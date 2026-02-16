“An Affair to Remember” has often been called the most romantic picture ever made, with notes of tragedy and sadness that temper the mushy stuff. Indeed, its reputation is such (particularly among Baby Boomers) that another not-too-shabby romance, Nora Ephron’s “Sleepless in Seattle,” is essentially a paean to it.

(Ephron had such success she repeated that gag, with “You’ve Got Mail” as an homage to “The Shop Around the Corner.”)

It’s a pretty straightforward story. Two people, both engaged to wealthy paramours who support them financially, meet on a ship from Europe back to America. They do the typical Hollywood banter/bicker/beguile thing and realize they are in love. But events transpire to keep them apart, until the very end when they return to each other.

A few things elevate the material. Foremost is the pairing of Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr as Niccola “Nickie” Ferrante, a renowned international playboy, and Terry McKay, a former lounge singer. They form a very convincing couple, I think largely due to the part that Terry is Nickie’s equal in every way, including her ability to summon and fling snark at a high degree.

Grant was 52 when the movie came out and Kerr was 35, and there are some oblique references to their characters being older and more world-wise than the typical cad/ingenue thing. (Of course, Grant was some kind of genetic freak who looked 37 when he was 25 and at 62… still looked 37.)

At one point they have this exchange:

Terry: “Winter must be cold for those with no warm memories. We’ve already missed the Spring.” Nickie: “Yes. This is probably my last chance.”

This sense of sadness and self-awareness clings to Terry and Nickie in a way that greatly humanizes them. They never seem like characters in a romance, but living, breathing people navigating the circumstances in which they find themselves.

Something not generally known about “Affair” is that it is a remake of 1939’s “Love Affair.” They even reused the same director, Leo McCarey, and the same screenplay by McCarey, Delmer Daves and Donald Ogden Stewart. (Stewart was blacklisted in the 1950s, so his name was left off the credits for the remake.) I haven’t seen the original but from what I’ve discovered, it’s a virtual carbon copy.

Reportedly it was Grant himself who suggested the remake. He’d previously made a film with McCarey early in his career and was considered for the 1939 movie — which starred Irene Dunne and Charles Boyer — even visiting the set. Apparently it was one of the largest regrets of his career, so he decided to rectify it.

It went on to become one of the biggest hits of his and Kerr’s careers, and even scored four Oscar nominations, though only in the “minor” categories — cinematography (Milton R. Krasner), costumes, musical score and best song for the title track, for which McCarey co-wrote the lyrics with Harold Adamson, music by Harry Warren.

McCarey’s name is one that doesn’t get as much shine as it should alongside other Golden Age directors. He was an eight-time Academy Awards nominee and three-time winner, including writing and directing “Going My Way” and directing 1937’s “The Awful Truth,” which was his first picture with Grant. He reportedly had an improvisational way of working with actors that was very much ahead of its time.

I’m curious about Nickie’s exact nationality, which is never overtly stated. He has an Italian name, a French grandmother, Janou (Cathleen Nesbitt), but of course speaks like Cary Grant — aka a Bristolian who adapted his West Country accent to American cadences.

It’s pretty easy to isolate the moment when Terry and Nickie truly fall in love with each other. It’s when their ship stops for a day at the French seaside town where Janou lives, and he brings her up the coastal mountain to visit the elderly lady. (Who gives her age as 82, thus making a two-generation separation with Grant unlikely, though I’m guessing his character is supposed to be mid/late 30s.)

Terry and Janou immediately bond with each other, and the old lady promises to send Terry her beloved white shawl whenever she passes. She also instructs Terry on the true nature of Nickie behind his snappy patter and conforming to his Casanova reputation. He was a talented painter who gave it up because he couldn’t meet his own exacting standards, and has essentially been floating through life since.

Now he’s engaged to a Texas construction heiress, Lois Clark (Neva Patterson), and their courtship and engagement have made them a regular feature in the newspapers. Indeed, he’s the most famous person aboard their ship, the Constitution, so his goings-on with Terry are the subject of constant scrutiny and mirth by the other passengers.

I love how McCarey depicts their first kiss: unseen by the audience, they go partways back up the ship stairs they had just descended, the smooch hidden with only their legs visible. The tease is always so much more tantalizing than just diving right in.

For her part, Terry was a low-level singer when she was discovered by Kenneth Bradley (Richard Denning), a rich businessman who wants to marry her but not before she’s become cultured enough to suit him. She’s spent the past five years studying art and music on his dime (thus her trip to Europe). Both Nickie and Terry are to be wed upon reaching New York.

They famously make a pact to delay any nuptials for six months, and meet at the top of the Empire State Building on the evening of July 1. The idea being if they both still feel the same way, they’ll give up their betrotheds and marry each other. During this time in order to support themselves, she has returned to singing and he to painting, with enough success they think they can make a go of it without a sugar daddy/mommy.

Of course, Terry is hit by a taxi and “crippled,” to use the parlance of the day, and misses their appointed meeting. Nickie is understandably crushed by this, and throws himself into his painting and drink. Terry gets a job directing an inner-city children’s church choir, working to save the money for an operation to restore her ability to walk.

At this point Kenneth returns to her life, befriending and supporting her without seeming to expect much in return, despite having been treated rather badly by Terry, dumping him for an infamous Lothario. (Though he himself had been rather mercenary in declining to marry her until her ‘instruction’ was finished.)

And then there’s the very famous denouement, where Terry and Nickie run into each other at the opera, prompting him to visit her on Christmas Eve to deliver his grandmother’s shawl, unaware of her condition and her shame about it, until… well, I’ll just let Rita Wilson in “Sleepless” tell it better than I could:

Seeing it for the first time, I have to say I found the ending very emotional, but rather abrupt. Upon realizing her condition, they confess their continuing love and kiss, and that’s it — cut to a shot of snow falling in Central Park (which also opened the picture).

I’ll also say I found the two musical numbers by Terry’s kids’ choir to be distracting. We only needed one to establish her new vocation, and even that could have been much shorter. It’s supposed to be comical and sentimental, showing us the potential of Terry having a life without Kenneth or Nickie, but for me it was just much too much.

I also wondered about the notion of people taking a ship across the Atlantic in 1957 instead of just flying. Doing a little poking I find that transatlantic cruises were still the more popular way of crossing until the arrival of jetliners the following year. However, given their rich benefactors it seems unlikely Terry and Nickie wouldn’t have flown instead. I think that was just a holdover from the 1939 movie, something that couldn’t be done away with as more than half the movie comprises their voyage.

Quibbles aside, “An Affair to Remember” is indeed just as romantic and affecting as I’d heard. I cherished its ambition to tell a compelling story about two people and flesh their characters out rather than just pushing them together for easy, moony embraces.

