A movie can be many things, but a movie that can’t decide what it is is doomed to fail.

That’s the trouble with “Escape from Fort Bravo,” a rather mundane Western anchored by William Holden as Captain Roper, a hard-bitten officer stationed at a Union POW camp in Arizona during the Civil War. Holden tended to play churlish upstarts rather then hard men driven by a sense of order and a touch of cruelty like this — which is really more of a John Wayne part.

The film, written by Michael Pate, Phillip Rock and Frank Fenton, can’t decide what it’s meant to be and winds up trying to be many things, none of them particularly well. On the surface it’s a POW war movie, with the Union captors pitted against their Confederate prisoners, who in this take are depicted as noble men fighting for an ignoble cause, a commonplace stance at this time.

There are even shades of moral ambiguity a la “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” with Roper akin to Alec Guiness’ Col. Nicholson — a man so devoted to doing his duty it can lead him into dark, bordering villainous territory. As the story opens, Roper has captured a young Confederate escapee, bringing him back to camp rope-tied to his saddle, dragged along like a wayward calf, half-dead and humiliated. Needless to say, the other prisoners are angered by this treatment.

There the film movies into extremely mushy romance. Eleanor Parker plays Carla Forester, a friend of the camp commander’s daughter who is about to married. She pitches herself rather hard at Roper, even offering to walk him back to his door in the evening rather than the traditional other way around. It ends up becoming a running joke of theirs, with Carla taking on the masculine pursuer role.

He seems comfortable enough with his identity to allow this, and indeed there are other references to the man’s contradictions. For example, out back of his cabin he tends to an impressive garden of flowers, supplying his own joke about “Roper’s roses.”

Little does he know, Carla is secretly betrothed to Captain John Marsh (John Forsythe), the commanding officer of the Confederates. Her arrival to play the bridesmaid is just a ruse to facilitate his escape along with a few others, with the idea she will distract Roper enough to foil or at least delay his usual relentless pursuit.

Unfortunately for her, she ends up falling in love with Roper for real — even resulting in a marriage proposal after perhaps three days in each others’ company. Out of guilt and shame, she resolves to accompany the escaping prisoners rather than remain behind.

Of course, this throws Roper into an especially blind fury to recapture them, thus defeating her entire purpose.

From there, the last third of the picture turns into a standard Injun-fighting adventure, with the local Mescalero Apache depicted as the savage, relentless Others. Their favorite way to kill their enemies is stake them alive to the ground, allowing the sun and ants to slowly eat them alive. (The camera is careful to depict this very obliquely.)

Though these Native Americans are at least gifted with some degree of tactical smarts during the long battle, such as staking out spears to act as coordinates for a rain of arrows on the pinned-down defenders.

The rest of this party are a typical spread of Western character types. There’s Cabot (William Campbell), a young hothead always on the verge of trouble. Beecher (Richard Anderson) is a resolute lieutenant, the same one who just got married, whose level-headedness stands in contrast to Roper’s fire. Campbell (William Demarest) is a tobacco-chewing codger who spends most of his time trying to wise up Cabot, and also turns out to be a dead shot with a carbine.

Last in the group is Baily (John Lupton), a young sandy-haired poet and coward. He’s also the fellow Roper captured in the opening bit, and gets a little speech about how the world needs soft-hearted men as much as dead-eye heroes like Roper. During the middle of the fight with the Mescaleros, Bailey jumps onto one of their horses that has returned after Roper shooed them away, presumably to save his own neck. But he actually seeks out the cavalry for the prototypical saving ride at the end of the show, thus redeeming himself.

There are a number of plot incongruities surrounding the fight sequence. While being pursued, Roper sends the horses away, thus dooming the group to make a last stand in a little trench. When somebody asks him about this poor choice, Roper retorts about having to be pinned down with the smell of a dead horse. Seems like their best option was to just keep riding.

There’s also a bit where Campbell and Cabot make a noble sacrifice by jumping out of the trench to knock down the spears the braves have stuck in the ground to guide their arrows. First of all, the Mescaleros could have just used the arrows they already volleyed for that. Plus, there’s a disconnect with Campbell bragging about his rifle skills — never lost a turkey shoot, he claims — while not thinking to simply shoot the spears down, which are maybe 25-30 feet away.

During the whole Indian fight sequence, both the POW story and the romance are pretty much forgotten about. Roper and Carla don’t even so much as exchange a meaningful glance during all of it. Marsh helpfully dies after the battle is over, clearing the way for the wounded Roper and Carla to resume their busted love affair.

“Escape from Fort Bravo” was directed by John Sturges (no relation to Preston), who was known to helm some of the most memorable films of this era, including “The Magnificent Seven,” “The Great Escape,” “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” and “Bad Day at Black Rock.”

Sturges was known as an elegant painter of the screen in addition to a solid fit with action scenes (he started out as an editor). I think the storytelling is just too scattered here, with the three main ingredients of the film never really joined in any sort of thematic way.

Honestly, I probably would have just given the boot to the love affair. The idea of soldiers locked into enmity while a greater foe circles about is enough of a conflict to carry the day; sometimes kisses are superfluous.

