“Night Moves” was described as a modern film noir when it was released, and indeed it bears many hallmarks of the genre, including a private detective as the main character and a focus on nebulous morality.

But in other ways it’s almost an anti-noir. The entire piece is about Harry Moseby (Gene Hackman) realizing he doesn’t want to be a gumshoe anymore, as his marriage is falling apart and he gets caught up in an intricate scheme that takes him from Los Angeles to the Florida Keys in search of a runaway teen sexpot. An upstanding guy who likes being the one asking the questions, Harry is forced to circulate with a host of unsavory, scheming characters and winds up with few answers for his troubles.

It shares many themes with “Chinatown,” released a year earlier, though it’s set contemporaneously instead of the 1930s. Interestingly, Faye Dunaway was offered the female lead in “Night Moves” but turned it down to go make that other picture.

Good choice; though “Night Moves” got decent notices from critics, it was a commercial flop. But it’s enjoyed something of a reputational renovation in the years since.

It was actually shot two years earlier, but the studio delayed the release because Melanie Griffith was only 16 during production and has several nude scenes, including a fully starkers underwater swimming session. So they waited until she was of legal age to debut it. (One wonders why they didn’t use a body double.)

Written by Alan Sharp (who also penned “Rob Roy”), it was directed by the great Arthur Penn, who was just coming off one of the all-time hot streaks for a filmmaker: “The Chase,” “Bonnie and Clyde,” “Alice’s Restaurant” and “Little Big Man” preceded this feature. Between the dim commercial outings for “Night Moves” and “The Missouri Breaks” the following year, Penn lost his A-list status and never made another consequential movie.

(Unless you count “Penn & Teller Get Killed.”)

It’s one of those pictures where the perambulations of the plot are less important than how the characters feel while navigating them. The story opens with Harry finding out his wife, Ellen (Susan Clark), has been cheating on him with an artsy type, Marty (played by Harris Yulin — a classic “that guy” character actor who was so adept at portraying older authority figures, it’s weird to see him youngish).

Harry confronts Marty at his beachside apartment and is dismayed to find out the affair isn’t even particularly serious. The guy even uses a cane, which as a former professional football player for the Oakland Raiders offends Harry’s sense of masculinity that Ellen would choose a frail type over him.

It’s a classic case of the fact Harry is gone for long stretches due to his snooping work and she’s grown resentful and lonely. Harry is 40, they don’t have kids, so if they’re not still wild about each other, there’s not much string to play out. She also clearly doesn’t respect his being a private detective — Moseby Confidential is his shingle — deeming it beneath somebody as intellectually gifted as he is.

“So you can pretend you're SOLVING SOMETHING?” Ellen hollers at him as Harry motors away to attend to his latest case.

(Speaking of, consulting my own gearhead encyclopedia and the invaluable Internet Movie Cars Database, we learn Harry’s car is a greenish-gold 1967 Mustang coupe with a vinyl top, a “plain jane” basic trim line optioned up with a throaty V8 and subtle side striping. Seems to fit Harry: not flashy, but has it where it counts.)

Harry’s new assignment is a classic: former minor-star movie actress Arlene Iverson (Janet Ward) hires him to track down her 16-year-old daughter, Delly (Griffith), who has run off. Arlene is one of those dames whose entire self-image is wrapped around her sexual appeal, now fading, and she appears to have passed on her tendency to attempt to sleep with every man she meets to her kid.

With a little information gathering, Harry learns Arlene’s sole source of income is from her first husband’s estate, but it’s stipulated only as long as she has custody of Delly. So her concern is less maternal than fiscal.

His first stop is to see Quentin, a squirrelly mechanic who often does side work on movie productions, who was canoodling with Delly. He’s played by none other than James Woods in one of his earliest film appearances. Quentin’s face is already busted to shit even before Harry puts his own lean on him, and he eventually reveals he lost Delly to a film crew rival, stunt pilot Marv Ellman (Anthony Costello).

Harry tracks this guy down with the help of an old friend, stunt coordinator Joey Ziegler (Edward Binns). Binns gets a couple of great scenes, really filling up the screen with Joey’s salty world-weariness. In a bar encounter with a drunken youngster who accidentally spills their drinks, Joey manhandles the fellow, then immediately regrets losing his cool and apologizes to the kid.

Harry gathers enough clues to lead him down to the Florida Keys, where he finds Delly slumming with her stepfather from Arlene’s second marriage, Tom Iverson (John Crawford). Tom runs a downmarket combination seaplane/fishing boat charter business, with apparent non-legal side gigs including capturing dolphins to sell as pets and a little smuggling of Mexican artifacts.

It’s a weird, icky setup. Tom, with a little pressure from Harry, reveals he has been sleeping with Delly or, as he refers to it, “being foolish with her.” He insists she came on to him, which sounds wild for a paunchy slob like him. But, well, that’s her M.O.

Delly soon sets her sights on bedding Harry, doffing her clothes at any chance she gets, even borrowing his shirt and wearing it about without anything underneath. Harry makes a very big show of not being interested.

Really the more intriguing connection Harry makes is with Paula (Jennifer Warren), Tom’s employee/cohabitant/girlfriend of a sort. She doesn’t seem to mind that Tom is sleeping with his own stepdaughter — in fact, Paula is the type who doesn’t seem to mind much of anything other people do so long as it doesn’t negatively impact her. She’s been around, seen and done some grimy stuff.

Harry first meets Paula while wearing a knit cap and marine work outfit that’s not terribly flattering, highlighting her sun-worn face. Eventually she warms to Harry, especially when she finds out he’s come to take Delly away, and there’s clearly a spark between them. Harry does eventually give in to her overtures, partly because he’s truly taken with Paula and also so he can have something to throw back in Ellen’s face when he returns to L.A.

When he does come back with Delly, it immediately results in a nasty domestic scene with Arlene and Quentin. There’s a telling moment where Harry just watches them fighting horribly, and it’s written on his face that he realizes bringing Delly back here was a mistake, even though it resulted in a fat check for him. He sprints away in his pony car, resolving to close up his shop and make an attempt at reconciliation with Ellen.

A few days later he finds out Delly is dead, killed in a movie stunt accident in which Joey was the driver, resulting in a return to Florida to unwrap the rest of the mystery. Things end on a very downbeat note, with several more deaths and Harry literally spinning in circles, completely outwitted by circumstances.

It’s a terrific, understated performance by Hackman, for which he was nominated for a BAFTA. In a lot of ways, it’s the polar opposite of his passive snooper character from “The Conversation” a few years earlier. Harry is aggressive but smart and unassuming, tending to sidle up on people as a non-threatening guy just asking questions, only turning the screws when he really needs to.

There’s an intriguing backstory about Harry, who was abandoned by his parents as a kid, eventually tracking them down with his nascent detective skills and reconnecting with them shortly before they died. Ellen is extremely proud of this, both for his abilities and the emotional maturity it demonstrates, though there’s more to the story as we shall learn.

The jazzy musical score by Michael Small underlines the feeling of Harry being a wandering, unmoored guy who is always focused on the thing at hand. He likes things loose and unstructured, where he’s free to knock about, bump into new people and maneuver them into telling him the things he needs to know.

The title “Night Moves” doesn’t really seem to fit, as nearly the whole movie takes place in sunlight. It’s better than the original one, though: “Dark Tower.” It was changed because of concern over being confused with 1974’s “The Towering Inferno.” Somehow I don’t think that was going to be a problem.

Now it’s something of a forgotten flick, a minor gem in both Hackman and Penn’s filmographies that’s certainly worth a look. Its combination of lustiness and depressive moods makes for a flick that’s both titillating and sobering.

