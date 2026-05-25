God, that was boring.

I’d been meaning to see “Klute” for years. It won Jane Fonda her first Oscar, and it was directed by the great Alan J. Pakula — “All the President’s Men,” “Sophie’s Choice,” “Presumed Innocent” — in the first of his “paranoia” trilogy. And it co-stars Donald Sutherland, who may just hold the sad distinction of being the best film actor never nominated for an Academy Award.

So why is this movie so damn dull?

Maybe it’s the years. In 1971, a noir sex thriller about a psychological complex prostitute involved in the murders of two of her fellow call girls must have seemed like pretty edgy stuff. Especially with a very square middle-class investigator from small-town Pennsylvania coming to New York City to look into the matter, who winds up being seduced by her.

Seen today, the material is almost laughably hokey. It plays like a horror show of what 1971 middle America must have thought of the Big Apple as a cesspool of moral turpitude, drugs and crime. And here comes Inspector Klute from (rhetorical) Poughkeepsie like some incorruptible knight-errant — a total stiff, right down to his short-sleeves-and-tie ensemble — to put it all to right.

I’ll admit I hadn’t even realized the title referred to Sutherland’s character, not Fonda’s. It’s a funny choice considering he’s a total cypher, barely even human in his interactions with others. We know as much about him at the end of the film as we did at the beginning. All of the narrative focus and emotional energy resides with Fonda’s Bree Daniels, a high-priced call girl.

Let’s skip to the end. (Sorry, no spoiler warnings after 55 years.)

After Klute saves Bree from the killer, she chucks all her neo-feminist independence and leaves New York to go back to Pennsylvania with him and be his traditional mate — a notion she had strenuously mocked in sessions with her therapist, the voiceover of which plays over her empty apartment as the credits roll.

It’s a device Pakula and screenwriting brothers Andy and Dave Lewis use repeatedly: the recording and playing of surveilled conversations. The killer used a tiny recorder — an actual little reel-to-reel machine in a case — to memorialize his conversations with hookers. And the very first thing Klute does when he gets to town is rent out the seedy street-level apartment below Bree’s, tap her phone lines and spy on her “parties” with johns.

So we hear Bree delivering different variations of the same speech about not judging people’s sexual proclivities, “letting it all hang out,” asking if she can disrobe, etc. It’s a very practiced spiel designed to turn men on, and keep them coming back for more.

Pakula would use this theme of surreptitious listening/recording of speech again in “The Parallax View” and “All the President’s Men,” which along with “Klute” would come to be known as his paranoia trilogy. Other filmmakers expanded on this theme — resonating with the Watergate imbroglio — including Francis Coppola’s “The Conversation” in 1974 and Brian DePalma’s “Blow Out” in 1981.

Fonda’s the real reason to see the movie, and even though her performance has a rather studied aspect to it, it’s layered and interesting. She supposedly met with a lot of real prostitutes as research and even went out on calls with them, though worried she would come across as rich Hollywood royalty slumming it.

They give her an aggressively unattractive, androgynous haircut, and she’s outfitted in period outfits that are fashionable and uninhibited — form-fitting tops with no bra and agreeable nipple profile. (Oh, for the days…)

Bree also works as a model and off-Broadway actress, though we get the sense it’s not going so well (during a casting cattle call she’s told she has “funny hands”) and the prostitution gig that started out as a backstop has taken precedence. There’s also the fact Bree enjoys the attention and manipulation, not to mention a solid income as high-end call girl.

(Based on the fees and frequency sketched out in the movie, about half-million a year in today’s dollars.)

Roy Scheider plays her former pimp, Frank Ligourin, in what was a small but launching role for his career. (“The French Connection,” released a few months later, really put him into orbit.) Frank is coy and vaguely slimy, and the sense I get is he was not terribly happy about Bree going her own way, and is playing the role of friend (and possibly occasional lover) in hopes of luring her under his wing again.

There’s a scene where Klute, after getting involved with Bree, beats the crap out of Frank and she grabs a pair of scissors and lunges at him. It’s shot in a very confusing way and it’s uncertain if she actually stabs him or not. (We never see blood or a bandage.) Klute’s expression is more disappointed than hurt, and he simply turns and leaves her apartment without a word.

This is pretty much his M.O. the whole movie. Klute never speaks more than absolutely necessary, never betrays much of any emotion, and in general is just this bland portrait of middle America medium-ness. Sutherland reportedly knocked heads with Pakula on the set, and it seems like he decided at one point to just go flat and inscrutable with the performance.

Klute’s assignment is looking for Tom Gruneman (Robert Milli), an executive at a chemical corporation who turned up missing, with the only clue being some obscene letters he wrote to Bree. After six months of investigation by the cops with no results, Klute is hired by another company executive, Peter Cable (Charles Cioffi), to look into the matter.

Klute was friends with both men — the opening scene shows them sharing dinner together. It’s a little unclear about his profession; during a conversation with the cops he is seen wearing what looks like a police or security uniform. Did he work for the same corporation? Once he’s on the case in New York he simply refers to himself as an investigator, and gets some pretty amazing levels of cooperation from the local police, including mug shots of dead women.

Again, I’ll skip to the end: Cable is eventually revealed as the killer, apparently out of a mix of professional rivalry with Gruneman and his own kinky instincts. The question then becomes, why would he hire Klute to investigate a case that would wind up implicating himself? Why wouldn’t he just say to the cops, “Thanks for everything, I guess we’ll never find him?”

Every movie has plot holes, but this one you could drive an NYC bus through.

It’s very disappointing when you pine to see a movie for many years, and then you finally do and it’s such a stiff. Maybe this was seen as heady stuff in 1971, and certainly Pakula went on to better things as a director. But for me “Klute” was all tease and no climax.

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