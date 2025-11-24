John Frankenheimer may just be the best American director never nominated for an Oscar.

His career spanned 50 years, including an apprenticeship in the then-young television medium, and with the exception of a dry stretch in the 1980s he worked consistently cranking out high-quality films right up until his death in 2002. He’s probably best known for the action/suspense genre — “The Manchurian Candidate,” “The Train,” “Black Sunday,” “Ronin,” “Reindeer Games.”

Certainly Frankenheimer was appreciated by his peers, with an astonishing seven nominations from the Directors Guild of America. But he never received any recognition from the Academy Awards, which must represent some (very sad) record for DGA-to-Oscars ratio.

I had long heard of “Grand Prix,” regarded by many as the greatest auto racing film of all time. Somehow it had eluded me all these years, something I finally managed to rectify. I’m not quite ready to anoint it the GOAT racing movie, but it’s certainly in the pantheon of contenders.

It was good timing to see it not too long after this summer’s “F1” starring Brad Pitt, which owes a lot of its DNA to “Grand Prix” and “Le Mans,” the Steve McQueen star vehicle that at one point was in competition with “Grand Prix” to see who could bring their picture to theaters first. McQueen wound up firing his director, John Sturges, and finally got his film to the screen five years later.

Both “Le Mans” and “Grand Prix” used footage from actually runnings of their respective races, including special camera cars deployed for the event.

(Much to the consternation of the actual racers, it seems.)

Frankenheimer takes things several steps further. They put the actual actors in the cockpits of the tiny F1 cars and drove them around the real tracks of the Grand Prix circuit. No mattes, projection or green screen — that’s really them right out in the middle of things. It gives the film a sharp, screeching slap of authenticity.

American star James Garner turned out to be skillful enough behind the wheel that several of the real F1 racers featured in the background of the movie told him he could go professional. He never did, but Garner discovered a real passion for the sport and became a respected amateur.

Frankenheimer also used tons of very detailed shots of the races — from the inner mechanical working of the cars to the little quirks of each driver. These shots are often duplicated and overlaid next to each other to form a “grid” or splitscreen of action that’s practically overpowering.

The movie’s three hours long, with probably 40 percent of that on the track. It follows four drivers over the bulk of the season, each vying for the championship. Though there’s definitely more emphasis on Garner and his French counterpart, Yves Montand.

Garner plays Pete Aron, an aggressive American driver coming off a long run of bad luck, combined with his own mistakes. He was a consistent winner on the Grand Prix a few years ago, but lost his ride with the leading team, Ferrari, run by the autocratic leader, Agostino Manetta (Adolfo Celi).

In the opening race in Monaco, Pete experiences a sticky gearbox that, along with his own reluctance in letting a teammate pass him, leads to both men crashing. He winds up in the Mediterranean with a few bumps, but the other guy is seriously injured. Pete is fired, begs Manetta for his old job back, and is haughtily refused.

He’s forced to endure the indignation of taking a gig as a TV broadcaster covering his own sport while still in his prime. But soon he gets back in the seat thanks to the brash Japanese team owner, Izo Yamuro (a loose reflection of Soichiro Honda), who is desperate to finally win after two years of failures.

Yamura is played by the great Japanese actor, Toshiro Mifune, though Paul Frees dubbed his English lines. After having lunch, Yamura brags to Pete that he shot down 17 American planes during World War II, and sees in the American a counterpart who considers winning to be more important than anything else in life.

“You are here because you drive a car the way I conduct my business. You come right to the point,” Yamura says.

Montand plays Jean-Pierre Sarti, the elder statesman of the circuit and the current frontrunner for the championship. He’s the No. 1 driver at Ferrari, but the first time in his life he’s starting to grow tired of the racing life. Jean-Pierre has a sham marriage to Monique (Geneviève Page), part of the Ferrari clan.

Early on, he takes up a romance with Louise Frederickson (Eva Marie Saint), an American journalist who’s following the Grand Prix season for a fashion magazine tie-in. She’s fiercely independent but becomes attached to the kindhearted, distinguished Frenchman.

Pete, for his part, begins a clandestine affair with Pat (Jessica Walter), the wife of the teammate who he (kind of) ran off the road. She had already been on the verge of leaving the Englishman Scott Stoddard (Brian Bedford), recognizing that he prioritizes racing over her and is haunted by the legacy of his brother, Roger, an F1 legend who died in a crash some years earlier.

Still, it’s a deeply sh*tty thing for her and Pete to do while Scott is laid up in the hospital, undergoing surgeries and facing the prospect of being permanently crippled. Nevertheless, he insists on returning to the Grand Prix mid-season — quite literally having to be carried into and out of the cockpit, and dosing himself on heavy pain meds — and begins to rack up wins.

The fourth contender is Nino Barlini (Antonio Sabàto), a cocky young champion motorcycle racer who turned to automobiles this season and became the No. 2 driver for Ferrari behind Sarti. His romantic entanglement comes with the arrival of Lisa, a vaguely hippie-ish French girl who winds up getting odd jobs around the track like running the stopwatch. She’s played by Françoise Hardy, a hit pop singer at the time. Despite limited screen time she makes for a remarkable screen presence, projecting a sort of sullen, knowing charisma.

The story (screenplay by Robert Alan Aurthur with uncredited contributions by Frankenheimer and William Hanley) is fairly atypical in structure, with the narration and narrative focus swapping between the four men — though Montand and Garner, as the clear stars, get the bulk of the attention.

The film will insert interviews and dialogue in the middle of races to show where the drivers’ heads are at. For example, during the final showdown race at Monza, we’ll travel back to the lunch between Pete and Yamura, continuing their conversation a little further.

The overall feel is episodic, not focusing too much on one race or event but tracing the lives of these men and their feminine partners as they evolve over the course of months during the season. A few moments do stand out, though.

Starting to lag in the standings after a couple of wins, Pete sees his car catch fire due to a gas leak, but continues hurtling to the finish line to come in second and preserve his stake in the championship. He manages to leap out of the fireball before it explodes, but suffers a nasty burn to his neck.

Jean-Pierre suffers his own crash when his front wheel detaches during a rain storm at a track known to be especially dangerous. Though he’s largely unhurt, two teenage boys who wandered too close to the track are killed. The father of one barges into Jean-Pierre’s garage and tries to strangle him. Yet the Frenchman continues to prattle on about the challenge of getting another car ready in time for the next race.

That’s one thing I appreciated about the film: the brutally frank approach to depicting the drivers. Even Jean-Pierre, depicted as the most thoughtful and self-aware of the group, is compelled to put winning at the front of everything in his life. Though he had been considering retiring, he becomes enraged when the Ferrari chief suggests parking him.

I could go on and on about all the little flourishes and filigree in the film. Like the custom bracelets the drivers snap on before each race with their name and blood type — in case their bodies are too ruined for easy identification. Or the brisk, muscular score by Maurice Jarre. Or the way the sleek F1 cars twist and gyrate on the steep curves like horses straining at the bit.

“Grand Prix” is a terrific movie because it excels at both the small details and in capturing the grand, grim sweep of the 1960s F1 racing world.

