestic life and interdimensional adventures on other planets and multiple realities. What makes the series interesting is that different versions of the characters inhabit other dimensions.

Season eight’s 10 episodes include one in which Morty and his older sister, Summer, escape from a matrix where they were placed by Rick for stealing his phone charger.

Other episodes deal with Beth, Morty and Summer’s mother, who is Rick’s daughter; Space Beth, another of Rick’s daughters; Jerry, Morty and Summer’s dad, being transformed into the Easter Bunny; and dissatisfied Beth and Space Beth reverting to 10-year-old girls.

You get it, this series is wild, wacky, satiric and goes where it wants. Viewers who have watched the show will enjoy this set that features, among other guest stars, James Gunn and Zack Snyder.

The Blu-ray features extras.

“Robot Chicken: The Complete Series” (DVD, 2005-25, Cartoon Network, not rated).

A 24-disc set featuring 20 years of stop-motion animation Adult Swim sketch comedy that mostly satirized pop culture celebrities, movies and the characters who appear in them.

One of the series most popular episodes is its “Star Wars” parody that featured the voices of George Lucas and Mark Hamill.

The series is comprised of sketches that vary in length from a few seconds to a few minutes. Episodes have knack of placing fantastical characters in mundane situations — such as Godzilla experiencing sexual dysfunction and Optimus Prime performing a prostate cancer PSA.

There is enough off-the-wall humor in this set to keep you laughing until next Christmas. It’s a sure way to cure the winter blahs — if, and when, they strike.

TIMELESS FAVORITES

“Pride & Prejudice: Twentieth Anniversary Collector’s Edition” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital, 2005, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated: PG, mild thematic elements; release date: Nov. 25).

Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen head the cast of this well-done adaptation of the Jane Austen classic, directed by Joe Wright.

The well-known story follows Elizabeth Bennet (Knightley), who lives with her parents and sisters in the English countryside. As the eldest daughter, Elizabeth faces pressure from her parents to marry.

But the outspoken young woman resists. When she meets the handsome Mr. Darcy (Macfadyen), she believes he is the last man she could ever marry.

After many arguments and misunderstandings, Elizabeth and Darcy reconcile and, with Elizabeth seeing him in a different light, accepts his marriage proposal.

The cast also includes Brenda Blethyn as Mrs. Bennet, Donald Sutherland as Mr. Bennet, and, as the Bennet sisters, Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone, Carey Mulligan and Taluhal Riley, Rounding out the cast are Judi Dench, Tom Hollander, Rupert Friend and Simon Woods.

The film received an 87 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The set includes a 42-page book with behind-the-scenes photos and various other features.

“Scarface: The Ultimate Collector’s Edition” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital, 1983, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated: R).

Director Brian DePalma and screenwriter Oliver Stone re-imagined and updated the classic 1932 gangster movie that starred Paul Muni.

In this version, it is Cuban refugee Tony Montana (Al Pacino) who comes to the United States at Mariel Harbor.

Montana, of course, takes up the life of crime for which he was evicted from Cuba with other undesirables.

“Scarface” is very violent and animalistic, with Pacino’s exaggerated performance being the main attraction.

This 35th anniversary release, an Amazon exclusive, comes with several bonus options.

Check back in mid-December for updates to help last-minute shoppers.

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on X @ReelBobBloom, on Facebook at ReelBob and on Bluesky at @bobbloom1948@bsky.social or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

