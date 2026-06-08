James Mason spends almost the entirety of “Odd Man Out” passed out or swooning.

It’s a strange choice to have your leading man spend the film mostly unconscious, but then this noir thriller directed by Carol Reed (“The Third Man,” “Oliver!”) makes some decidedly odd choices, particularly in the third act, which feels like it belongs to an entirely different movie.

Mason plays Johnny McQueen, the local chief of the Irish Nationalist movement in Belfast. It’s not explicitly stated as the IRA, and the members simply refer to it as “the Organization,” but the implication is pretty clear. An opening scroll makes sure not to take sides in the conflict, but simply reflect on the human plight of those caught in it.

It’s a stylish film, and many people deem it as Reed’s warm-up for “The Third Man” a few years later, as a man goes on a paranoia-fueled jaunt through the city’s underbelly. (Though Roman Polanski deemed “Odd” its superior… but maybe that says more about him than the movie.)

It fetched an Oscar nomination for Fergus McDonell’s editing, though surprisingly not for Robert Krasker’s inky, deep-focus cinematography.

As the story opens, Johnny has escaped from prison and spent six months hiding in the home of Kathleen Sullivan (Kathleen Ryan), a sympathizer who has fallen in love with him. He’s been ordered to rob the local mill, but Johnny’s underlings worry that he’s not fit for the job after so much sedentary time.

Turns out they were exactly right, and Johnny was wrong to haughtily dismiss their concerns, especially his right-hand man, Dennis (Robert Beatty). While escaping with the loot, Johnny performs a classic movie swoon, stopping in mid-stride with a sideways hand raised to his brow.

All he needed to complete the picture was for someone to slide out a fainting ouch.

In the ensuing tussle Johnny is shot in the shoulder and kills the guard, though he doesn’t know the man’s fate until much later. He falls out of the getaway car and while his fellows debate about whether or not he’s dead, Johnny staggers into a nearby bomb shelter to hide.

Based on the book by F. L. Green, adapted by R. C. Sherriff, the rest of the story is Johnny trying to make his way back to safety while encounters with various parties demonstrate the breadth of human grace and squalor.

A pair of old hens help him into their house after they think he was struck by a truck, then discover the bullet wound and realize who he is. They have wartime training as medical volunteers and probably would have nursed him anyway, but then one husband returns and shouts him out of the house.

A couple of young lovers who duck into the bomb shelter for some illicit canoodling offer neither help or hindrance, declining to turn Johnny in for the 1,000 pound reward. (Roughly 75 grand in today’s dollars.) A hansom cab driver unwittingly drives Johnny, who has hidden inside his coach, through a police checkpoint, but then dumps him into a wheelbarrow in the middle of a deadly winter downpour.

The film also takes side excursions into the efforts of Johnny’s compatriots in their search for them, including a couple of dimwits who hide in the home of a wealthy widow they think is friendly. She’s secretly a spy for the coppers, and plies them with whiskey while arranging for the police to be out front to shoot them dead. Dennis suffers a similar (though not deadly) fate in his own harrowing adventures.

By far the most interesting but also incompatible sequence has to do with a trio of drunkards living in an abandoned building. The movie leans into this situation and fey relationships for the last 45 minutes to the point of overwhelming Johnny’s plight.

Shell (F. J. McCormick) is a thieving schemer who wants to turn Johnny in for the reward money, but also realizes it’ll make him a target for the organization. A googly-eyed nervous type, he lives in the attic with dozens of pet birds, but it’s the artist downstairs who has bats in his belfry.

Lukey, played by popular-in-the-day actor/personality Robert Newton, becomes obsessed with painting Johnny during his dying throes, and he’s prepared to inflict violence on poor little Shell to ensure it happens. Lukey follows him into the bar where Johnny has staggered and collapsed — he does lots of staggering and collapsing — in one of the “pub snugs.” Lukey does an impressive job busting up the place before the owner, terrified of retaliation by Johnny’s friends, throws them all out.

Back at the dilapidated house, Lukey and Shell’s other friend, Tober (Elwyn Brook-Jones), turns out to be a failed medical student who’s able to patch Johnny up to the point he has a chance of living. Again, Johnny flees into the night.

As Johnny’s stupor increases, Reed employs some interesting camera effects to reflect his mental stent. Some work, such as the various paintings in Lukey’s loft combining into a crowd of hectoring faces. Others are a little goofy, as when the bubbles in a spilled beer follow a similar purpose.

Eventually Johnny is reunited with Kathleen, who has endured her own raucous evening. She went to Father Tom (WG Fay), the wise old Catholic priest, for help but he urges her to turn Johnny in. He’s a sympathetic soul but not without his own agenda, in his case wanting a few minutes to absolve Johnny before he dies, or is caught and executed.

Kathleen also has a few run-ins with the police inspector — played by a chilly and effective Denis O’Dea — who makes his threats against her should she be found assisting a killer. Interestingly, he and Father Tom are depicted as having an adversarial, but understanding, relationship.

Given the morality allowed to be depicted in movies of this time, I knew there was no chance Kathleen’s plan to sneak them both out on a departing ship would work. Johnny’s not a bad sort but he did kill a man, so the Hays Code would never have allowed the movie to be shown on American shores without him getting his balancing comeuppance. I’ll say no more.

I admired a lot of things about “Odd Man Out,” but the steer toward a more ensemble kind of film rather than a vehicle for James Mason feels wrong-headed. I appreciate unconventional storytelling approaches, but when you’re doing a movie about a man on the run for his life, that should be the driving dynamic.

Instead, Johnny is essentially turned into a MacGuffin — a thing passed around by the plot for convenience.

It’s a beautiful film, full of stark angles and glorious black-and-white imagery. Late in the story as the night deepens, the rain turns to snow and it seems almost like the tragic portion of “It’s a Wonderful Life” has descended. Part of us roots for Johnny and wants him to get away, presumably to a place where he can start returning Kathleen’s affections. But the bone-cold tone of the piece forbids it.

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