“Hot Rod” isn’t a particularly good movie, and I’m not sure it was really meant to be.

It’s a typical example of Hollywood Golden Age B-movie fare, the sort of thing studios churned out in massive quantities at cheap scale to fill up theaters in between the prime stuff. There are tens of thousands of such flicks, most of which you’ve never heard of… and usually for good reason.

They’re the sort of thing featured on “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the easy target of contemporary spoofing for their low production values, hammy acting and bare-bones plots.

“Hot Rod,” directed by journeyman Lewis D. Collins from a screenplay by Daniel B. Ullman, barely bothers to crack the one-hour mark, and only reaches that by padding out the introductory sequence with a bunch of stock racing footage.

I still found it enjoyable, on two levels. First, there’s the copious amount of piping Ford roadsters on display. Their fenders, running boards and sometimes even hoods removed, with the iconic 239 cubic inch “flathead” V-8 modded and tuned into the stratosphere of horsepower heaven, these pocket rocket “deuce coupes” are a staple of Americana that I just adore.

(And would love to own someday.)

The other reason is just the sheer goofiness of it. The tone is a mix of asphalt hijinks and over-the-top seriousness, a “Reefer Madness"-style treatment of the (then) modern scourge of young men toking on high-compression engines. It’s a combination of public service announcement and witless teen romp.

The PSA portion is headlined by Judge Langham (Art Baker), a silver-haired patrician who is vexed by the constant parade of youngsters standing before his court for crimes of the road. The good judge is very stern in his pronouncements, blaming the parents for not having better oversight of their kids, leading to mayhem and even deadly accidents on the streets of their middling town.

There’s talk among the town elders of building a “timing strip” on the outskirts of the city where the hot rodders can legally race against the clock, with the idea this would cut down on the street tournaments leading to accidents and annoyed adults. The reasoning is not dissimilar to the movement a quarter-century later to create skateboard parks for a different variety of four-wheeled menace.

All that goes down the drain when the judge’s teen son, Davie (Jimmy Lydon), builds his own hot rod in defiance of the wishes of dad, who had given him $50 to buy a jalopy for his newspaper route for The Morning Messenger. (Just under $700 in today’s dollars, and yes, you really could buy an old Ford for that much back in the day as Henry rolled millions of Model Ts, As and Bs off his factory lines.)

Davie and his best friend, Swifty — a typical squeaky-voiced comic relief type played by actor/sportscaster Gil Stratton — secretly souped up their machine, unable to bear the humiliation of being blown off the road by local grandstander Jack Blodgett (Tommy Bond).

Our young driver also is striving for the attentions of Janie Evans (Gloria Winters), a fellow student at San Juan Junior College and inveterate wearer of tight sweaters. I have to say, Janie is a rather unworthy target of Davie’s romantic intentions, a shallow kid who usually rides with Jack because he’s got the fastest rod. (Double entendre alert!)

Basically, she’s a piston groupie.

Davie also has an older brother, Joe (Myron Healey), a local police officer who often has to be a frontline witness to all the hot rod troubles. He acts as a go-between for David and the judge, advising Davie to take it easy behind the wheel and for their father to downshift his sudden, permanent pronouncements. (Presumably, the boys’ mother is dead.)

The big plot development — the only one, really — is when Jack boosts Davie’s car as a prank and then performs a hit-and-run accident, and David is arrested and charged with the crime. This leads to a big rift between him and his judge/dad. Eventually, Jack steps up and confesses his crime in court, and all is solved with handshakes and suspended sentences. Ah, the 1950s!

In the final sequence, Davie is ordered by dad to pick his hot rod up from police impoundment and sell it, but along the way they witness a drug store robbery and give chase. The dastardly fellow is outfitted in a 1947 Cadillac convertible, but Davie and Swifty manage to catch him (with the help of Joe and some other coppers) and the judge sees the error of his anti-speedster ways.

Lydon and Stratton are both suspiciously long in the tooth to play teenagers, closer to 30 than 18, showing that Hollywood’s disdain for actual youngsters portraying teens is nothing new. Baker, as the judge, is so stentorian in his baritone pronouncements he sounds like he’s auditioning to be a radio announcer or documentary film narrator — which, in fact, were staples of his long career.

No, “Hot Rod” cannot be fairly appreciated as a sterling example of mid-century filmmaking. It’s cheesy, cheap and often unintentionally funny. But it found an unconventional gear that hummed right along, a sweet spot just my speed.

Leave a comment