“Cooley High” is a classic “good hang” movie. It doesn’t have a lot of story to it and is essentially just a series of vignettes of some circa 1964 Chicago high school goofs messing around and trying to get into girls’ pants. It has a lot of the DNA of “American Graffiti” in it, with a finger-snapping Motown soundtrack to feed the groove.

We just like spending time with these characters and appreciate the gentle laughs. And it turns out the film actually had something to say. It influenced an entire generation of Black cinema and television, including Spike Lee and John Singleton, in between the good times.

Speaking of, screenwriter Eric Monte co-created the popular TV show “Good Times” and was a principle writer. He’s also the man responsible for introducing the Jeffersons character into the mega-hit “All in the Family,” eventually leading to its own spinoff. He wrote “Cooley High” based on his own youthful experiences growing up in the Cabrini-Green Housing project, infamous for its lurid reputation for crime and gangs, though he remembers it more fondly.

Made on a shoestring, it was a major commercial hit that Monte then semi-adapted into another show, “What’s Happening!!”. It had a revival run in the mid-1980s, as did “Good Times” a couple of years ago. He later hit upon less-good times in his personal life, including a long stretch of homelessness, though it’s fair to say Monte’s cultural influence was far greater than the credit he’s received.

Centered around the real Edwin G. Cooley Vocational High School with an almost entirely Black student body and faculty, “Cooley High” features a quintet of senior friends about to graduate, if they can stop skipping classes long enough to pass. Though as the movie goes on, it boils down into the relationship between the two lead characters, played by essentially the only professional actors the filmmakers could afford: stage thespian Glynn Turman and Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, who joined the show “Welcome Back, Kotter” that same year.

Most of the rest of the cast was gathered from the neighborhood. Sherman Smith, who played the street tough Stone, was recruited when the producers asked the Chicago police for a real guy with a reputation. Garrett Morris, a few months before debuting to fame on “Saturday Night Live,” has a small role as Mr. Mason, the streetwise history teacher who tries (and mostly fails) to inspire his students’ better lights.

Hilton-Jacobs plays Richard “Cochise” Morris, a basketball star and popular playboy who is waiting for his athletic scholarship ride from Grambling State University. Turman is Leroy “Preacher” Jackson, a bespectacled egghead who reads poetry and history for fun, but is indifferent to his studies beyond getting a high school diploma, after which he plans to move out to Hollywood to become a writer — a clear stand-in for Monte himself.

The other members of their group start out as equals, but quickly fade into more of a Greek chorus. Tyrone and Willie (Joseph Carter Wilson and Maurice Leon Havis, respectively) hang with Cochise and Preacher, sing in occasional corner doo-wop sessions and look to score some pot, booze or invites to parties.

Pooter (Corin Rogers) would seem to be a more important figure, the prototypical short, awkward member of the group with no luck for the ladies and a reputation for beclowning himself. (Think Charles Martin Smith’s Terry from “Graffiti.”) Early on they skip school to ride a train to the Chicago Zoo, and while trying to get Cochise to refrain from throwing popcorn at the animals, gets gorilla poo lobbed onto his shirt.

The camera will follow Pooter on his own from time to time, such as when he inadvertently starts a gang fight at the movie theater when he spills popcorn on the wrong somebody. But the movie simply misplaces him, and Pooter disappears completely for the last 30 minutes or so.

The women don’t fare terribly well in this depiction, mostly seen as dependent hangers-on striving to get the boys’ attention, or playing hard to get. Preacher has been trying to lay Sandra (Christine Jones), who resists anything more than some light petting. But then he spots Brenda (Cynthia Davis), a new light-skinned girl the boys dub a “high yellow n****r,” in the parlance of the day.

Much of the middle of the movie is occupied with Preacher’s mostly inept pursuit of Brenda, who finally gives in when he stops slinging BS and bares his soul a little. After a very romantic bout of lovemaking — the first for both of them — Preacher makes the mistake of bragging about having bet $1 with Cochise on getting with her, and she’s back to stiff-arming him.

Shot about a decade after the events depicted, “Cooley High” does a great job of capturing the look and feel of 1960s inner-city Chicago, or what was already being derided as the “ghetto.” There’s some junk and graffiti, but it’s honestly a colorful, vibrant community where there’s always something happening. People occasionally scruff with each other, but the default is about coming together, such as at Martha’s, the teenage hangout where they gather after school, though the proprietress has a habit of coming with a cleaver after anyone who shoots dice in the back.

All the boys wear pageboy style caps that had already disappeared by the age of disco, though some of the rougher types combine it with a doo-rag tied up underneath. Preacher wears a coat and tie to school, and is not in any way singled out for it, as the other students dress up to the nines by today’s standards.

The film was directed by Michael Schultz, who went on to make “Car Wash” the next year, and at age 87 is still working steadily on TV and streaming shows today. He keeps things flowing loose and organic, letting the mood build slowly rather than pushing it.

Honestly, the best parts of the movie are just following the guys around and seeing what scrapes they can get into, drinking in the sights and sounds of this Black community. A girl hosts a “quarter party” at her apartment while her folks area away — 25¢ a head for entry — and the boys sneak their way in and then get embroiled in a furniture-smashing fight.

Preacher shares a tender scene with his single mother, dead tired from working three jobs, grown angry at his latest misdeeds and threatening to take the strap to him, but she falls asleep at the kitchen table before she can carry through with it.

There’s some depiction of bad stuff — Cochise’s uncle Jimmy Lee (Steven Williams) is a would-be pimp who swindles white johns into hookups with imaginary prostitutes. But we never even see so much as a gun or a switchblade pulled.

At one point Cochise and Preacher get convinced to join Stone and a friend for a joyride in a white Cadillac they’ve just stolen, which leads to some high adventure and a comedic police chase. Things turn dark, though, when they are arrested and Mr. Mason convinces his detective friend to let the pair go, leading to suspicion by the other two that they snitched on them.

The final few minutes of the movie might seem incongruous with what came before, as Cochise is brutally beaten to death and Preacher resolves to carry his spirit along on his California journey. Again, Monte reportedly based this on a real friend who was murdered.

But for me, I didn’t feel the finale was a head-snapping bait-and-switch. Even though “Cooley High” is mostly about laughs and hijinks, there’s a sobering undercurrent about growing up in a tough world that will spit you out if you take it too lightly. For a movie that was sold as popcorn entertainment, it’s a decently hefty cinematic meal.

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