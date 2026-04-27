Errol Flynn pretty well cornered the swashbuckling pirate/captain role in Hollywood, but by 1951 he was getting longer in the tooth and deeper into his cups. So Warner Bros. decided to look elsewhere for a leading man for its splashy Technicolor adaptation of C. S. Forester’s popular “Horatio Hornblower” books.

They dropped their anchor in an unlikely place: taciturn actor Gregory Peck, who was then known mostly for Westerns (“The Gunfighter,” “Duel in the Sun”) and mystery thrillers (“Gentleman’s Agreement,” “Spellbound”).

Restraint is the word I would most closely associate with Peck’s acting style. He did not go in for big, showy performances and stalwart heroes, preferring to portray characters with shadings and faults.

His turn in “Captain Horatio Hornblower” is marked by a diffident sort of charm, a sterling British officer during the Napoleonic Wars who nonetheless is somewhat thumbless when it comes to interpersonal relationships, particularly women. He gets to show his fortitude at the military arts and work on his romantic prospects in this high seas picture, which actually contains elements of three Forester novels.

Peck himself dubbed it one of his favorite roles from his long and storied career.

Forester was officially credited with adapting his own books, but it appears the heavy lifting of the screenplay was done by Ivan Goff, Ben Roberts and Æneas MacKenzie. The story is essentially divided into three parts: a long voyage followed by a fight in the Pacific, a warming romance with a stranded noblewoman on the trip home, and another big naval showdown for the end.

It was directed by journeyman Raoul Walsh, who transitioned from silent to sound pictures, working steadily from the 19-teens to the mid-’60s. He was an especially prolific filmmaker, and the 1951-1953 period saw an astonishing 10 films released under his direction, though one, “The Enforcer” with Humphrey Bogart, was uncredited.

Other notable Walsh pictures included “High Sierra,” “The Roaring Twenties,” “The Naked and the Dead,” “White Heat” and “The Thief of Baghdad.” An actor too in his early years before losing an eye in a freak accident — he played John Wilkes Boothe in “The Birth of a Nation” — Walsh managed to become a Hollywood legend without ever really getting his due, earning zero Oscar nominations in a half-century in film.

Set initially in 1807, the story begins with Hornblower the sole keeper of his secret mission: to deliver arms to Don Julian Alvarado (Alec Mango), a Central American general for the Spanish who has committed to rebelling against his masters, allies of the French against Britain. As the story opens his ship, the 38-gun frigate Lydia, has been seven months at sea without a single stop, and the crew is growing restless and sick with scurvy.

It might seem a mutiny is bubbling up, led by bearish deckhand Quist (James Robertson Justice). At the last hour they come upon Alvarado’s fortress exactly as plotted, a navigational miracle after thousands of miles, and that success along with a bounteous resupply brings Captain Hornblower back into the crew’s good graces.

Unfortunately, Alvarado has apparently gone off the deep end, Colonel Kurtz-like, deeming himself a god, El Supremo. He bades Hornblower to capture the Spanish ship of the line, Natividad, which is shortly due to arrive to quash his rebellion. This he accomplishes by leading a sneak boarding attack while their crew is drunk the first night of their arrival — Christopher Lee, in one of his earliest roles, plays the Spanish captain.

According to the rules of the sea, capturing such a magnificent vessel would bring a massive ransom, with every crew member receiving a handsome 50 guineas. As captain, Hornblower himself would be entitled to 10,000 guineas, instantly making him a wealthy man. But he reluctantly gives in to El Supremo’s demand that the ship be turned over to him to wreak havoc on the Spanish colonies as England’s wartime ally.

Unfortunately, shortly thereafter they come upon a Spanish merchant ship carrying two things important to the plot. First, the Lady Barbara (Virginia Mayo), the apple-cheeked sister of the Duke of Wellington, who has just escaped an outbreak of yellow fever in Panama. Second, orders from Britain informing Hornblower that Spain has switched sides in the war and become their ally — and Hornblower just turned over a weapon of mass destruction to El Supremo.

He grudgingly allows Barbara and her maid to stay aboard while hunts down the Natividad. Despite his vessel being half the size, Hornblower uses his deft seamanship to maneuver around the inexperienced El Supremo, belching his cannons into its belly and sinking it. The Lydia sustains heavy damage and loss of crew, including the preadolescent midshipman who are a sacrificial staple of these films, such as “Master and Commander.”

On the voyage home, repairs are made and Hornblower’s rigid soul relaxes some, particularly toward Barbara. He risks his own life to personally tend to her when she falls ill with fever. They exchange a single passionate kiss, at which point Hornblower reveals that he is married and Barbara that she is engaged to Rear Admiral Robert Leighton (Denis O’Dea).

To make things sadder, upon returning home Hornblower learns that his wife died months ago while giving birth to their son. He is promoted and given one of the crown jewels of the British fleet, the 74-gun Sutherland, which they had previously captured from the French. But he is placed under the command of Leighton, who harbors both personal and professional jealousy for Hornblower, now a celebrated hero.

The final battle is another bit of derring-do as Hornblower, defying orders from Leighton, finds and attacks the hidden French fleet. Impersonating a French vessel, they take out all four moored enemy ships using chain cannon shot to de-mast them, though the Sutherland is sunk itself by return fire from the fortress. Most of the crew abandon ship and survive, though they are captured and Hornblower and his two main officers, Bush and Gerard (Robert Beatty and Terence Morgan, respectively), are sent to Paris to face charges of piracy.

Things end up on a happy, rather hurried note. Hornblower and his officers escape, returning to England to learn that Leighton was killed in action, so he and Barbara are now both free to embrace their love.

“Hornblower” was a showcase picture for Warners, costing $2.5 million to produce, a quite high budget at the time. It made its money back and then some, getting respectful notices from critics and scant awards attention.

The ships were depicted using a mix of real ones — the Lydia had appeared in the previous year’s “Treasure Island” — and expertly crafted models for the sea battles. From the cannon explosions to the falling rigging, it’s rousing, well-down stuff.

It’s a solid example of a mid-century “A-movie” Hollywood filmmaking. I appreciated Peck’s understated take on the heroic captain, someone who leads more by example than speeches. No one would have used this language in 1951, but it’s a sterling example of the introvert leadership model that I appreciate and embrace.

I’m glad somebody had the idea to make this sort of movie, and cast a regular-sized personality in the lead. It would have been a very different affair with a charming rapscallion on the foredeck.

Leave a comment