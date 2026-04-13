Not long ago I read Mel Brooks’ autobiography, “All About Me!”, which seemed good timing as the comedy legend approaches his 100th birthday June 28. Getting his start in mid-century television and radio, he’s still very much in the public consciousness with a producing and acting credit in the forthcoming “Spaceballs 2” and a two-part biographical documentary streaming on HBO Max.

It’s a fun read, though one thing that irked me a bit was Brooks’ seeming obsession with looking back on all his films with maximum hagiography, declaring every one of them a commercial success to one degree or another. He appeared very much captured by the Hollywood mentality of “you’re only as good as your last picture.”

I have to say 1977’s “High Anxiety,” intended to be a spoof of Alfred Hitchcock films, hit the skids amid a long string of hits including “The Producers,” “Blazing Saddles” and “Young Frankenstein.” His previous one before this, “Silent Movie,” didn’t fare that well and Brooks didn’t really hit his stride again until “History of the World, Part 1” in 1981.

Still, it made $31 million against a $4 million budget, so even the world’s most creative showbiz accountants couldn’t claim it was unprofitable.

Brooks has a lot of entertaining material in his autobiography about befriending Hitchcock and getting his blessing to make a spoof. There’s some good, goofy stuff in there that plays with Hitch’s inventive use of camera — such as one of his signature slow tracking shots from the exterior of a building, which in Brooks’ parody actually crashes through the window, startling all the people inside.

There are similar gags of an overhead shot above the characters’ head, who then look up together, or a shot from beneath a glass coffee table, with the people rearranging their coffee service cups, trays and such as if aware of the camera and trying to thwart its view.

Probably my favorite bit was a takeoff of the infamous shower scene in “Psycho.” Brooks himself stands in for Janet Leigh rinsing off in his hotel room, and the intruder is the bellboy returning with the newspaper he had been pestering him for. The bellboy “gives” Brooks the rolled-up paper repeatedly in a stabbing motion, building to the final shot of newsprint ink instead of blood circling the drain.

Incidentally, the bellhop is played by filmmaker Barry Levinson, who cowrote the script with Brooks, Ron Clark and Rudy De Luca. After starting in TV, he got his break in feature films thanks to Brooks, starting with “Silent Movie.”

I have to say, though, this movie really isn’t as much of a direct homage/spoof of Hitchcock as you’d think, considering the opening credits even name “Anxiety” as a tribute to the master of suspense.

Beyond what I already mentioned, there’s not much else: an homage to “The Birds” scene where pigeons quietly nestle behind an unassuming Brooks, and proceed to shower him with poop. A huge building on a hill that’s obviously a matte painting, in a nod to the Vandamm House in “North by Northwest.” The running gag of Brooks’ character having a ‘high anxiety’ about heights, a la “Vertigo.” A hotel front desk clerk fielding a phone call from a “Mr. MacGuffin.”

Throwaway gags, really, not a concerted work of satire.

Instead, it’s more a jab at pop culture psychology of the day. The 1970s was when things like therapy, Freud and penis envy really began to come into vogue. Brooks plays Richard H. Thorndyke, a Nobel-winning psychiatrist from Harvard University who has been recruited to head of the Psycho-Neurotic Institute for the Very, Very Nervous in San Francisco.

(Seems like a step down, career-wise, but then we wouldn’t have a movie.)

Much of Brooks’ stock company of actors turns up for this picture, including:

Madeline Kahn as Victoria Brisbane, the daughter of a wealthy industrialist who’s currently a patient at the center, and Thorndyke’s love interest

Dick Van Patten as a meek fellow psychiatrist, soon murdered

Ron Carey as Brophy, Thorndyke’s chauffeur and self-declared “sidekick,” who has a knack for photography that’ll come in useful

Cloris Leachman as Nurse Diesel, the dictatorial/kinky real power at the center, a close relative to her Frau Blücher from “Young Frankenstein”

Harvey Korman as her lickspittle/lover, Dr. Charles Montague, the second-in-command.

Diesel and Montague are running a scam where they get rich people committed to the center and bleed them dry in bogus medical fees. The previous director, Dr. Ashley, was murdered when he became too inquisitive, and now they’re having to figure out what to do with Thorndyke, who soon begins sticking his nose into the same territory.

Diesel wears an ultra-starched nurse’s frock with some really impressive peaks for her her breasts, potentially even lethal. (I wonder if this inspired Madonna’s famous cone bustier a few years later.) After hours she carries on some BDSM stuff with Montague, who likes to be spanked and punished.

That level of humor is right about where the rest of “High Anxiety” is pitched: deliberately schmaltzy, old-fashioned and rather dated now. There’s some effeminate mincing for gay male characters, which I think was intended as a loving joke at the time but feels demeaning today.

While making a call from a phone booth to Victoria, Thorndyke is attacked and strangled by Diesel/Montague’s go-to assassin, and she interprets his gasps for breath as some kind of heavy-breathing sexual fetish thing, which she initially protests but soon relishes. Earlier, at the airport he was accosted by a streaker who’s naked underneath his trench coat. Again, this kind of thing was new to pop culture in 1977.

There’s even a musical number, written and sung by Brooks and sharing the title of the movie, where Thorndyke pitches woo to Victoria in a bar, doing a whole lounge lizard act. Maximum schmaltz, which is where Brooks really lives.

For me, “High Anxiety” just doesn’t hit like his other films, and I think it’s mostly because Brooks doesn’t commit to doing a true, biting Hitchcock spoof. Instead, he should’ve done his own thing and not gotten Hitch’s permission, gone for the kill and kept the headshrinker quack jokes to the background.

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