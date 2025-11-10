I was rather annoyed with the actor who turns up in the last act of “36 Hours,” otherwise a pretty tight World War II combination spy/POW thriller. It stars James Garner as an American intelligence officer kidnapped by the Germans on the eve of D-Day and made to think the war is over so he’ll spill the beans on the invasion plan.

John Banner plays Ernst, a bumpkin-ish home guard soldier for the Germans who helps desperate escapees across the Swiss border — for a price. He relieves the Garner character of his watch and his female companion of her gold ring, acting very huffy and doofy before (eventually) saving the day.

He pokes fun at himself for being too old and too fat for any real soldiering, and justifies his betrayal through an overly literal interpretation of Hitler’s command to drive any enemies back across the border.

Up until then, the film — which Garner’s production company produced as a star vehicle for him — had been clicking along at a fairly nice clip. Maj. Jeff Pike is completely taken in by the enemy’s ruse, which includes an entire faux U.S. Army hospital built in the middle of the German forest.

(Actually Yosemite National Park, including the iconic Wawona Hotel.)

And then along comes Ernst the comedic relief, pretty much stealing the show for the last 20 minutes. Unfortunately, his arrival completely punctures the tense mood the film had been carefully building.

It worked out OK for Banner, at least. The next year he would play a variation on the same character, Sgt. Shultz in the TV show “Hogan’s Heroes,” and become a comedy legend.

“36 Hours” was based on a story written in 1944 by Roald Dahl, who would go on to be an accomplished author of children’s books and screenplays, including “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” The screenplay by writer/director George Seaton (“Miracle on 34th Street”) is much more elaborate, coming up with the whole psychological warfare angle.

In this convoluted scheme, Jeff is convinced it is 1950 and the Allies won the war, and he has been suffering from recurring amnesia owing to his capture and torture while on a spy mission to Lisbon right before the invasion of Normandy. The Germans are trying to crack his brain to find out the exact location of the invasion so it can be repelled.

Interestingly, the person responsible for this dirty trick is actually a rather sympathetic character. Rod Taylor plays Maj. Walter Gerber, a German doctor (psychiatrist, mostly likely) born and raised in the U.S. who originally came up with the amnesia ruse as a way to cure shellshocked German soldiers. The trick has worked successfully 18 times in a row, and Jeff is hoped to be lucky number 19 — thus winning the war for the Third Reich.

As part of the scheme, Gerber is also supposed to be Jeff’s friend as well as physician, having coached him through several other recurrences, restoring his lost memory each time. It helps that he speaks perfect unaccented English and seems just as all-American as, well, Rod Taylor.

As another layer, they bring in Anna Hedler, a Jewish nurse and former concentration camp prisoner. (Played by possibly the goy-est actress around at that time, Eva Marie Saint.) She is supposedly Jeff’s wife, having married just two months earlier. She poses as just his nurse to start, only revealing her “real” status after a suitable amount of preparation because of his “condition.”

They also dye Jeff’s hair with some gray touches and put drops in his eyes to simulate age-related presbyopia, aka needing reading glasses. They even stole some personal effects from his flat in London, including portraits of his parents and his mother’s wedding ring — which Anna now wears.

Smart, them Germans.

I admired this early part of the movie, with Jeff’s wily nature up against this elaborate creation. In most Hollywood movies, he would spot the trick and play cat-and-mouse with the Germans to throw them off. In fact, Jeff is completely bamboozled by the whole thing and pretty early on blurts out that the invasion “happened” in Normandy.

It’s pure luck that he ever figures it out. He incurred a small paper cut on his finger the night before he was abducted, and after spilling some salt in his hospital suite notices the pain is still there.

Funny thing is, none of the German higher-ups buy the story of a Normandy invasion, since Calais is much closer across the Channel and the most obvious target militarily. So even though Jeff reveals the truth and Gerber passes it along, it’s not taken seriously.

The real villain of the piece is Schack (Werner Peters), a nasty little lickspittle SS officer sent to oversee Gerber’s operation. He’s eager to declare it a failure so he can take over, employ the usual harsh methods and get a big promotion and medal out of it. He happily tells Gerber part of him hopes the amnesia scheme does work, as it’ll be less work and he can still claim half — or maybe all — of the credit.

“Take my advice; don't try to be a leader. I have discovered it's much safer to be a follower,” Schack confides.

The parts of “36 Hours” that work, work really well; and the parts that don’t, just don’t.

I’ve mentioned the ruinous tonal shift with the entrance of Ernst. The romance between Jeff and Anna is pretty much a bust from the get-go, despite some wan, moony glances between Garner and Saint. She has a dark and pitiful past, raped by German soldiers and now working on behalf of them. Wracked with survivor’s guilt, she tells Jeff she doesn’t cry anymore and regards the feel of a man’s arms as loathsome.

A year earlier, of course, Garner had been one of the main stars in “The Great Escape,” generally considered one of the best war movies and specifically POW films ever made. It only made sense the studio suits were happy to back him in a similarly themed project, with some lady-lovin’ thrown in.

Garner himself wrote in his memoirs the movie “doesn’t work,” though he attributed that to the lack of suspense the audience experiences because they know Germany lost the war. I think it’s more due to the forced romance and schmaltzy, incongruent humor in the last bit. The movie loses energy as it goes on rather than gaining momentum.

It just goes to show that even a clever premise can’t prevail on its own. It’s a lesson Hollywood keeps forgetting.

