People often get so stuck on the question of whether they could do something — especially after they find out they can — and forget about the part where they ask themselves if they should do it.

In the case of “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid,” the challenge was in incorporating dozens of clips from classic film noir movies, so it appears as if gumshoe Steve Martin is interacting with them. Between the fantastic black-and-white cinematography by Michael Chapman and gorgeous period costumes by Edith Head, it’s a decently convincing gag.

Director Carl Reiner, who also co-stars and co-wrote the script with Martin and George Gipe, spent hundreds of hours going through footage of old movies, especially 1940s and ‘50s pictures, looking for dialogue that could be edited/interpreted ambiguously, and then constructed the screenplay around those moments.

Essentially, the story is backward-engineered around the classic clips rather than the other way, making for a very discombobulated narrative where every scene is just a set-up to bring in the old stuff.

All told, portions from 19 classic films are used, and comprise a significant portion of the 88-minute runtime of “Plaid.”

At first, it’s amusing to see Martin seemingly sharing the screen with these famous folks of a bygone era. Reiner largely shoots over-the-shoulder from Martin superimposed against the old footage, or vice-versa using a stand-in dressed to look like the classic character. In one shot, he seems to share the screen with Cary Grant while riding on a train.

Pretty soon it gets quite old, though, and we stop laughing at the gags. It’s a gimmick, and like all gimmicks the trick is in not over-using it. This could have worked for a sketch or short film, but for a whole feature it soon wears out its welcome.

As you might guess, one soon turns it into a game of seeing how many classic stars you can name. I got right Ingrid Bergman, Humphrey Bogart, James Cagney, Joan Crawford, Bette Davis, Kirk Douglas, Ava Gardner, Cary Grant, Alan Ladd, Veronica Lake, Burt Lancaster, Charles Laughton, Fred MacMurray, Ray Milland, Vincent Price and Barbara Stanwyck, but missed on Brian Donlevy, Edmond O’Brien and Lana Turner (all in alphabetical order).

I misidentified Donlevy as Errol Flynn, and the other two I could place the face but not the name.

Picking out which movies the clips came from is a whole other of challenge, though I recognized a few obvious ones like “Double Indemnity,” “Suspicion” and “The Big Sleep.” Maybe you’d do better.

Edith Head is a legend in Hollywood lore, nominated for an astonishing 35 Oscars and winner of eight. “Plaid” was her last credit, and indeed she died shortly after production wrapped. Her creations of suits for Martin and dresses for costar Rachel Ward are just sumptuous, not to mention her mimicking of countless outfits to match the old clips.

Reiner also brought in other actual veterans of the film noir era to work on this picture, including composer Miklós Rózsa and production designer John DeCuir.

Martin is Rigby Reardon, a typical burnout private detective, with a list of old girlfriends and old enemies (often one in the same) as long as his arm. His client for this case is Juliet Forrest (Ward), daughter of a famous scientist and cheesemaker, who thinks his recent accidental death is actually a murder.

In a nod to iconic film noirs like “The Maltese Falcon,” the plot is a nearly indecipherable web of names, locations and MacGuffins Rigby must navigate in order to reach the center of the plot, which of course involves Nazis and their nefarious plans. He spends most of his time traveling to meet various figures in this potboiler, thus necessitating all the encounters with the clip stars.

There is also plenty of modern humor woven in that wouldn’t have made the cut in the Hays Code era. For example, after Juliet faints upon meeting Rigby, he takes advantage of the occasion to give her unconscious body a kiss and fondle her breasts. She awakens right in the middle of this, and he covers by claiming her bosom went askew when she fell and he was just returning them to their proper arrangement.

(That joke is later repeated, and reciprocated.)

One line that garnered a genuine guffaw from me was a nod to Lauren Bacall’s iconic line about how to whistle from “To Have and Have Not.” Posing in the doorway, Juliet invites Rigby to give her a phone call.

“You know how to dial, don’t you? You just put your finger in the hole and make tiny little circles.”

Honestly, I think the movie would have been a lot better if they had just stuck to a modern parody of the classic detective pictures rather than trying to use technology to assimilate them.

This obsession with old-timey movies became a thing in cinema of the 1970s and ‘80s, such as “Paper Moon” and “A Christmas Story.” Woody Allen would go on to do a very similar thing as “Plaid” with newsreel footage in “Zelig” the following year, and literally had a Depression-era character step out of the movie screen in 1985’s “The Purpose Rose of Cairo.”

Incidentally, if you’re wondering about the meaning of the title (I did), there initially was scene where the subject of a man wearing plaid was brought up, but it was ultimately left on the cutting room floor. I’m thinking they decided to leave it as the title for its absurdist tweak on classics like “The Man Who Knew Too Much.”

Incidentally, it’s also true that you rarely saw characters dressed in plaid in old black-and-white movies, due to a tendency for tight patterns to create a strobing sensation known as the Moiré Effect. This was perhaps a double entendre joke, as no living men wore plaid in noir pictures.

In truth, I was quite bored by “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid.” Once you get over the rush of the juxtaposition, it’s a movie that is weighed down by its technique rather than uplifted by it. It’s the adage about the dancing bear — it’s not the quality of the dancing that matters, just that the bear is doing it.

And after a few minutes, it’s enough.

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