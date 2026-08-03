As ironic as it sounds, “1776” was seen as an anachronism when it came out.

After being a smash Broadway musical in 1969, a film adaptation seemed inevitable, and much of the stage cast carried over to the screen. But musicals were not as favored as they once were — certainly not the standard “puttin’ on a show” variety of big showstopper orchestral tunes. As American society rapidly changed in the late 1960s and early ‘70s, “1776” already seemed to belong to a bygone era.

It came out to middling reviews and box office, as people instead favored another musical arriving that same year, “Cabaret,” that was edgier, jazzy and fresher. (Though personally, I don’t think it’s aged as well.)

“1776” is getting attention about now for America’s semiquincentennial a little while back. I was around for the 200th as well, and as 50 years ago the auspicious anniversary happened to arrive during a period of pronounced malaise and discontentment.

As such, I was struck by this line uttered by John Adams, the brilliant but peevish prime agitator for American independence: “Sometimes I feel there is no longer a dream, but only the discontentment.”

Played by William Daniels — blessedly still with us as he approaches his own notable milestone, 100 years next March — Adams is an obstreperous figure, runty and egotistical, a prototypical brilliant man who is constantly frustrated by the much dimmer figures surrounding him. Daniels received top billing, though posters and promotional materials for the film also featured the taller, dashing figure of Thomas Jefferson (Ken Howard) canoodling with his wife, Martha (Blythe Danner).

“Obnoxious and disliked” is the repeated insult used to describe Adams. Though as he wrestles with birthing the baby of a new nation, he gradually comes to recognize that true leadership often means that creating a following does not necessarily mean you’re the one at the front of the column. A major turning point in the story is when he taps Jefferson, then a relatively unknown young Virginia farmer, to pen the Declaration of Independence.

Playwright Peter Stone and composer Sherman Edwards endeavored to keep their depiction of the Continental Congress as historically accurate as possible, playing up the key figures not as idealized mythological figures but as ordinary men capable of pettiness, anxiety and resentment. Obviously some artistic liberties had to be taken, but they drew from actual correspondence of the time for some of the dialogue.

There’s a bit of a cheeky, self-aware attitude to the proceedings as the characters will often reflect on how their actions will be viewed for posterity. (Which is an awfully arrogant thing to do.) At one point Benjamin Franklin (Howard da Silva), Adams’ closest ally, turns to him and quips: “Don’t worry, John, the history books will clean it up.”

This comes after one of the film’s most delightful musical sequences, “He Plays the Violin,” where the pair dance and sing with Jefferson’s wife after she arrives in Philadelphia to relieve her husband’s loneliness. They have been spending much time ensconced in his walk-up apartment reengaging in their marital bliss, and the two older men keep hectoring him to get on with the drafting of the Declaration.

Apart from that one, I can’t say as most of the songs really filled my heart or reverberated down my spine. They are very much a product of their time with clumsily complex melodies wrapped around the words the author wants them to say. “Cool, Cool Considerate Men” being a prime example, a setpiece so forgettable my finger hovered over the fast-forward button.

(Then-president Richard Nixon managed to leverage his friendship with producer Jack Warner to get it edited out of the original theatrical release for its perceived criticism of conservatives prancing a minuet “always to the right, never to the left.”)

A few tunes hit the mark, though. Over the course of the Congress it is occasionally disrupted by the entry of a glum, shuffling courier soldier arriving with the latest dreary dispatches from George Washington leading their ragtag army against the British. During a quiet moment when all the “important” men have left, the hectored Congressional Custodian, McNair (William Duell), who spends his days swatting flies and opening windows in the searing summer heat, when he’s not acquiescing to their bellows to bring more rum, asks the courier if he’s ever been in combat.

His plaintive response, “Mommma Look Sharp,” sung by Stephen Nathan, is a heartbreaking lament for his fallen brothers and their mothers’ pain at finding their spent bodies. Arriving during the miserable lows of the Vietnam War, I’m sure it had an exceedingly crucial extra layer of meaning.

Most of the story’s action takes place inside Carpenter’s Hall as the delegates from the 13 colonies grouse and bicker. They have spent a year accomplishing nothing, as they are split roughly down the middle on whether or not to rebel against King George. During that time some delegations have been replaced or recalled. A new representative for Georgia, Dr. Lyman Hall (Jonathan Moore), shows up early on, while the New Jersey delegation has simply gone missing.

