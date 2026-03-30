“Downhill Racer” was shot before “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” but came out a few weeks after. So when it went into production — after a painful, drawn-out process that at one point had Roman Polanski slated to direct — star Robert Redford was a virtual nobody. Afterward, he would become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, and later a top producer and director.

But “Downhill Racer” didn’t have any of the benefit of that status at the time, and seemed constantly on the verge of getting shut down. In fact, this actually happened three weeks before they were slated to shoot, until Redford (also a producer) agreed to last-minute cuts to the budget.

Parts of it were shot on the Colorado ski resort Redford personally acquired the year before, which was later redubbed the Sundance Resort and the inspiration for the film festival of the same name. But the bulk of the skiing scenes were shot in Switzerland and France.

It was a modest hit and received critical praise for its stark, unromantic portrait of sports. Redford plays David Chappellet, a callow young recruit to the U.S. skiing team who only seems to care about winning and bedding women. Gene Hackman, another actor on the rise, played the hard-bitten coach, Eugene Claire, who butts heads with his budding star.

Roger Ebert, then just a fledgling critic at the Chicago Sun-Times, was effusive in his praise, calling “Downhill Racer” “the best movie ever made about sports — without really being about sports at all.” Well. I’ll chalk that up to hyperbole by a young writer whose prose was perhaps more based on garnering attention for himself than any critical rigor.

I have to say, seeing the movie for the first time I was fairly unimpressed with the skiing scenes. They look pretty dated today, with mostly static shots from the sidelines of the slopes or very jumpy hand-held angles from the perspective of the skiier. (There was no Steadicam in 1969). Even the crashes, of which there are more than a few, are curiously remote and unengaging, as if glimpsed through binoculars.

The movie doesn’t have much emotional appeal, either. Redford plays Chappellet as an unlikable, single-minded guy whose only goal in life is to be the fastest guy on the slopes. He’s not an outright jerk to his teammates, per se, but has a way of subtly belittling them and making them seem like his supporting cast.

It was a bold acting choice, I suppose, but the result is a main character we don’t especially care about. Honestly, I was almost rooting for him to tumble.

Spread over the course of three skiing seasons culminating in the Olympics, the backstory is that the American team is tired of being the also-rans in a sport dominated by the Europeans. Claire spends most of his offseasons going around the country making pitches for financial support.

“We have the mountains, we have the men, we have the muscle. We don’t have the money in this richest nation in the world,” he extols.

It’s Hackman’s best line in a severely underwritten part. I think the movie would have done better by focusing on the coach-athlete relationship, and how the elder man gradually guides him from jerk to hero.

Chappellet is a last-minute call-up after one team member suffers a brutal spill, resulting in a compound fracture of his leg. Claire clearly doesn’t expect much of him, and doesn’t fight for him to receive a higher bib number than 88 for his first go. Affronted, Chappellet refuses to ski at all.

One thing this skiing initiate learned from the movie is that your number in the run is as important to skiing as pole position for auto racing. The snow gets increasingly sliced and filled with ruts by the previous racers, so those in the back of the field are written off.

Despite getting an only marginal improvement to 79 in his second race, Chappellet comes in an impressive fourth. Soon enough he’s moving up the standings and winning races, eclipsing the team’s established star, Johnny Creech (Jim McMullan). The racers lower in the pecking order start to whisper and gripe about Chappellet’s prima donna routine.

He begins a romance with Carole Stahl (Camilla Sparv), a hanger-on in the skiing profession whose main job seems to be roping in prospective athletes for her boss, Machet (Karl Michael Vogler), who manufacturers equipment. It’s a pretty mercenary operation to get the best skiiers to wear Machet’s skis in the races, and Carole has a flighty, bon vivant attitude about bedding Chappellet, clearly just the latest in a chain.

For his part, Chappellet seems to regard Carole as a similarly valued plaything. We see him treat an old girlfriend the same way during a brief visit back to his hometown of Colorado Springs. And yet, he’s incredibly peeved when Carole blows him off over the Christmas holiday. There’s a tense scene after he sees her again, and she’s prattling on in her Porsche, and he blows the horn to stop her. It marks the abrupt end to their dalliance.

It’s characteristic for Chappellet, who only sees in others what they can do for him. He’s not very big on taking responsibilities for his occasional failings on the slopes, always blaming the snow conditions or his standing in the run.

After his first season, Claire bluntly tells him, “You’re just not strong enough,” referring to his tendency for wipes. Chappellet glares and protests, but he does put in the work during the next offseason.

A very young Dabney Coleman — so young I barely recognized him — plays the no-nonsense assistant coach, Mayo, who instructs in “the justice of sport; the sacrifice without end.” To purists like him, winning isn’t worth it if you don’t fall down a lot getting there.

Still, Mayo is enough of a realist to clap back at the lower-tier skiers who complain Chappellet doesn’t act like real team member. “Well, it's not exactly a team sport, is it?”

In a way, this line forms an interesting counterpoint to that of Chappellet’s father, an utterly unsympathetic farmer played by Walter Stroud. He can’t understand why his son spends the prime of his youth plying at a sport that doesn’t even pay him. He greets his son’s protest that he’s striving to be an Olympic champion with this brutal retort: “World’s full of ‘em.”

Both men cut to the chase of the skiing sport, if from diametrically opposed angles.

“Downhill Racer” was of course made in the day when the amateur status of Olympians actually meant something, not like today’s millionaire professionals — and even well-compensated college players — dominating the signature sports.

It was directed by Michael Ritchie, who would go on to partner again with Redford on 1972’s “The Candidate” and helm some notable other sports and pop culture pictures, including “The Bad News Bears,” “Semi Tough” and “Fletch.” He seemed to be going for a very austere mood, underlined by the almost total lack of music, even during the skiing scenes.

The film was based on a book by Oakley Hall, though screenwriter James Salter admitted he didn’t even read it.

I did appreciate the wry ending, where Chappellet bests all the Europeans to win the gold medal, but then an unheralded young German skier, the very last of the day, comes screaming down the slopes at the fastest pace yet, threatening to take it away from him. Claire and Chappellet, interrupted in the midst of their celebration, watch this with pained expressions — until the guy crashes, ensuring their win.

They struggle hard to conceal their joy, a comment on just how single-minded you really have to be to win.

“Downhill Racer” is highly regarded in some circles these days, largely for its realistic portrayal of what it takes to be a winner at the highest level of competition. I guess I’m romantic, but I prefer my sports stories to be fueled by heart rather than gamesmanship.

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