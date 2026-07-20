Around the same time in high school, we were made to read “All the King’s Men” by Robert Penn Warren and “A Farewell to Arms” by Ernest Hemingway. I joked that one author could make a book on politics one of the best reads of my life while the other could actually write a novel about war and sex and render it so blasted boring.

“Maurice,” adapted from the novel by E. M. Forster, has as tantalizing subject as you could want for a period piece: taboo love and class commentary among the upper-crust British during the Edwardian era, just after the turn of the last century. It’s about a young man who has a romantic entanglement with a schoolmate at university, and as he enters manhood continues to struggle with his homosexuality in a time and place where that could ruin even a nobleman’s life.

Forster loosely based it on the life of Edward Carpenter, a poet/philosopher he admired, began writing it in 1913 and continued fiddling with it for decades, though it was only published posthumously in 1971. He circulated the manuscript widely among his fellow writers for commentary, and in some quarters it’s believed D. H. Lawrence copped some of its themes and story threads for 1928’s “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.” Perhaps that’s why Forster hesitated to publish it.

(Hey, even friends can be sh*tty. Years ago when I found myself suddenly unemployed, I sent a colleague a link to a job I had interviewed for, asking them to be a reference. Instead they clicked on the link, applied for the job themselves and, after it came down to the two of us as finalists, started their wonderful new gig while I fell into a months-long swoon. Good times.)

It’s the sort of material you’d think would be adapted into a high-toned, lavishly produced period costume drama, so that’s exactly what they did.

Merchant Ivory — consisting of director/screenwriter James Ivory and producer Ismail Merchant, who collaborated on about 40 films — were hot off the success of “Heat and Dust” and “A Room with a View.” Stories of repressed English sexuality would become their bread-and-butter, earning a parade of award nominations and commercial hits, peaking with “Howard’s End” and “The Remains of the Day” a few years later.

“Maurice” is one of their few films I hadn’t seen. All I knew about it was the basic premise and the fact it’s the movie that’s generally regarded as Hugh Grant’s breakout role. It’s also out a newly restored 4K/Blu-ray edition from Cohen Media Group that they were kind of enough to share.

Alas, for me it’s the rare Merchant Ivory miss. Not terribly unlike “Farewell,” it manages to make a tale of forbidden love frightfully dull.

At 140 minutes, the movie is terribly overlong and has far too many side characters. It’s a common issue with book adaptations (Ivory co-wrote the script with Kit Hesketh-Harvey), the failure to distill the essence of the piece down to its most consequential essentials. We lose track of who’s who and struggle to explore the interior of the main characters.

I’ve not read the book but the impression I get is that the affair between Maurice Hall (James Wilby) and Clive Durham (Grant) is more or less a setup for the real torrid romance between Hall and Alec Scudder (Rupert Graves), a commoner and under-gamekeeper at his friend’s ancestral estate. It goes into some dark maneuvers with midnight meetings and threats of blackmail, which the movie rather rushes through during its last 20 minutes.

Instead, the long-simmering love between Maurice and Clive is put center stage — and there just really isn’t enough there to sustain a whole movie. It’s a lot of longing glances and impassioned protestations, basically a drawn-out tease in which they barely proclaim their love before they start looking over their shoulders, worrying about being caught.

It’s also curiously sexless, even eschewing kissing except for a stolen peck here and there. Clive is a Hellenic devotee to the ancient Greek ideals enshrining male love, something he, Maurice and others snigger about in their university lectures. There’s a vague reference to some scandal of this sort having happened shortly before they arrived, so the mortar-boarded professors are extremely sensitive to any whiff of overly enthusiastic fraternizing among the students.

It’s actually Clive who first comes onto to Maurice, who is initially appalled but finally realizes the truth of his own self.

Clive: “You realize I would have gone through life half awake if you’d had a decency to leave me alone.”

Maurice: “Perhaps we woke up each other.”

They make for a fine onscreen pairing, both Grant and Wilby with cherubic complexions and blue eyes, Wilby’s tousled blond locks contrasting with Grant’s thick, dark mop during a sunlit picnic romp.

Clive is a nobleman while Maurice is not, though born to a quite well-to-do family whose fortunes he grows ever larger in his eventual vocation as a stockbroker. So when their romance is suspected, it’s Maurice who is thrown out of school.

Their barely begun affair is ended by a couple of events. Risley (Mark Tandy), a pompous viscount and classmate, is arrested and humiliated for seeking out back-alley trysts with commoners, becoming a front-page scandal. Clive also makes a long-planned solo sojourn to Greece, coming to the realization that he can’t act as the head of a major family and have a career in politics while hiding his urges.

Essentially overnight, Clive decides to “become” heterosexual, marries a suitable woman, Anne Scott (Phoebe Nicholls), and tells Maurice they’re through. Maurice goes through a long depressive period, growing nasty toward his mother and sister and even seeking out the treatment of a hypnotist (Ben Kingsley) to “cure” him of his sexuality.

A year or so later, Clive reaches out to restart the friendship, though strictly on his own terms. He’s almost a caricature of the traditional family man now, blurting about how wonderful women are and pushing Clive to find one of his own. It’s during this time he attracts the eye of Scudder, the guy in charge of loading their hunting rifles and fetching the downed rabbits and birds.

Scudder, unschooled but savvy, sneaks into Maurice’s guest room in the middle of the night and ravishes him. In just a few minutes of screen time, Maurice convinces himself he’s finally found his true love, unlike the tantalizing illusion of Clive, and is prepared to scupper his entire wealth and position to run away and become woodsmen or something together.

(Not just an idle quip; an unpublished epilogue of Forster’s book includes this exact outcome.)

Rather than focusing on Maurice’s hard-won freedom and self-acceptance, the movie ends with Clive, quite literally closing the curtain on this chapter of his life as his wife, Anne, waits demurely in the bed for him to plant his seed and secure the final level of manhood. But he casts one last yearning look out the window, remembering his passion for Maurice.

It’s easy to see why Grant was launched by this film. His Clive is charming and slightly caddish as close to a ‘bad boy’ as a British aristocrat can be, decked out in splendid three-piece suits in virtually every scene, stripping down to just two pieces for a game of cricket. (The costume designs earned the film its only Oscar nomination.)

Wilby isn’t quite so successful in his role, which is largely to react to what other characters are doing. Graves is a downright cypher as Scudder in a deeply under-utilized part.

It should be noted, both Grant and Wilby were straight men playing gay roles, something largely uncommented upon at the time but which would be seen as unacceptable today. Critics were generally favorable to “Maurice,” except in England where it took quite a beating. It made barely a blip at the box office.

The film reads rather outdated, even for 40 years ago during the height of the AIDS pandemic. Its tale of closeted gays struggling to come to terms with themselves just feels musty and stiff. Perhaps if Forster had published “Maurice” when he first wrote it, it could have become something truly groundbreaking and brave.

Instead, it’s a beautifully shot story of unconsummated, unsatisfied passion — a pretty bit of pish tosh.

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