Franklin, suffering from gout and impatience, has started to check out of the proceedings, literally falling asleep off in the corner. The Rhode Island man, Steven Hopkins (Roy Poole), is a cantankerous old coot who mostly seems to be there for the free rum.

They finally get things moving by enlisting another Virginia delegate, Richard Henry Lee (Ron Holgate), to ride home seeking permission to propose independence, since Adams realizes he cannot be the source. Lee is depicted as a big, booming-voiced and somewhat dimwitted patriot, and his signature song, “The Lees of Old Virginia,” is one of the movie’s best tunes, using his surname as an appendage in the lyrics.

(Interesting aside: the outdoor fountain around which he rides his horse during the number is the same one featured in the opening credits of “Friends.”)

Adams’ main antagonist is John Dickinson (Donald Madden), the leader of the Pennsylvania delegation, who browbeats the independence holdouts with his firm conviction that they can repair their fractured relations with England. He’s not a villain but more a deluded peacenik, and he is shown to be Adams’ intellectual equal during their many verbal jousts.

This exchange with Franklin marks a comedic crescendo:

Dickinson: “What’s so terrible about being called an Englishman? The English don’t seem to mind.” Franklin: “Nor would I, were I given the full rights of an Englishman. But to call me one without those rights is like calling an ox a bull. He’s thankful for the honor, but he’d much rather have restored what’s rightfully his.” Dickinson: “When did you first notice they were missing, sir?”

That’s just fantastic dialogue. And the fact the movie has the “bad guy” of the piece not just endure top-notch zingers but come right back with his own helps flesh out Dickinson as a character. The real man was fascinating and complex, refusing to sign the Declaration but fighting in the war, and later becoming a central figure in drafting the Constitution.

John Hancock (David Ford), acting as President of the Congress, is torn by his allegiance to Adams’ cause and his integrity to act as an impartial enforcer of their rules and procedures. It is he who insists that any vote for the declaration must be unanimous, otherwise their new nation will immediately beset by civil war as well as a revolutionary one.

Most of the other figures stay firmly in the background, such as the New York delegate who has been instructed not to favor independence, so he always abstains on every vote — “courteously,” as he is quick to follow. Or Caesar Rodney (William Hansen), a tiny man desperately ill with cancer, who manages to intervene in a literal fight between Dickinson and Adams, and whose last-minute return from his sickbed to vote became the stuff of legend.

Emory Bass, who spends the entirety of the film as Dickinson’s pathetic lickspittle, James Wilson, gets a terrific little moment in the sun at the end, talking about how he differs from the other men in the room in that he desires no glory or even attention for himself. (Though the real Wilson failed in that endeavor.)

Unlike Jefferson’s bride, Adams never calls for his beloved, Abigail (Virginia Vestoff), to join him in Philadelphia. (Though he insists, through song, that at age 41 he still has “my virility.”) Instead, they communicate through hazy communing onscreen conversations, a reflection of their letters, which illuminate the difficult nature of his personality. He also continually presses her and the other ladies to produce saltpeter so their nascent army can have gunpowder.

The story ends with the (not so) great compromise, in which Franklin, Jefferson and Adams accede to the southern states’ demand that language in the Declaration forbidding slavery be stricken. Adams is at first unrelenting — “If we did that, we would be guilty of what we ourselves are rebelling against” — but eventually is persuaded that they can have a nation that must deal with the scourge of “that peculiar institution” later on, or none at all.

Historians have been debating the soundness of that reasoning ever since.

“1776” has been released in various edits — 141 for its theatrical release, up to almost three hours for a laserdisc edition. Most versions seen now, including the one I watched, are the 165-minute director’s cut from Peter H. Hunt, who was known more for his theatrical and television work than feature films.

It received only a single Oscar nomination, for its cinematography (Harry Stradling Jr.), which incorporates plenty of intricate camera work, especially during the musical sequences. It grossed just $2.8 million in a limited theatrical run against a $6 million budget, hefty for its time.

The film has come to be more admired over the years, and subsequent video and theatrical re-releases have burnished its reputation. Though it’s a mite overlong and only a handful of the musical numbers stand the test of time, “1776” still stirs the heart and tickles the funny bone.

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