Though it’s obviously constrained by the mores of its time and the restrictions of its low budget, “Ace of Aces” is a surprisingly grim and ambitious antiwar parable. The story of a World War I pilot who morphs from yellowbelly to blood lust, it overcomes a weird tone and some rather clunky aerial acrobatics.

Back when I was young, I probably would have referred to this picture as “stiff.” Early on in my film evolution, I often found old movies rather stolid and rigid, impacted both by the conventions of the time and an acting style more suited to the stage. Richard Dix, a dashing hero type — he also played in the Oscar-winning “Cimarron” — was one of the rare stars who successfully transitioned from silent films to talkies.

He plays Rocky Thorne, a bon vivant sculptor who is initially derisive of those joining up to fight when the U.S. entered WWI in 1917. He actually makes a pretty compelling pacifist argument, claiming that a bunch of young men killing each other will accomplish little in the grand scheme of things.

Unfortunately for him, his fiance, Nancy Adams (Elizabeth Allan), dismisses him as a coward and his justifications for not signing up as a pathetic cover. She herself immediately enlists as a Red Cross nurse. The action then segues to some months later, when Rocky has signed up and gone through flight school to be a fighter pilot.

It would have been interesting to learn something of how he came to this decision — was it simply shame at being dumped by his girl? Did face other pressure from family and friends? The screenplay by John Monk Saunders and H.W. Hanemann, based on the novel “The Bird of Prey” by Saunders, does not concern itself with such things.

The crudeness of the aerial scenes is immediately apparent. It looks like small models or drawings of biplanes rendered in formation against a background screen of the sky, so that when they move it’s all in a single unwavering unit. Looks fake as fake can be.

However, there are several crash scenes that are pretty good, and some closeups of Rocky in the cockpit that aren’t too bad. Director J. Walter Ruben borrowed some shots from Howard Hughes’ “Hell’s Angels.” Believe it or not, it was pretty common for movies to share footage back in the Golden Age.

My biggest beef with the movie is the inconsistent tone. It seems clear the film was made and marketed as a lush romantic war picture, when really it’s more of a piece with “A Farewell to Arms.” Randy pilots taking to the skies and wooing women on the ground — that sort of thing. But Saunder’s book and script clearly are aiming at something darker.

Rocky goes through a truly startling transformation, from nearly dying on his first flight because he refuses to shoot the German in his gunsights, to becoming the most decorated pilot of the war with an insatiable craving to kill. He even disobeys orders, goes up on solo missions and winds up estranging most of the other pilots, who think he’s gone over the end.

And yet, early on the mood in the pilots’ barracks is very comedic and carefree, swell fellows ragging on each other and trying not to bond too much as many of them die so quickly. They drink, sing songs and even seem to be trying to start their own zoo, as men collect a variety of pets including a monkey, a pig with a German helmet and iron cross painted onto its side and a lion cub — Rocky’s own animal avatar, which also becomes his plane totem.

Over time this setting grows more dour as more and more pilots die and are replaced with new ones, who soon die themselves. There’s even a moment where one pilot shoots himself in a suicide, distraught over the death of his twin brother, one of the early casualties. Rocky also assaults an enlisted man who loaded his gun belts incorrectly — a court-martial offense — but the commanding officer (Frank Conroy) overlooks it because he’s the top dog in the squadron.

I just found it hard to jibe this hard-edged stuff with all the goofy hijinks that came right before.

Rocky and Nancy do meet again later in the tale. She’s become a jaded, cynical burnout from seeing so many soldiers maimed and killed. A German bombing of their field hospital is especially well-done and harrowing. So when she finds out Rocky has become a war hero, she’s open to restarting their relationship.

Rocky, though, makes clear he’s only willing to do so if it includes sex. They have a rather uncomfortable moment where she asks him if he really wants to have her like this, and he nods his head curtly. They embrace and kiss, with a fade-out clearly indicating that carnal relations took place thereafter. Pretty bold stuff for the Hays Code era.

Ralph Bellamy plays Captain Blake, an austere fellow who eventually becomes squadron commander and his little use for Rocky’s maverick ways. Theodore Newton is possibly his closest thing to a friend as Foster "Froggy" Kelley.

Stuntman/actor Frank Clarke has a brief, poignant role as a German cadet tasked with dropping a note over the American squadron to let them know one of their own is alive — an act of compassion in war that is rewarded by Rocky blowing him out of the skies. Later he finds himself in the hospital bed next to the lad, and assists him in his desire to end it all… ostensibly a gesture of mercy, but due to Rocky’s reputation everyone assumes he was just looking to add another kill to his tally.

Things end on an incongruent upbeat note. Rocky spends the duration of the war (just a few weeks, as it turns out) as a flight instructor, and in a capstone scene he and Nancy are back at home, renewing their vows after he renounces his thirst for blood. Though he professes that he’ll never be able to sculpt again — whether because he’s too haunted by his war memories, or as atonement for his actions.

For a low-budget, mostly forgotten fighter pilot movie, “Ace of Aces” may not have the production or script polish. But I appreciated its discarding of the idea that war is something glorious and heroic.

